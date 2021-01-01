Good luck to Calvin Ramsey.
It's a bit tough on a kid to say not a great singing. I know we paid 4M, I think, but it was a bit of a speculative punt as we thought he might have a very high ceiling but injuries have prevented him from showing it, and his career has been stalled.
He has been passed by Conor Bradley, and maybe one or two others too, and it looks unlikely that Ramsey will make it here. If I'm wrong and he forces his way back, well done that lad. Either way I hope he can stay fit and build a decent career for himself.