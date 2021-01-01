« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

mikey_LFC

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1160 on: Today at 08:21:27 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:15:44 pm
Not a great signing.

Hopefully he has more luck with injuries and can show his clear potential.
Ray K

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1161 on: Today at 08:22:04 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:15:44 pm
Not a great signing.
In the future we should avoid buying players whose legs are made of plasticine.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1162 on: Today at 08:23:40 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:53:01 pm
Ah. Yeah it was but its not like the club werent in the market for a 6 before either of those left, is it? Wed tried for Tchouameni the season before despite Fab/Henderson being here. If we seen Ugarte as a future star at the position wed have made a move regardless.

I think we had more pressing needs. I think the plan was to bring in Szob and Macca and use Fabinho as the 6 and Henderson taking on the Milner role. Failing to qualify for the CL put a huge hole in our budget and necessitated the owners bringing in investment.

I think we were only really in for a pure 6 when we got the offers for Fabinho and Henderson.
Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1163 on: Today at 08:27:14 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:57:36 pm
good spending 20M on a second string keeper when we need a new spine doesnt seem the best idea

A new spine?

We probably need a CB to challenge Konate/Quansah and a more defensive CM with good passing attributes.

Its potentially a few key acquisitions but hardly a new spine given we have Alisson, VvD, Mac Allister and a plethora of.CFs who are part of that spine.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1164 on: Today at 08:32:16 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:15:44 pm
Not a great signing.

One dodgy summer window that one.
Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1165 on: Today at 08:33:07 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:43:01 pm
I dont think passing through the lines was really a problem last season, I think our susceptibility  of the ball was a more pressing issue. We wasnt conceding so many chances game after game because we couldnt progress the ball.

I agree that off the ball shape is probably the pressing concern.

But if you play against low blocks the opposition will just allow your weakest player on the ball to have it. Teams funnelled our play via Clyne when he was right back. At times in the 2nd half of the season that happened with Konate. Id guess a big part of the reason Quansah was preferred near the end of the season is his ability on tge ball. Quansah was ridiculously good for an inexperienced 21 year old centre back on the ball.

Having 2,players who are limited on the ball makes it even harder against low block teams. To the point you end up not playing the limited DM in most games were you have +60% possession.
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1166 on: Today at 08:50:26 pm
Alvarez seems to be pushing to leave City
he would be great for us
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1167 on: Today at 08:51:35 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:50:26 pm
Alvarez seems to be pushing to leave City
he would be great for us

Destined to sign for a Spanish club.
Chris~

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1168 on: Today at 08:55:11 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:50:26 pm
Alvarez seems to be pushing to leave City
he would be great for us
Or just pushing for a new contract
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1169 on: Today at 08:57:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:16 pm
One dodgy summer window that one.

Set us back a couple of years that's for sure.
phoenician

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1170 on: Today at 09:04:56 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:22:04 pm
In the future we should avoid buying players whose legs are made of plasticine.


It's a risk worth taking for explosive players.
G Richards

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1171 on: Today at 09:14:06 pm
Good luck to Calvin Ramsey.

It's a bit tough on a kid to say not a great singing. I know we paid 4M, I think, but it was a bit of a speculative punt as we thought he might have a very high ceiling but injuries have prevented him from showing it, and his career has been stalled.

He has been passed by Conor Bradley, and maybe one or two others too, and it looks unlikely that Ramsey will make it here. If I'm wrong and he forces his way back, well done that lad. Either way I hope he can stay fit and build a decent career for himself.
Andy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1172 on: Today at 09:18:36 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:22:04 pm
In the future we should avoid buying players whose legs are made of plasticine.

If only there was a way of telling.
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1173 on: Today at 09:26:04 pm
Quote from: Andy on Today at 09:18:36 pm
If only there was a way of telling.

To be fair, a stress fracture in his back came up during the medical. Hes had a terrible run after that mind.
Ray K

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1174 on: Today at 09:26:59 pm
Quote from: Andy on Today at 09:18:36 pm
If only there was a way of telling.
Club hasn't been the same since Dr Zaf left. He could tell a player was noodle-legged just by how he leaned at Melwood.
