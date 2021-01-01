we have a very different personnel involved in the key recruitment roles so don't think it'd be that odd ig we went in for players we didn't last summer



We do but lets be serious, I dont think Jurgen will have needed much convincing about signing a destroyer like Ugarte. His qualities - and his flaws - are very pronounced. He wasnt deemed suitable then and I cant see whats changed in 12 months, Hughes/Slot will obviously shape the squad moving forward, but Im not sure taking a punt on someone like Ugarte will fit in with that.I had one of the Anfield wrap shows on the other day and they made a good point about our fan base becoming obsessed with defensive midfielders, pretty much since 2005. Its true. I want us to sign a 6 more than anyone, but its becoming obvious well only invest in one that has top ability on the ball as well as all the defensive traits. Ugarte and Edson Alvarez were available last summer if we wanted to chance our hand on one who was just solid defensively, its clearly not good enough to just be a defensive midfielder.