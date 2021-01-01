« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 44706 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,415
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 02:14:11 pm »
AD saying mutiple PL clubs interested in Geertruida including us, Spurs, Newcastle and West Ham in addition to teams in France and Germany. Fee expected to be a lot lower than the 32.5m RB Leipzig bid last summer. Piece definitely comes across as Feyenoord trying to drum up interest. They've received no bids and they won't allow the player to leave on a free next summer. Slot's replacement likely to be told Geertruida will be unavailable to him
https://www.ad.nl/nederlands-voetbal/engelse-topclubs-jagen-op-feyenoord-verdediger-lutsharel-geertruida~afff9acb/
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,745
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 02:50:15 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are prepared to demand a fee far in excess of £20 million to let Caoimhin Kelleher go this summer.

[@dmlynchlfc]
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,531
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 02:54:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:14:11 pm
AD saying mutiple PL clubs interested in Geertruida including us, Spurs, Newcastle and West Ham in addition to teams in France and Germany. Fee expected to be a lot lower than the 32.5m RB Leipzig bid last summer. Piece definitely comes across as Feyenoord trying to drum up interest. They've received no bids and they won't allow the player to leave on a free next summer. Slot's replacement likely to be told Geertruida will be unavailable to him
https://www.ad.nl/nederlands-voetbal/engelse-topclubs-jagen-op-feyenoord-verdediger-lutsharel-geertruida~afff9acb/

Trent to midfield Geertruida to inverted right back?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 02:58:37 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:28:48 pm
The difference is that he takes up an international squad number, which is a scarce thing

I think we need to trust that the Club will know if that is an issue or not!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,517
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 03:00:01 pm »
Are there different rules for being a player/coach?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,415
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 03:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:50:15 pm


As we should when the likes of Burnley were willing to pay daft fees for inferior keepers like Trafford
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,864
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 03:29:33 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:24:39 pm
I think Ugarte on loan which has been stated PSG may be willing to sanction would be a good signing.
Ederson at Atalanta i think would be a good siging but i dont think we would pay a huge fee. Proabbly 40m anything more too high

Current midfielders:

Bajcetic
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Gravenberch
Elliott
Endo

7 players for 2-3 positions.

Imagine if Trent moves into midfield and Slot wants to give Clark more game time. This doesnt even include Morton or McConnell.

Even with the unknowns of formation, Trents position and how young/loan players are viewed there still seems a lot of midfield options. More than enough despite extended CL.

I can understand the logic in sacrificing an 8 for an identified 6 who we think improves us. But would you sacrifice a current midfielder (or a player elsewhere in squad) for Ugarte on loan?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,497
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 03:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 12:46:43 pm
Saw him at Blackburn - go to their games when we're not playing as I can only got League Cup tickets...

He's a fantastic talent. If I was him, I'd have another season at Palace, though.
Yeah, I think youre right, possibly a season too soon. Unfortunately hell be a lot more pricey in a year.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,398
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 03:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:41:41 pm
I think Gordon will be it if he's fully over his injury problems, he's always had glowing references from coaches/managers. Always finds space in the box.

Hope so. That long term injury is always the biggest concern, how recovers from it and him missing a year's worth of development.

Have the same fear for Bajcetic as well. Would be brilliant if he was a viable option this season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,864
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 03:36:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:14:11 pm
AD saying mutiple PL clubs interested in Geertruida including us, Spurs, Newcastle and West Ham in addition to teams in France and Germany. Fee expected to be a lot lower than the 32.5m RB Leipzig bid last summer. Piece definitely comes across as Feyenoord trying to drum up interest. They've received no bids and they won't allow the player to leave on a free next summer. Slot's replacement likely to be told Geertruida will be unavailable to him
https://www.ad.nl/nederlands-voetbal/engelse-topclubs-jagen-op-feyenoord-verdediger-lutsharel-geertruida~afff9acb/


Surely hes only an option if either Trent moves into midfield and we want RB competition for Bradley and/or Gomez wants to leave and Geertruida becomes that defensive utility player that Gomez was. In essence 2nd/3rd option at RB and 5th choice CB. Maybe a bit of 6-ing on occasions.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 03:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:29:33 pm
Current midfielders:

Bajcetic
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Gravenberch
Elliott
Endo

7 players for 2-3 positions.

Imagine if Trent moves into midfield and Slot wants to give Clark more game time. This doesnt even include Morton or McConnell.

Even with the unknowns of formation, Trents position and how young/loan players are viewed there still seems a lot of midfield options. More than enough despite extended CL.

I can understand the logic in sacrificing an 8 for an identified 6 who we think improves us. But would you sacrifice a current midfielder (or a player elsewhere in squad) for Ugarte on loan?
  Yes because i want to improve the midfield.  So loan out Bajcetic for a year or sell Endo
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,549
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 03:43:24 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:31:34 pm
Yeah, I think youre right, possibly a season too soon. Unfortunately hell be a lot more pricey in a year.

Do a Keita-style deal
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,342
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 03:54:03 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:14:11 pm
AD saying mutiple PL clubs interested in Geertruida including us, Spurs, Newcastle and West Ham in addition to teams in France and Germany. Fee expected to be a lot lower than the 32.5m RB Leipzig bid last summer. Piece definitely comes across as Feyenoord trying to drum up interest. They've received no bids and they won't allow the player to leave on a free next summer. Slot's replacement likely to be told Geertruida will be unavailable to him
https://www.ad.nl/nederlands-voetbal/engelse-topclubs-jagen-op-feyenoord-verdediger-lutsharel-geertruida~afff9acb/
Plays RCB for the Netherlands with Virg so could see him being a Matip replacement. Also plays RB and LB and has played DM. Typical Edwards signing really.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,312
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 03:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:53:01 am

Maybe one of those tweaks is having someone like Szoboszlai as one of the wide forwards as he can press all day and is effective coming inside, but then this means you'd want your fullbacks not inverting you want them going wide and using the space.


In the past Slot has used an inverted fullback and a winger who keeps the width on one flank and on the opposite flank is a forward who likes to play narrow and a fullback who provides width. If he follows a similar principle then we can't have both Trent and Salah on the same flank if Trent continues to invert.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 04:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:29:33 pm
Current midfielders:

Bajcetic
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Gravenberch
Elliott
Endo

7 players for 2-3 positions.

Imagine if Trent moves into midfield and Slot wants to give Clark more game time. This doesnt even include Morton or McConnell.

Even with the unknowns of formation, Trents position and how young/loan players are viewed there still seems a lot of midfield options. More than enough despite extended CL.

I can understand the logic in sacrificing an 8 for an identified 6 who we think improves us. But would you sacrifice a current midfielder (or a player elsewhere in squad) for Ugarte on loan?
fair point.
Hopefully Bajectic has a great pre season if so I dont think we need a 6
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,864
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 04:10:08 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:39:05 pm
Yes because i want to improve the midfield.  So loan out Bajcetic for a year or sell Endo

Why not just buy Ugarte in this instance?

If you think hes better than Endo and Bajcetic, and had better long term potential than Bajcetic as a 6, then why loan him?

A loan would either suggest we are unsure about his quality/suitability or PSG dont want to sell him as they see a long term future for him there.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,864
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 04:14:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:09:43 pm
fair point.
Hopefully Bajectic has a great pre season if so I dont think we need a 6

Id really like us to get a 6.

But dont view it as adding a 6 to current crop. Think there needs to be some re-jigging of squad balance to make it happen. Thats either selling a midfielder or repurposing current midfield option elsewhere.


The unknowns on tactics/formation and required skill sets for each position aligned with Trent uncertainty makes any projection of what could and should be done to accommodate a 6 really difficult.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 04:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:10:08 pm
Why not just buy Ugarte in this instance?

If you think hes better than Endo and Bajcetic, and had better long term potential than Bajcetic as a 6, then why loan him?

A loan would either suggest we are unsure about his quality/suitability or PSG dont want to sell him as they see a long term future for him there.

Cant see us moving for Ugarte. He was there last summer and we let PSG/Chelsea duke it out over him. We were desperate for a 6 then and didnt move for him, I cant see much changing in 12 months.

Bajs most recent instagram post reeks of a lad ready to win the 6 battle in pre season.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 04:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:25:18 pm
Cant see us moving for Ugarte. He was there last summer and we let PSG/Chelsea duke it out over him. We were desperate for a 6 then and didnt move for him, I cant see much changing in 12 months.

Bajs most recent instagram post reeks of a lad ready to win the 6 battle in pre season.
we have a very different personnel involved in the key recruitment roles so don't think it'd be that odd ig we went in for players we didn't last summer
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,717
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 04:35:39 pm »
Is a six still relevant in a double pivot or 4-2-3-1?

Forgive me, I don't always keep up with or understand the jargon.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,864
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 04:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:25:18 pm
Cant see us moving for Ugarte. He was there last summer and we let PSG/Chelsea duke it out over him. We were desperate for a 6 then and didnt move for him, I cant see much changing in 12 months.

Bajs most recent instagram post reeks of a lad ready to win the 6 battle in pre season.


Me neither.


But thats mainly because Im not sure we need a 6 like Ugarte in most games. We need a 6 who had ability to progress ball better.

Ugarte combined with Konate at CB will make it difficult for us against low block teams. Need players who can pass through the lines.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 04:41:18 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:35:39 pm
Is a six still relevant in a double pivot or 4-2-3-1?

Forgive me, I don't always keep up with or understand the jargon.

Yes I think it is or at least a more combative physical 8 than we already have. Arsenal played a similar formation last season and they had Rice as a roaming 6 or could say even an 8, Jorginho playing as a 6 and at the end of the season then Partey.

Only thing is I dont think we have a player in our midfield with the physical attributes that Rice has, Macallister is a great 6 in some ways but he doesnt have the natural physical gifts a player like Rice or Rodri have despite him being an adept tackler and very combative.

I think whatever way we chose to play this season we could still use a more physical 6/8 who can plug in gaps, has good pace, is tall and physically strong.
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 04:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:10:08 pm
Why not just buy Ugarte in this instance?

If you think hes better than Endo and Bajcetic, and had better long term potential than Bajcetic as a 6, then why loan him?

A loan would either suggest we are unsure about his quality/suitability or PSG dont want to sell him as they see a long term future for him there.

Sorry i dont mean Ugarte is particular more i would like to see an upgrade in midfield rather than saying we have the numbers so do nothing.  On the limited viewings i would go for alan Varela of Porto. Ugarte is great defensively but limited in progressing the ball forward.  I rate Bajcetic high but can he say fit, needs lots of game time.  Unsure you can rely on him as a starter this new season after missing all of last season.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 04:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:35:44 pm

Me neither.


But thats mainly because Im not sure we need a 6 like Ugarte in most games. We need a 6 who had ability to progress ball better.

Ugarte combined with Konate at CB will make it difficult for us against low block teams. Need players who can pass through the lines.

I dont think passing through the lines was really a problem last season, I think our susceptibility  of the ball was a more pressing issue. We wasnt conceding so many chances game after game because we couldnt progress the ball.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 04:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 12:46:43 pm
Saw him at Blackburn - go to their games when we're not playing as I can only got League Cup tickets...

He's a fantastic talent. If I was him, I'd have another season at Palace, though.
Good friend from there raves about him. Hes biased, but thinks hell be a regular for England in the future.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 05:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:32:20 pm
we have a very different personnel involved in the key recruitment roles so don't think it'd be that odd ig we went in for players we didn't last summer

We do but lets be serious, I dont think Jurgen will have needed much convincing about signing a destroyer like Ugarte. His qualities - and his flaws - are very pronounced. He wasnt deemed suitable then and I cant see whats changed in 12 months, Hughes/Slot will obviously shape the squad moving forward, but Im not sure taking a punt on someone like Ugarte will fit in with that.

I had one of the Anfield wrap shows on the other day and they made a good point about our fan base becoming obsessed with defensive midfielders, pretty much since 2005. Its true. I want us to sign a 6 more than anyone, but its becoming obvious well only invest in one that has top ability on the ball as well as all the defensive traits. Ugarte and Edson Alvarez were available last summer if we wanted to chance our hand on one who was just solid defensively, its clearly not good enough to just be a defensive midfielder.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,887
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 05:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:25:18 pm
Cant see us moving for Ugarte. He was there last summer and we let PSG/Chelsea duke it out over him. We were desperate for a 6 then and didnt move for him, I cant see much changing in 12 months.

Bajs most recent instagram post reeks of a lad ready to win the 6 battle in pre season.

I am pretty sure Ugarte was a done deal before we got the Saudi offers for Fabinho and Henderson though.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,312
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 05:26:56 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:35:39 pm
Is a six still relevant in a double pivot or 4-2-3-1?

Forgive me, I don't always keep up with or understand the jargon.
I think you want 2 combative box-to-box midfielders who are good on the ball.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,415
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 05:53:38 pm »
According to Tuttosport, Monza's keeper Michele Di Gregorio turned us down to join Juventus on loan with a 20m purchase obligation. Monza and Di Gregorio reportedly already had reached an agreement with Juventus by the time we made an offer
https://football-italia.net/di-gregorio-snubbed-liverpool-for-juventus/
« Last Edit: Today at 06:04:44 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,595
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 06:04:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:58:37 pm
I think we need to trust that the Club will know if that is an issue or not!
I was just pointing out how there was a small difference with Carson!
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,742
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 06:08:08 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:53:38 pm
According to Tuttosport, Monza's keeper Michele Di Grigorio turned us down to join Juventus on loan with a 20m purchase obligation. Monza and Di Gregorio reportedly already had reached an agreement with Juventus by the time we made an offer
https://football-italia.net/di-gregorio-snubbed-liverpool-for-juventus/

Well he'll be on loan but can't see Juventus spending 20m so we were probally never linked.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,415
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 06:18:16 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:08:08 pm
Well he'll be on loan but can't see Juventus spending 20m so we were probally never linked.

We apparently offered Monza and the player more but they opted to honour their commitment with Juventus. They have to buy him once they earn a single point in February. Tuttosport claim our offer was made nearly three weeks ago. Interestingly, they also claim LFC club officials were in Milan last week to try convince him to change his mind
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 06:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:17:26 pm
I am pretty sure Ugarte was a done deal before we got the Saudi offers for Fabinho and Henderson though.

Think his agent wanted to use our name for clout but I cant recall any of the inner circle mentioning our interest never mind anything being close.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 