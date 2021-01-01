we have a very different personnel involved in the key recruitment roles so don't think it'd be that odd ig we went in for players we didn't last summer
We do but lets be serious, I dont think Jurgen will have needed much convincing about signing a destroyer like Ugarte. His qualities - and his flaws - are very pronounced. He wasnt deemed suitable then and I cant see whats changed in 12 months, Hughes/Slot will obviously shape the squad moving forward, but Im not sure taking a punt on someone like Ugarte will fit in with that.
I had one of the Anfield wrap shows on the other day and they made a good point about our fan base becoming obsessed with defensive midfielders, pretty much since 2005. Its true. I want us to sign a 6 more than anyone, but its becoming obvious well only invest in one that has top ability on the ball as well as all the defensive traits. Ugarte and Edson Alvarez were available last summer if we wanted to chance our hand on one who was just solid defensively, its clearly not good enough to just
be a defensive midfielder.