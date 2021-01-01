« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 11:21:54 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:04:06 pm
I love seeing a whole bunch of accurate numbers but sometimes I just think - I've watched both Gordon and Diaz play football this season and I can comfortably say Gordon has grown into a better player than Diaz. Being almost 5 years younger.

But if you want to stick to stats:

Gordon 11 goals and 10 assists. 6 penalties won.

Diaz 8 goals and 5 assists. 0 (or maybe 1?) penalties won.

Diaz plays in a team that had the most attacking intent and highest xG this season. The other plays in one that finished 7th.

We aren't signing Gordon but let's stop pretending he isn't better than Diaz.

With this logic we should be after Slonske then, he scored as many goals as Nunez and Diaz combined
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 11:27:08 pm »
I genuinely think the attack needs refreshing. Over the end of the season, the attack was guilty of missing too many big and easy chances and being positionally poor. We literally created the most xG in the season and by some distance, yet we were 10 goals behind the highest scorers in the league. We were on par with our xG while Arsenal and City outperformed there because they took their chances. I can remember us failing to score on counterattacks which was bread and butter with Mane-Bobby-Mo where we outnumber the defenders but can't play the right pass or are offside or take an awful shot. This happened almost every other game, more often in the last couple of months. The attack needs refreshing, it needs new ideas and some additional pace. I don't blame Diaz or any individual player for that, it is just a general symptom when you are not converting the obvious chances.

I can see Arne might need some time to look at the whole squad in pre-season before making decisions but we cannot go in as-is into the next one. Maybe it is something he can solve with coaching because the one thing I want remedied at the very least is the incessant offsides. we had 70 between diaz, nunez, and mo, with Darwin accounting for almost half of that himself. With VAR, you can't keep doing this. It's even worse when you score and it is chalked off which happened to us a few times (once, even wrongfully so!). By Comparison, the most a City player had was 7, and it is surprisingly Kyle Walker. No Arsenal player had half as many offsides as Darwin. It may sound like a rant but it needs to be fixed. 100 attacks dying to a flag in a season is far too many.

Under Klopp, our offside numbers were largely under control and then just spiked up 2 seasons ago after Mane left. We have now led the offside charts 2 seasons in a row and the numbers are appalling. This has to stop if we want to win the league. The best offside numbers we had under Klopp was the season we won the league, with only 53 offences.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm »
Nonsense
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 11:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:21:54 pm
With this logic we should be after Slonske then, he scored as many goals as Nunez and Diaz combined

We aren't signing Gordon. I am just stating my opinion that despite all those numbers he looks better having watched both players play. And if he has more goals/assists in a lesser team then how can you still argue Diaz is better is my argument.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #964 on: Today at 12:32:42 am »
indykaila News @indykaila ---> "Liverpool Football Club to submit bid for Michael Olise #LFC"

Me likes Olise. So its one of those times I wish that Indy is right  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #965 on: Today at 01:54:58 am »
I've said earlier we probably shouldn't pay much attention to rumours because given Edward's track record we will just sign someone random out of the blue. The links to Mbuemo are interesting though because he seems like the kind of signing we'd have made between 2017 and 2020. I like his pace and power, and he's good finisher. I wonder if he's got enough in his all-round game to be a winger for us though. He's a bit like Jota really.

Agree that our attack needs to be looked at. It has suffered from the wobble our recruitment strategy has had since 2021 when Edwards left shortly followed by Ward. In hindsight, Nunez was probably the wrong type of player to go for considering the extra demands Klopp places on a CF in his set-up. Ljinders did an interview recently where he said himself that they went and signed Gakpo because our attack was leaving the team so open. Now we're left with an attacker who has improved in some respects but who is very low on confidence in front of goal, and an attacker who doesn't really have a best position but finished the season in fine form.

Jota's an excellent player, and had it not been for injuries would be starting every game.

Diaz, I struggle with. He has just 16 league goals since arriving and that half season at Porto seems like an anomaly in terms of his output. He just seems a level below what we need and above all seems too individualistic in his play and plays with his head down. He's never built any form of understanding with Robertson or Salah in the same way Mane had.

Salah is Salah and I have no idea what Slot will do with him, but he's an interesting one. He'll still get goals but he doesn't have the same kind of threat he used to since his acceleration has dwindled. I've been interested to see him as a striker but I don't think that will happen and he'll start the season on the right.
