Its two goals and 5 assists more than Diaz and with more minutes. Thats without considering his underlying numbers which are not that great. Honestly i dont know whats happened to peoples standards with players, its like they will happily just take anyone.



The mad thing is, youíve said we need pace and top end pace at that, from our winger signing this season. Kvara doesnít have electric pace. Heís the type of player who you want to get isolated 1v1 with space to attack, something thatís an awful lot easier in Serie A than it is in the PL. Diaz is faster than Kvara and he regularly struggles to Ďburní full backs once heís dribbled past them. Add to that, heís not the type of player - like say, a Suarez - whoís a willing runner and has that elite anticipation to make something out of a hopeless long ball. He very much hangs wide, waits for the ball to come to feet and is a high volume/usage player who isnít spectacularly efficient.Gordon is much quicker, stronger, averaged more xG per shot and more xA per key pass. Heís one of the best wide players in the best league in the world. Kvara is a more technically gifted player than Gordon, but technical gifts are only half the battle in England, given the need for elite athleticism and top end speed, Iím genuinely surprised youíd rather the slower, less physically gifted player. Iíd be happy if we signed Kvara like, heís a top player, but Iíd be just as happy if we signed Gordon because I think heíd be a better fit for how we play and the requirements of the league.