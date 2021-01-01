If he wants to leave Newcastle for us then hopefully they work with the player to reduce the fee we have to pay by a good few million. Like you said we should do with Sepp van den Berg.



Yeah, because there are parallels to be drew with Liverpool (top 5 richest club in the world, record transfer £85m) trying to buy one of Newcastles 3 best players, and a club like Mainz (record signing 8m) potentially buying someone who wont kick a ball here, arent there?If we have interest from PL clubs who are willing to pay what we want for Sepp - and he wants to join them - by all means, hold out for the asking price and push for as much as possible. Theres little chance bottom half clubs in leagues outside of England will pay £20m for a player of Sepps profile, so if it reaches that point where thats the only option, wed be better off cutting our losses, sticking a sell on clause in and getting rid. Hes not good enough and putting out interviews back home on our new bosss first day demanding to leave should put an end to any speculation hes got a future here.