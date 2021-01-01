« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 27869 times)

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,452
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #760 on: Today at 10:24:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:20:44 am
Gordon for £80m would be one of the most idiotic transfers this club has ever done. Thats more than what Napoli lad may cost.

Would the Napoli lad transition to a more physical game and intensity?

11 goals 10 assists and 6 pens won? Don't even mention the GCA opportunities his been involved in.

I'd be happy if our LW could do that.

It's because he played for the bitters yes? Does it help that he views Anfield as the best stadium to play at apart from St James Park
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #761 on: Today at 10:25:47 am »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 09:58:47 am
Honestly Id be happy with Gordon £80m, Ederson £45m, Bakayoko for £35m and Colwill for £60m.

£185m outlay. Sell VDB for £20m, Kelleher for £45m, Nat for £5m, Diaz for £55m, Tsimikas for £10m. £85m net spend. With those types of additions it would transform our squad.

80 million for Gordon?! Will make Andy Carroll look like the deal of the century.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,452
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #762 on: Today at 10:27:45 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:25:47 am
80 million for Gordon?! Will make Andy Carroll look like the deal of the century.

I mean he basically was involved in 25+ goals though?
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,930
  • ...All the best
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #763 on: Today at 10:27:51 am »
Anyone who wants that league's biggest cheater/diver to play for our club should be ashamed of themselves.

Have some dignity ffs.

Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,452
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:28:31 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:27:51 am
Anyone who wants that league's biggest cheater/diver to play for our club should be ashamed of themselves.

Have some dignity ffs.

Luis Suarez?

He literally dived all the time and assaulted a player while playing for Liverpool?

Backed him though, didn't we?
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:30:13 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:35:32 am
If he wants to leave Newcastle for us then hopefully they work with the player to reduce the fee we have to pay by a good few million. Like you said we should do with Sepp van den Berg.

Yeah, because there are parallels to be drew with Liverpool (top 5 richest club in the world, record transfer £85m) trying to buy one of Newcastles 3 best players, and a club like Mainz (record signing 8m) potentially buying someone who wont kick a ball here, arent there?

If we have interest from PL clubs who are willing to pay what we want for Sepp - and he wants to join them - by all means, hold out for the asking price and push for as much as possible. Theres little chance bottom half clubs in leagues outside of England will pay £20m for a player of Sepps profile, so if it reaches that point where thats the only option, wed be better off cutting our losses, sticking a sell on clause in and getting rid. Hes not good enough and putting out interviews back home on our new bosss first day demanding to leave should put an end to any speculation hes got a future here.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,853
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:40:08 am »
Some reports/rumours that Leny Yoro prefers a move to Real Madrid over Liverpool and PSG.

Obviously Real need to turn their reported interest into an actual bid to make this happen.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:47:46 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:34:40 am
We don't have a clue which players they've identified. They won't be briefing journos on that.
Romano has close ties with Chelsea. If we're in for Olise who's a Chelseat arget, he'd have said so.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,053
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #768 on: Today at 11:02:08 am »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 09:58:47 am
Honestly Id be happy with Gordon £80m, Ederson £45m, Bakayoko for £35m and Colwill for £60m.

£185m outlay. Sell VDB for £20m, Kelleher for £45m, Nat for £5m, Diaz for £55m, Tsimikas for £10m. £85m net spend. With those types of additions it would transform our squad.

is £45M for Kelleher realistic?  :o Id add Morton and Salah to the list of players we sell to get us to

anyway assuming the same figures for players sold just for fun:


Carlos Baleba or Joao Gomes £55M
Willian Pancho -£35M
Victor Boniface.-£65M
Kudus or Rodrygo (if we have the funds). -70-100M

Baleba is the real deal guys, hes going to be the one that every club will be after in a year or two, time to get him is now

Pancho is a really solid left sided centre back, good passing and aerial numbers

Boniface is a really quick and a good finisher with excellent movement and dominant in the air, will combine well with Nunes/Jota/ and the other forwards

All of the above are 20-24 years old, extremely athletic, quick, dominant in the air / duels
Alisson

Trent.   Konate/Quansah   VVD/Pancho.  Robertson

                  Baleba

         Szoboszlai.     MacAllister

 Kudus.       Boniface        Nunez

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,247
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #769 on: Today at 11:07:35 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:22:46 am
The first Orny or Joyce banger is gonna hit so good.

Liverpool and Adrian have parted ways.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 