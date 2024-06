If he wants to leave Newcastle for us then hopefully they work with the player to reduce the fee we have to pay by a good few million. Like you said we should do with Sepp van den Berg.



Yeah, because there are parallels to be drew with Liverpool (top 5 richest club in the world, record transfer £85m) trying to buy one of Newcastle’s 3 best players, and a club like Mainz (record signing €8m) potentially buying someone who won’t kick a ball here, aren’t there?If we have interest from PL clubs who are willing to pay what we want for Sepp - and he wants to join them - by all means, hold out for the asking price and push for as much as possible. There’s little chance bottom half clubs in leagues outside of England will pay £20m for a player of Sepp’s profile, so if it reaches that point where that’s the only option, we’d be better off cutting our losses, sticking a sell on clause in and getting rid. He’s not good enough and putting out interviews back home on our new boss’s first day demanding to leave should put an end to any speculation he’s got a future here.