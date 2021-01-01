Honestly don't think we NEED one. Conceding stupid soft goals and going 1-0 down in 50% of the games we played last season was the problem. Get a class CB and CDM, I'd only sign winger if Diaz is open to move and can get a good fee. I'd probably go with the lad from PSV if 40m is to be believed but I think our front 5 isn't the problem.
I dont know how you think transfers work, but the club needs to want you before you can assume displacing wingers at the club.
I know how we work. We’re a club that aim for absolute value in every signing we make, we use some of the most advanced data and scouting methods to recruit players and invest just as much into background research to understand what type of person they are and whether they’d fit in here.What I know about Olise:- he’s extremely talented- has good basic numbers that are available publicly - has a release clause that seems a fair price factoring in all of the aboveWhy would we not be interested in the above? If the player is serious about his talent, why isn’t he pushing his agent to find him another club? Why aren’t big European clubs queuing up to sign this player who’s twice the player of every other winger in the league? Why aren’t the club who aim for maximum value, are always interested in offensive players, and need a long term solution to their right winger - at present - definitely leaving in the next 12 months looking to sign him when he’s available?When I see people dismissing some really good premier league players it makes me wonder what people thought about us signing Jota from Wolves?
He has turned down City
He has turned down City, so its not like shit clubs only have been in for him. Plus he has an issue in that the likes of us and Arsenal have big players who play in his role.There may be a load of reasons we are not interested. We will most likely never find out. Just because a top player goes elsewhere doesnt mean we have to be in for them. We cant sign everyone.I liked Jota a lot, I said so at the time. He was really good, his numbers indicated that as well and his pressing ability was amazing. I was really happy when we bought him.
Olise tried to join Chelsea last year, Palace had to kick off and Chelsea pulled out as Palace were going to take them to a tribunal over it. He got a new contract out of Palace for it but that alone is a bit murky. United have been playing Garnacho on the right, Rashford off the left and using a false 9 at the back end of the season, they obviously have Hojlund too who theyre happy with apparently. Chelsea have Mudryk, Jackson, Nkunku, Palmer and Madueke for their front 3 positions if they carry on with that. Im guessing Madueke and Sterling will be off. God knows whats going to happen with Datro Fofana. Theyre a shambles of a club who are burning through players at record pace. Olise really has no business entertaining either club if hes serious about his career.As you say, its odd that weve not really been linked, if you were a talented wide player why wouldnt you want to go to Liverpool. Salahs on his way out and look at the platform we give our forwards to perform, if youre good you can only blame yourself for not maximising your talents.
When did he turn down City? He turned down Chelsea due to the tribunal but I dont recall him ever turning down City. We are apparently in the market for a winger, that seems to be the early consensus coming out of those in the loop. Olise - according to all on here - is the best winger available on the market and his current pick of clubs are two circus jobs. So why arent we in for him? Nobodys saying we need to sign them all, but why arent the savviest club in the league looking to make the savviest signing of the summer? Weve just brought back the team of super whizzes who didnt miss on signing a forward player in 5-6 years, in fact every one we signed turned out world class over 5 years or so. If the club decided to sign Mbeumo, Summerville, Gordon, Kudus or whoever else they want to instead of Olise, I wouldnt be questioning the decision makers and I wouldnt question the calibre of player. I would definitely question Olise and what it is about him thats made us not even show an interest. And if we have shown an interest and hes looked elsewhere. As I said dickhead.
We have CL football, the other teams don't. If he were to be as good as people say, we'd at least try just like how we tried for Caicedo last season.
I'm hoping that finishes all talk of Ademeyi tonight after that performance. Lots of pace much not much else behind it.
If the club decided to sign Mbeumo, Summerville, Gordon, Kudus or whoever else they want to instead of Olise, I wouldnt be questioning the decision makers and I wouldnt question the calibre of player. I would definitely question Olise and what it is about him thats made us not even show an interest. And if we have shown an interest and hes looked elsewhere. As I said dickhead.
last summer the only concrete link was macca and that seemed to start straight after the season finished
Eder Militao, Alaba, Modric, Lunin, Joselu, Lucas, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Garcia, Diaz, Guler, Arrizabalaga.That was Madrid's bench last night. Surely there's some from there we can target
What are those players really good at?
Tchouameni but if we approach him again I'm sure he'll take out a restraining order against us.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]