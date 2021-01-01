He has turned down City, so its not like shit clubs only have been in for him. Plus he has an issue in that the likes of us and Arsenal have big players who play in his role.



There may be a load of reasons we are not interested. We will most likely never find out. Just because a top player goes elsewhere doesnt mean we have to be in for them. We cant sign everyone.



I liked Jota a lot, I said so at the time. He was really good, his numbers indicated that as well and his pressing ability was amazing. I was really happy when we bought him.



When did he turn down City? He turned down Chelsea due to the tribunal but I dont recall him ever turning down City.We are apparently in the market for a winger, that seems to be the early consensus coming out of those in the loop. Olise - according to all on here - is the best winger available on the market and his current pick of clubs are two circus jobs. So why arent we in for him? Nobodys saying we need to sign them all, but why arent the savviest club in the league looking to make the savviest signing of the summer? Weve just brought back the team of super whizzes who didnt miss on signing a forward player in 5-6 years, in fact every one we signed turned out world class over 5 years or so.If the club decided to sign Mbeumo, Summerville, Gordon, Kudus or whoever else they want to instead of Olise, I wouldnt be questioning the decision makers and I wouldnt question the calibre of player. I would definitely question Olise and what it is about him thats made us not even show an interest. And if we have shown an interest and hes looked elsewhere. As I said  dickhead.