I dont know how you think transfers work, but the club needs to want you before you can assume displacing wingers at the club.
I know how we work. Were a club that aim for absolute value in every signing we make, we use some of the most advanced data and scouting methods to recruit players and invest just as much into background research to understand what type of person they are and whether theyd fit in here.
What I know about Olise:
- hes extremely talented
- has good basic numbers that are available publicly
- has a release clause that seems a fair price factoring in all of the above
Why would we not be interested in the above? If the player is serious about his talent, why isnt he pushing his agent to find him another club? Why arent big European clubs queuing up to sign this player whos twice the player of every other winger in the league? Why arent the club who aim for maximum value, are always interested in offensive players, and need a long term solution to their right winger - at present - definitely leaving in the next 12 months looking to sign him when hes available?
When I see people dismissing some really good premier league players it makes me wonder what people thought about us signing Jota from Wolves?