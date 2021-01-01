« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #680 on: Today at 04:54:48 pm
From Tap-in.

Quote
Chelsea and Liverpool are still keeping close eye to Crysencio Summerville situation at Leeds United.

Both clubs have been monitoring him this season and showing interest in the recent weeks.

Nothing advanced yet but talks for Dutch winger are expected to begin soon.
Kopenhagen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #681 on: Today at 05:19:36 pm
Well, if were interested, its expected Chelsea are as well. They linger around like a bad fart.

His numbers are really good, right?
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #682 on: Today at 05:22:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:54:48 pm
From Tap-in.


How good is he? Always difficult to tell from the Championship but it feels risky, particularly given our attack isn't as smooth a machine as we'd like. If we're going to sign a forward, it feels like we could do with less risk.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #683 on: Today at 05:25:00 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:19:36 pm
Well, if were interested, its expected Chelsea are as well. They linger around like a bad fart.

His numbers are really good, right?

Chelsea have just swooped to sign Tosin and front runners for Olise.. guess theyve found another hotel to sell to themselves.

I like Summerville, looks a live wire and different to what we currently have, for around £30mil hed be a great option.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #684 on: Today at 05:49:08 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:25:00 pm
Chelsea have just swooped to sign Tosin and front runners for Olise.. guess theyve found another hotel to sell to themselves.

I like Summerville, looks a live wire and different to what we currently have, for around £30mil hed be a great option.
If we are really in for Summerville then Diaz rumours may have some substance to them, I don't see how we'd go in with Gakpo, Diaz, and Summerville all playing on the left. Another possibility is that Gakpo will play CF and either Nunez or Jota get sold.
mikey_LFC

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #685 on: Today at 05:56:27 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:21:46 pm
Thats fair. We clearly screwed up the Nat situation. Asked for too much money, held out until the end of the window, massively overpaid him before the window closed, then didnt even loan him out.

Itll be interesting to see how it plays out with Sepp. I feel for him and other players who are bought young, but get loaned out every season because theres not minutes available in the first team. For his sake and ours, hopefully we are able to sell them.

The issue is you can't be seen to be weak negotiators willing to lower your asking price or have players at much lower value simply because they want to leave as it undermines your bargaining position in the future potentially costing you millions down the line. It's almost worth holding out on the occasional transfer to show that you will if people aren't playing ball.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #686 on: Today at 05:59:59 pm
How do we beat this?  ;D

https://x.com/FootbalIhub/status/1796947552257859613

Quote
Gillingham just announced their newest signing outside a Costa Coffee in the middle of the high street.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #687 on: Today at 06:01:10 pm


Quansah and Konate... You'd want them if they weren't ours for sure.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #688 on: Today at 06:08:32 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:09:04 pm
I don't think he'd be awful. It depends on what his role would be. As a Salah replacement it wouldn't be good, but as someone to provide depth on the right I don't think you can do much better. He's very productive. It would be a Jota-like signing.
Even as "depth" on the right. Would be terrible choice.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #689 on: Today at 06:09:13 pm
Good thing he prefers palying from the left mate.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #690 on: Today at 06:09:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:54:48 pm
From Tap-in.

Wouldn't really add anything to first 11. Would need to sell one of our current options to accommodate him.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #691 on: Today at 06:10:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:09:13 pm
Good thing he prefers palying from the left mate.
Mbeumo? Would be an even worse suggestion then!
mikey_LFC

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #692 on: Today at 06:10:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:59:59 pm
How do we beat this?  ;D

https://x.com/FootbalIhub/status/1796947552257859613

Announce signing Anthony Gordon by driving him down County Road on our open top tour buses, playing Youll Never Walk Alone.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #693 on: Today at 06:12:28 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:10:48 pm
Mbeumo? Would be an even worse suggestion then!

Ah thought you meant Summerville mate.  ;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #694 on: Today at 06:17:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:12:28 pm
Ah thought you meant Summerville mate.  ;D
;D Nah. Although Summerville isn't what we need right now.
