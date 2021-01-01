Chelsea and Liverpool are still keeping close eye to Crysencio Summerville situation at Leeds United.Both clubs have been monitoring him this season and showing interest in the recent weeks.Nothing advanced yet but talks for Dutch winger are expected to begin soon.
From Tap-in.
Well, if were interested, its expected Chelsea are as well. They linger around like a bad fart. His numbers are really good, right?
Chelsea have just swooped to sign Tosin and front runners for Olise.. guess theyve found another hotel to sell to themselves.I like Summerville, looks a live wire and different to what we currently have, for around £30mil hed be a great option.
Thats fair. We clearly screwed up the Nat situation. Asked for too much money, held out until the end of the window, massively overpaid him before the window closed, then didnt even loan him out. Itll be interesting to see how it plays out with Sepp. I feel for him and other players who are bought young, but get loaned out every season because theres not minutes available in the first team. For his sake and ours, hopefully we are able to sell them.
Gillingham just announced their newest signing outside a Costa Coffee in the middle of the high street.
I don't think he'd be awful. It depends on what his role would be. As a Salah replacement it wouldn't be good, but as someone to provide depth on the right I don't think you can do much better. He's very productive. It would be a Jota-like signing.
Good thing he prefers palying from the left mate.
How do we beat this? https://x.com/FootbalIhub/status/1796947552257859613
Mbeumo? Would be an even worse suggestion then!
Ah thought you meant Summerville mate.
