If you can't stay fit, you really aren't elite. Availability is part of what makes you elite. There maybe only 6 CB's that can do what he does, but there are a dozen who can do most of what he does and can stay fit and centre back is 1 area where you don't want to rotate. The 2019/20 is the only season where Van Dijk had a centre back partner who started in more than half the premier league matches (Gomez - 22 starts) and we stormed the title easily
The biggest mistake of the Klopp era is arguably not finding an established partner for Van Dijk. I think we bought Konate as he was (and is highly talented) injury prone with his previous club and therefore cheap and we thought we could either "fix him" or rotate him between our other injury prone defenders (gomez and matip) either have proven to be costly errors. We need to move I feel, having Konate in your squad means you have to carry 4 cb's in your squad, so you can virtually double his wages, in terms of true cost
We conceded 11 more in 2019-20 than in 2018-19, and we had Matip, Lovren and Gomez all playing centre back for stretches in that season. You have to carry 4 centre backs in your squad as a minimum anyway, probably 5 with 1 being flexible enough to cover the wing backs if needed.
Id honestly be fine with our current defence going into next year with just the addition of van den berg for Matip. I dont think the personnel were the issue last year and another season together as a unit will help things no end.
There seems to be a crazy amount of demand for change for a young squad who got 82 points and have shown themselves to have exciting prospects coming out of the academy left, right and centre. Id be genuinely shocked if we sold any of our senior players, with the decision coming from our side rather than the players, and I think we are in a great position to just buy exceptional talent to plug gaps as they come up.
Without any outgoings, the two areas of uncertainty for me are right wing and defensive midfield, if we are staying with a single 6.
Right wing as Elliott seems to be a fully centre mid option now, with Doak and Gordon both having bad injuries at a young age. If we are uncertain about them, Id look to buy Salahs replacement now to act as understudy for two or so years.
Defensive mid as Im not sure how we want to play next year. We are actually better set up for a double pivot, in my opinion, but if we want a sole DM, then because of the uncertainty around Bajcetic , the age of Endo, the inexperience of Morton and McConnell, I think buying there makes sense with Morton and McConnell loaned to take Endos role in a couple of years. Jones, Mac, Endo, Baj , Gravenberch and Clark are six very good options for a double pivot with Elliott, Szobo, Carvalho and even potentially Nyoni soon ahead.