We should not sell Alisson. Arguably there is a decision to make if his deal is down to a year, like Salah, but Alisson has three years left. HE is the best goalie in the world. Do not sell!



Trent - long terms extension (as long as Slot has him firmly in his plans)

VVD - 1-2 year extension, he still has a lot to offer, and will help bring others through and rotate a bit as we go

Salah - sell now if we can, but if he wants to stay put, so be it, he has been a great servant and we will have one more year with him



If Salah leaves on a Bosman next summer, and Kudus is still available with an 85M release clause kicking in, I would be all over that.