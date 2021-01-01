« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 7358 times)

Offline SlotRightIn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 09:47:23 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 07:38:14 pm
Nah, Kelleher did just fine last year. I think Kelleher looks better and better the more he plays. I wouldn't say the difference in points we achieve with either is that great now. Ali is better but if he wants to go and the offer is good then why not.

Theres an absolute chasm between Alisson and Kelleher. Hes literally a generational goalkeeper.
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm »
Alisson is our one player who's pretty definitively the best in the world in his position. His game doesn't rely on freakish athleticism, so he could genuinely have another 7-8 years performing at the highest level.

Unless he's picked up some sort of injury that will rule him out for half a season going forward, is actively hammering on the exit door, or is being pursued for £250m before add-ons, we shouldn't be contemplating him leaving.

And I say this as someone who thinks Kelleher is also in the top 5 keepers in the PL.
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:10:43 pm »
We should not sell Alisson. Arguably there is a decision to make if his deal is down to a year, like Salah, but Alisson has three years left. HE is the best goalie in the world. Do not sell!

Trent - long terms extension (as long as Slot has him firmly in his plans)
VVD - 1-2 year extension, he still has a lot to offer, and will help bring others through and rotate a bit as we go
Salah - sell now if we can, but if he wants to stay put, so be it, he has been a great servant and we will have one more year with him

If Salah leaves on a Bosman next summer, and Kudus is still available with an 85M release clause kicking in, I would be all over that.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,364
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:19:10 pm
Surprise, surprise, Chelsea want Summerville from Leeds :D

If I were Edwards/Hughes, I'd put out a name of someone we're half interested in, let Chelsea overpay and move on to an actual target
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,543
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #244 on: Today at 12:51:52 am »
Watch this transfer sluts.   ;D

https://x.com/SMXLFC/status/1795580439136268569

Quote
Jürgen Klopp speaking about FSG & achieving what we achieved in our own way
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,168
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #245 on: Today at 12:57:04 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:51:52 am
Watch this transfer sluts.   ;D

https://x.com/SMXLFC/status/1795580439136268569


Hopefully now that means if someone says player x, who may be one of the best players in the world, would never come here and we would never sign him, then people dont get angry about it.

The amount of times it was said that Mbappe and Bellingham would never come here and people argued against that. Klopp saying quite explicitly to fans to be realistic.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:00:12 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,297
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #246 on: Today at 02:04:02 am »
If I were Chelsea I'd be going after Kelleher, he's much better than all the keepers they have and will most likely want a move. I wonder if we would entertain selling him to a team that could potentially give us trouble down the line. A good chance to rinse bug Todd though.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 