Yeah, I really don't understand what Konami were thinking. All they had to do was import and slightly update the gameplay with the new engine. Instead we got somehow inferior graphics and gameplay and all of the other limitations that came with the mess that was eFootball 2022. As you say, EA is EA and will continue to do 'EA things', so there's little hope there. Gave up on that series long ago. Like yourself, I am hopeful that 2K will produce something good.That said, I don't feel that I am currently missing out on too much. Football Life has updated the gameplay of PES 2021 and it plays a great game of footy, so it's more than just a cosmetic change. In addition there are multiple good gameplay files to download for variety or whatever should one get bored and with the mods the graphics don't really look dated. As such, I never feel that I am playing a four year old game. I can understand the frustration for console players like yourself though. My only major frustration is that after a long time away from football games I'm absolutely crap, so my controller periodically gets launched across the room from hissy fits born of my own incompetence.