Football Life 24
This has been out for about six months, but I haven't seen it mentioned anywhere and only came across it by chance myself, so thought that I'd post it here in case any other RAWkites were interested and/or ignorant of it's existence.
So: what is it?: Basically it's a free, pre-modded version of PES 2021. Essentially that means proper teams across all competitions, accurate 2024 kits and squad rosters, competition broadcasting overlays and scoreboards, competition and team intro music, proper competition specific balls, fan chants ("I'm so glad, allez allez etc. for Liverpool), better broadcast camera et cetera, et cetera.
It comes with around 30 pre-installed stadiums but you can also download just about every other stadium in Europe from the site. I currently have well over 100. Player faces are not included in the initial download, but again, you can download all of the player faces on the site. Adding stadiums and faces is a very simple process.
There are 3 gameplay modes that you can switch between: PES standard gameplay, FL24 and FL23 gameplay. You can also download additional gameplay files. The one I am currently using is (in my opinion) better than stock PES 21 gameplay, which is already a high bar (again, in my opinion).
I can't recommend this highly enough, so as I mentioned, thought that it may be good to share with my fellow reds on here. It's completely free and by that I mean legitimately/legally free, not one of the "free" games that Voodoo and I generally enjoy *cough* torrents *cough*.
Download site: https://www.pessmokepatch.com/2023/09/spfl24.html