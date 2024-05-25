« previous next »
Apple Musics top 100 albums. Discuss  ;D

Its team crafted the list alongside a group of artists that included Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Maren Morris, and Charli XCX. The list is an editorial statement and does not take into account any streaming figures on Apple Music or any other streaming service.

1   The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill   Lauryn Hill
2   Thriller   Michael Jackson
3   Abbey Road   The Beatles
4   Purple Rain   Prince & The Revolution
5   Blonde   Frank Ocean
6   Songs in the Key of Life   Stevie Wonder
7   Good Kid, M.A.A.D City   Kendrick Lamar
8   Back to Black   Amy Winehouse
9   Nevermind   Nirvana
10   Lemonade   Beyoncé
11   Rumours   Fleetwood Mac
12   OK Computer   Radiohead
13   The Blueprint   Jay-Z
14   Highway 61 Revisited   Bob Dylan
15   21   Adele
16   Blue   Joni Mitchell
17   What's Going On   Marvin Gaye
18   1989 (Taylor's Version)   Taylor Swift
19   The Chronic   Dr. Dre
20   Pet Sounds   The Beach Boys
21   Revolver   The Beatles
22   Born to Run   Bruce Springsteen
23   Discovery   Daft Punk
24   The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars   David Bowie
25   Kind of Blue   Miles Davis
26   My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy   Kanye West
27   Led Zeppelin II   Led Zeppelin
28   The Dark Side of the Moon   Pink Floyd
29   The Low End Theory   A Tribe Called Quest
30   When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?   Billie Eilish
31   Jagged Little Pill   Alanis Morissette
32   Ready to Die   Notorious B.I.G.
33   Kid A   Radiohead
34   It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back   Public Enemy
35   London Calling   The Clash
36   Beyoncé   Beyoncé
37   Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)   Wu-Tang Clan
38   Tapestry   Carole King
39   Illmatic   Nas
40   I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You   Aretha Franklin
41   Aquemini   OutKast
42   Control   Janet Jackson
43   Remain in Light   Talking Heads
44   Innervisions   Stevie Wonder
45   Homogenic   Björk
46   Exodus   Bob Marley & The Wailers
47   Take Care   Drake
48   Paul's Boutique   Beastie Boys
49   The Joshua Tree   U2
50   Hounds of Love   Kate Bush
51   Sign o' the Times   Prince
52   Appetite for Destruction   Guns 'N Roses
53   Exile on Main Street   The Rolling Stones
54   A Love Supreme   John Coltrane
55   Anti   Rihanna
56   Disintegration   The Cure
57   Voodoo   D'Angelo
58   (What's the Story) Morning Glory?   Oasis
59   AM   Arctic Monkeys
60   The Velvet Underground and Nico   The Velvet Underground & Nico
61   Love Deluxe   Sade
62   All Eyez on Me   2Pac
63   Are You Experienced?   The Jimi Hendrix Experience
64   Baduizm   Erykah Badu
65   3 Feet High and Rising   De La Soul
66   The Queen Is Dead   The Smiths
67   Dummy   Portishead
68   Is This It   The Strokes
69   Master of Puppets   Metallica
70   Straight Outta Compton   N.W.A
71   Trans-Europe Express   Kraftwerk
72   SOS   SZA
73   Aja   Steely Dan
74   The Downward Spiral   Nine Inch Nails
75   Supa Dupa Fly   Missy Eliott
76   Un Verano Sin Ti   Bad Bunny
77   Like a Prayer   Madonna
78   Goodbye Yellow Brick Road   Elton John
79   Norman Fucking Rockwell!   Lana Del Rey
80   The Marshall Mathers LP   Eminem
81   After the Gold Rush   Neil Young
82   Get Rich or Die Tryin'   50 Cent
83   Horses   Patti Smith
84   Doggystyle   Snoop Dogg
85   Golden Hour   Kacey Musgraves
86   My Life   Mary J. Blige
87   Blue Lines   Massive Attack
88   I Put a Spell on You   Nina Simone
89   The Fame Monster   Lady Gaga
90   Back in Black   AC/DC
91   Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1   George Michael
92   Flower Boy   Tyler, the Creator
93   A Seat at the Table   Solange
94   Untrue   Burial
95   Confessions   Usher
96   Pure Heroine   Lorde
97   Rage Against the Machine   Rage Against the Machine
98   Astroworld   Travis Scott
99   Hotel California   Eagles
100   Body Talk   Robyn
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #1 on: May 25, 2024, 10:08:26 am »
Apple Music's shite

Well, it's servicable, but thier artist bios are frequently erroneous, and the UI is a pain. I'd trust their taste about as far as I can throw the headquarters of Apple Inc

Reads like a randomised list of commonly high-regard albums picked almost arbitrarily... probably because that's what it is
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #2 on: May 25, 2024, 10:32:44 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 25, 2024, 10:08:26 am
Apple Music's shite

Well, it's servicable, but thier artist bios are frequently erroneous, and the UI is a pain. I'd trust their taste about as far as I can throw the headquarters of Apple Inc

Reads like a randomised list of commonly high-regard albums picked almost arbitrarily... probably because that's what it is

And probably AI generated.
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #3 on: May 25, 2024, 02:51:39 pm »
Defo not AI generated. Theyve listed some of those involved in the process.

Any such list is going to be controversial. In fact, its probably the aim from apples perspective. I dont agree with most of it, but its refreshing to see a few albums Ive never listened to. And to see hip-hop better represented. Definitely less of a white rockers list.

I hate Apple Music UI. Loathe it. But the sound quality is great.
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #4 on: May 27, 2024, 04:44:01 pm »
Ten - Pearl Jam not in it?
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #5 on: May 27, 2024, 04:55:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 27, 2024, 04:44:01 pm
Ten - Pearl Jam not in it?
Its the top 100, not the top million Rob ;)

The number of these lists that have Lauren Hill at the top staggers me.  Higher than the most influential albums of all time.  I just dont get it.  Maybe its a US thing?
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #6 on: May 27, 2024, 11:05:48 pm »
Its a decent album but nothing groundbreaking. Borrows a lot from better artists that should feature more highly. It seems to have influenced a lot of people, though. Thing is with these lists, Id struggle to name my own top 10 favourite albums so its never going to be definitive. And my top list would be extremely subjective too - with choices being purely emotional or nostalgic. I just find them fascinating as they usually throw up some Ive not heard.
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #7 on: May 29, 2024, 02:04:26 pm »
Are my eyes deceiving me or does this list omit Sgt Peppers, the White Album, Achtung Baby, Wish You Were Here!

Im all for seeing past the obvious choices of 50+ year old rock records but fuck me that is just wrong. There is no way there is 100 better albums than WYWH,
I refuse to believe it!
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #8 on: May 30, 2024, 12:35:37 am »
Again, its all subjectivity. Id personally have abbey road over the white album and sgt pepper. Ive always felt the white album was too bloated. Achtung baby is the first cd I ever bought and I still think its excellent but likely wouldnt make my top 100 but Joshua tree probably would. WYWH is phenomenal, but many PF fans wouldnt have it as their fave album.

My personal number one would probably be Nevermind. Objectively, its likely not the best album ever made, but subjectively nothing comes close to the impact it had on me.
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #9 on: May 30, 2024, 10:10:14 am »
I see your point, Im a huge Pink Floyd fan and Wish You Were Here isnt my favourite of theirs, that accolade goes to Animals, but I understand that album is a bit more polarising so wouldnt expect it on this list but Wish You Were Here simply must be in my opinion.

I also agree regards the Beatles. Id go one further and say Sgt Peppers isnt in my top 5 Beatles records but that is my personal taste. For the cultural impact and lasting legacy alone its a must have. Its not like theyve only selected one album from each artist (there is Kid A and OK Computer for example)

Ah well I wont lose any sleep over it :)
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #10 on: May 30, 2024, 10:57:39 am »
Good Kid, M.A.A.D City being at number 7 but To Pimp A Butterfly not on the list at all is certainly a take.
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #11 on: May 30, 2024, 03:56:50 pm »
I think theres a strong argument for kid a and ok computer making it. Personally, Id probably have kid a in my top 5. I wouldve thought DSOTM would be the obvious pink Floyd one for lists like this.

Happy to see Frank Ocean poll so highly. That album is utterly brilliant. He and Donald Glover opened my tastes up to a lot of new flavours, so I give their work quite a bit of weight.

Arcade fire wouldve surely made the top 100 had Butler not been such a creep.
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:46:03 pm »
It's fairly similar to the Rolling Stone list, which had some of the same albums insanely high, but these lists always tend to grade along a recency curve. Very American perspective too, so you have to take both into account and not take them too seriously. I'd be more interested in RAWK posters' personal lists to be honest. Hmm...
Re: Apple Musics top 100 albums
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:42:50 pm »
I'm pretty cool and happy that none of the stuff i like makes that list. Maybe Exodus and London Calling would sneak in!
