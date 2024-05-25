Apple Musics top 100 albums. DiscussIts team crafted the list alongside a group of artists that included Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Maren Morris, and Charli XCX. The list is an editorial statement and does not take into account any streaming figures on Apple Music or any other streaming service.1 The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill2 Thriller Michael Jackson3 Abbey Road The Beatles4 Purple Rain Prince & The Revolution5 Blonde Frank Ocean6 Songs in the Key of Life Stevie Wonder7 Good Kid, M.A.A.D City Kendrick Lamar8 Back to Black Amy Winehouse9 Nevermind Nirvana10 Lemonade Beyoncé11 Rumours Fleetwood Mac12 OK Computer Radiohead13 The Blueprint Jay-Z14 Highway 61 Revisited Bob Dylan15 21 Adele16 Blue Joni Mitchell17 What's Going On Marvin Gaye18 1989 (Taylor's Version) Taylor Swift19 The Chronic Dr. Dre20 Pet Sounds The Beach Boys21 Revolver The Beatles22 Born to Run Bruce Springsteen23 Discovery Daft Punk24 The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars David Bowie25 Kind of Blue Miles Davis26 My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Kanye West27 Led Zeppelin II Led Zeppelin28 The Dark Side of the Moon Pink Floyd29 The Low End Theory A Tribe Called Quest30 When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish31 Jagged Little Pill Alanis Morissette32 Ready to Die Notorious B.I.G.33 Kid A Radiohead34 It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back Public Enemy35 London Calling The Clash36 Beyoncé Beyoncé37 Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) Wu-Tang Clan38 Tapestry Carole King39 Illmatic Nas40 I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You Aretha Franklin41 Aquemini OutKast42 Control Janet Jackson43 Remain in Light Talking Heads44 Innervisions Stevie Wonder45 Homogenic Björk46 Exodus Bob Marley & The Wailers47 Take Care Drake48 Paul's Boutique Beastie Boys49 The Joshua Tree U250 Hounds of Love Kate Bush51 Sign o' the Times Prince52 Appetite for Destruction Guns 'N Roses53 Exile on Main Street The Rolling Stones54 A Love Supreme John Coltrane55 Anti Rihanna56 Disintegration The Cure57 Voodoo D'Angelo58 (What's the Story) Morning Glory? Oasis59 AM Arctic Monkeys60 The Velvet Underground and Nico The Velvet Underground & Nico61 Love Deluxe Sade62 All Eyez on Me 2Pac63 Are You Experienced? The Jimi Hendrix Experience64 Baduizm Erykah Badu65 3 Feet High and Rising De La Soul66 The Queen Is Dead The Smiths67 Dummy Portishead68 Is This It The Strokes69 Master of Puppets Metallica70 Straight Outta Compton N.W.A71 Trans-Europe Express Kraftwerk72 SOS SZA73 Aja Steely Dan74 The Downward Spiral Nine Inch Nails75 Supa Dupa Fly Missy Eliott76 Un Verano Sin Ti Bad Bunny77 Like a Prayer Madonna78 Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Elton John79 Norman Fucking Rockwell! Lana Del Rey80 The Marshall Mathers LP Eminem81 After the Gold Rush Neil Young82 Get Rich or Die Tryin' 50 Cent83 Horses Patti Smith84 Doggystyle Snoop Dogg85 Golden Hour Kacey Musgraves86 My Life Mary J. Blige87 Blue Lines Massive Attack88 I Put a Spell on You Nina Simone89 The Fame Monster Lady Gaga90 Back in Black AC/DC91 Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 George Michael92 Flower Boy Tyler, the Creator93 A Seat at the Table Solange94 Untrue Burial95 Confessions Usher96 Pure Heroine Lorde97 Rage Against the Machine Rage Against the Machine98 Astroworld Travis Scott99 Hotel California Eagles100 Body Talk Robyn