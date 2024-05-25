Apple Musics top 100 albums. Discuss
Its team crafted the list alongside a group of artists that included Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Maren Morris, and Charli XCX. The list is an editorial statement and does not take into account any streaming figures on Apple Music or any other streaming service.
1 The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Lauryn Hill
2 Thriller Michael Jackson
3 Abbey Road The Beatles
4 Purple Rain Prince & The Revolution
5 Blonde Frank Ocean
6 Songs in the Key of Life Stevie Wonder
7 Good Kid, M.A.A.D City Kendrick Lamar
8 Back to Black Amy Winehouse
9 Nevermind Nirvana
10 Lemonade Beyoncé
11 Rumours Fleetwood Mac
12 OK Computer Radiohead
13 The Blueprint Jay-Z
14 Highway 61 Revisited Bob Dylan
15 21 Adele
16 Blue Joni Mitchell
17 What's Going On Marvin Gaye
18 1989 (Taylor's Version) Taylor Swift
19 The Chronic Dr. Dre
20 Pet Sounds The Beach Boys
21 Revolver The Beatles
22 Born to Run Bruce Springsteen
23 Discovery Daft Punk
24 The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars David Bowie
25 Kind of Blue Miles Davis
26 My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Kanye West
27 Led Zeppelin II Led Zeppelin
28 The Dark Side of the Moon Pink Floyd
29 The Low End Theory A Tribe Called Quest
30 When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish
31 Jagged Little Pill Alanis Morissette
32 Ready to Die Notorious B.I.G.
33 Kid A Radiohead
34 It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back Public Enemy
35 London Calling The Clash
36 Beyoncé Beyoncé
37 Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) Wu-Tang Clan
38 Tapestry Carole King
39 Illmatic Nas
40 I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You Aretha Franklin
41 Aquemini OutKast
42 Control Janet Jackson
43 Remain in Light Talking Heads
44 Innervisions Stevie Wonder
45 Homogenic Björk
46 Exodus Bob Marley & The Wailers
47 Take Care Drake
48 Paul's Boutique Beastie Boys
49 The Joshua Tree U2
50 Hounds of Love Kate Bush
51 Sign o' the Times Prince
52 Appetite for Destruction Guns 'N Roses
53 Exile on Main Street The Rolling Stones
54 A Love Supreme John Coltrane
55 Anti Rihanna
56 Disintegration The Cure
57 Voodoo D'Angelo
58 (What's the Story) Morning Glory? Oasis
59 AM Arctic Monkeys
60 The Velvet Underground and Nico The Velvet Underground & Nico
61 Love Deluxe Sade
62 All Eyez on Me 2Pac
63 Are You Experienced? The Jimi Hendrix Experience
64 Baduizm Erykah Badu
65 3 Feet High and Rising De La Soul
66 The Queen Is Dead The Smiths
67 Dummy Portishead
68 Is This It The Strokes
69 Master of Puppets Metallica
70 Straight Outta Compton N.W.A
71 Trans-Europe Express Kraftwerk
72 SOS SZA
73 Aja Steely Dan
74 The Downward Spiral Nine Inch Nails
75 Supa Dupa Fly Missy Eliott
76 Un Verano Sin Ti Bad Bunny
77 Like a Prayer Madonna
78 Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Elton John
79 Norman Fucking Rockwell! Lana Del Rey
80 The Marshall Mathers LP Eminem
81 After the Gold Rush Neil Young
82 Get Rich or Die Tryin' 50 Cent
83 Horses Patti Smith
84 Doggystyle Snoop Dogg
85 Golden Hour Kacey Musgraves
86 My Life Mary J. Blige
87 Blue Lines Massive Attack
88 I Put a Spell on You Nina Simone
89 The Fame Monster Lady Gaga
90 Back in Black AC/DC
91 Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 George Michael
92 Flower Boy Tyler, the Creator
93 A Seat at the Table Solange
94 Untrue Burial
95 Confessions Usher
96 Pure Heroine Lorde
97 Rage Against the Machine Rage Against the Machine
98 Astroworld Travis Scott
99 Hotel California Eagles
100 Body Talk Robyn