Hope Utd win tomorrow, fuck those 115 charge cheating c*nts



It's a stinker of a choice but I totally agree.United winning is tolerable for a number of reasons.1/ bad enough City doing 4 leagues but another double would be crap.2/ United are and will remain laughably shite for the foreseeable future.3/ The main reason is that they are serial cup winners and we can live with that. I always say to the young lads in the family that before Ferguson they always won cups but went 26 years without a league, and many years before that, but always picked up cups. They'll revert to that now, they won't see a league this side of 2035 but they'll get the odd cup.Having said all that, City are going to twat them.