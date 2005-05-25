« previous next »
Arne Slot

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:43:29 pm
If we manage to lose both and results go as expected in the other games, we're out of the top 8 and Lille are sat in 8th at the minute, 4-1-1 record, so no mugs, and they will be desperate for a win, so its not anywhere near a dead rubber. If we take the piss, we'll be playing two qualifying/knockout games.....

Chances of that happening have got to be sub 5% surely, even if you have us down to lose both. Results going as expected for that many matches is fairly unlikely as there's always an odd result here or there, and then there's a few matches where I wouldn't even know which way to call it.

I did a crude results predictor thing with us losing both matches and it had us 7th.

Either way we won't take the piss as we'll be trying to win the match which would guarantee top 2.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:22:29 pm
Its not and considering league position has a direct impact on who you play in the knockout rounds none of them are really, well unless of course Barcelona lose and we win in the next round of matches then we're guaranteed 1st ;D

Does it? Even if it does you could just as easily be lined up against Real Madrid.
Hopefully we see in the second half of the season what has manifested itself in the second half of games so far- Slot has had a 90 minute look at the opposition already and can formulate a plan, without having to be reactive mid-game. We didn't necessarily see that last night as we still had issues with the low block until we got the goal. After that the game lost it's shape completely and Forest were out on their feet on that big pitch
Yeah we haven't qualified yet mathematically, but sensibly its very unlikely that results would conspire to have us finishing outside the top 8 even if we did lose both games.

Kelleher, Bradley, Ibou, Quansah, Tsimikas/Robbo, Endo, Curtis, Harvey, Chiesa, Nunez, Diaz sort of thing should be enough to maintain first place
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:49:45 pm
Yeah, wed be foolish to underestimate Lille.

We need to beat them to be mathematically guaranteed a top 8 place.

Doesn't a draw suffice?
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 02:54:36 pm
Yeah we haven't qualified yet mathematically, but sensibly its very unlikely that results would conspire to have us finishing outside the top 8 even if we did lose both games.

Kelleher, Bradley, Ibou, Quansah, Tsimikas/Robbo, Endo, Curtis, Harvey, Chiesa, Nunez, Diaz sort of thing should be enough to maintain first place

Slot will go stronger than that but he shouldnt. We need the key players to be as fresh as possible for the away weekend fixture. If we arent going to strengthen in January then we need to protect the players.
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:44:31 pm
The top 8 teams cant be drawn against each other in the round of 16 but otherwise its an unrestricted draw, so depending on how the playoffs go, we could be drawn against 9th place or we could be drawn against 24th place, regardless of where we finish. And we could play an English team, eg City.

I believe the only protection for the teams in top two places in the league is that they wont meet each other until the final.

I doubt Slot will be viewing either of our remaining games as dead rubbers and Im guessing team selection will largely be dictated by who is fit.

This is incorrect, it isn't an unrestricted draw and the teams we play will be predefined by the league finishes. If we come top 2 we'll play one of the winners of the playoffs between the teams who come 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th. This would then mean a quarter final against the 7th/8th placed team (or the team that beats them in the last 16).

It is highly beneficial to come top 2, though seemingly no benefit of coming 1st other than you'd play the first leg of the semi final at home.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:51:04 pm
Does it? Even if it does you could just as easily be lined up against Real Madrid.

Exactly this.

Biggest benefit of a top 8 finish is two fewer games. Its very unlikely that we wont finish top 8 now but Im sure Slot wont want to leave it to chance.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:56:01 pm
Doesn't a draw suffice?

Yep. And considering teams in the top 12 will take points from each other, even not getting a result could see us through.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:51:04 pm
Does it? Even if it does you could just as easily be lined up against Real Madrid.

As things stand we'd get one of Benfica (16th), Monaco (17th), Sporting (17th) or Feyenoord (18th). Madrid are 20th so a good chance they fall into our last 16 bracket but that'll be due to their league finish and not pure chance.
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:49:45 pm
Yeah, wed be foolish to underestimate Lille.
Esp. with 100,000 Everton fans egging them on
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:58:58 pm
This is incorrect, it isn't an unrestricted draw and the teams we play will be predefined by the league finishes. If we come top 2 we'll play one of the winners of the playoffs between the teams who come 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th. This would then mean a quarter final against the 7th/8th placed team (or the team that beats them in the last 16).

It is highly beneficial to come top 2, though seemingly no benefit of coming 1st other than you'd play the first leg of the semi final at home.

Youre right. My bad.

This diagram makes it all a bit clearer:


From here:
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/41040476/champions-league-draw-how-new-format-works
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:56:01 pm
Doesn't a draw suffice?

Yeah, youre right.
Im not covering myself in glory here, am I?  ;D
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:06:37 pm
Youre right. My bad.

This diagram makes it all a bit clearer:


From here:
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/41040476/champions-league-draw-how-new-format-works

Basically, by the time the league phase finishes we'll know that our 1/16 opponent will be one of 4 teams.

When the draw for the last 16 is made we'll know who we play in the 1/16 and we will know the possibilities for who we can play in the quarters and semis should we reach them.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:58:58 pm
This is incorrect, it isn't an unrestricted draw and the teams we play will be predefined by the league finishes. If we come top 2 we'll play one of the winners of the playoffs between the teams who come 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th. This would then mean a quarter final against the 7th/8th placed team (or the team that beats them in the last 16).

It is highly beneficial to come top 2, though seemingly no benefit of coming 1st other than you'd play the first leg of the semi final at home.

is that a benefit? I'd want the second leg at home!
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:57:26 pm
Slot will go stronger than that but he shouldnt. We need the key players to be as fresh as possible for the away weekend fixture. If we arent going to strengthen in January then we need to protect the players.

The fixture after Lille at home is Ipswich at home as well and its 4 days after Lille. We'll rotate, thats fine, but we've seen over the last few weeks when the players have had more time off than usual that they lose rhythm
Bizarre from the Forest fans singing about Slot so much last night. Great song to use for a chant though.

He's a Red,
He's a Re-eed!
Arne! Arne! Arne-e-e!
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:50:52 pm
Chances of that happening have got to be sub 5% surely, even if you have us down to lose both. Results going as expected for that many matches is fairly unlikely as there's always an odd result here or there, and then there's a few matches where I wouldn't even know which way to call it.

I did a crude results predictor thing with us losing both matches and it had us 7th.

Either way we won't take the piss as we'll be trying to win the match which would guarantee top 2.
It is less than 5%, it's actually far less than 1%. There is one match between sides in the 2nd to 12th positions (I think), so automatically, the worst we can finish is 11th. For that to happen, we will need well over a dozen results to go against us across the two matchdays. Remember, the UEFA model suggested that 16 points gave a team a 99% chance of qualifying. That was incorrect as it happens, but we're not finishing 9th with 18 points.

For reference, in match week 7, the odds of every team from 2nd to 12th winning (picking either Bayer or Atletico to win as a draw in that game is great for us AND including Lille beating us), is 2674/1 (if you pick Bayer) and about 2,500/1 to if you pick Atletico.

Now we could theoretically be knocked out if two of those teams fail to win in MW 7, but 8 specific teams would still need to win in MW 8. So, subtract Villa as they are the team with the longest odds of winning, and the odds of Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter, Brest, Dortmund, AC Milan, Bayern, Atletico OR Bayer, and Lille, ALL winning are well over 700/1. Subtract Barcelona as well and the odds are still 400/1 and in this scenario, 8 out of whatever teams can go above us at that point; from (Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter, Brest, Dortmund, AC Milan, Bayern, Atletic, Bayer, Villa, and Lille) would all have to win while we lose.

So, in a nutshell, 7 out of 9 teams would have to win BOTH games while we lose BOTH games; Barcelona only need to win one. Also, Atletico and Milan also need to overcome GD differentials of +8 and +9 respectively.

A point against Lille guarantees top 8 btw.

So, yeah, we are effectively in the top 8. 
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:11:08 pm
is that a benefit? I'd want the second leg at home!

Correct, I meant 1st leg away. Though not even sure that's guaranteed.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:58:58 pm
This is incorrect, it isn't an unrestricted draw and the teams we play will be predefined by the league finishes. If we come top 2 we'll play one of the winners of the playoffs between the teams who come 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th. This would then mean a quarter final against the 7th/8th placed team (or the team that beats them in the last 16).

It is highly beneficial to come top 2, though seemingly no benefit of coming 1st other than you'd play the first leg of the semi final at home.

Its not highly beneficial because league placing wont be indicative of a teams quality.
Maybe we go strong against Lille. Get that home win and then top 2 is secure and we can do what we like at PSV.

Obviously this foolproof plan could come unstuck if we go full strength against Lille but dont win.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:16:25 pm
Its not highly beneficial because league placing wont be indicative of a teams quality.

Are you sure?
