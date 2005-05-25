Chances of that happening have got to be sub 5% surely, even if you have us down to lose both. Results going as expected for that many matches is fairly unlikely as there's always an odd result here or there, and then there's a few matches where I wouldn't even know which way to call it.



I did a crude results predictor thing with us losing both matches and it had us 7th.



Either way we won't take the piss as we'll be trying to win the match which would guarantee top 2.



It is less than 5%, it's actually far less than 1%. There is one match between sides in the 2nd to 12th positions (I think), so automatically, the worst we can finish is 11th. For that to happen, we will need well over a dozen results to go against us across the two matchdays. Remember, the UEFA model suggested that 16 points gave a team a 99% chance of qualifying. That was incorrect as it happens, but we're not finishing 9th with 18 points.For reference, in match week 7, the odds of every team from 2nd to 12th winning (picking either Bayer or Atletico to win as a draw in that game is great for us AND including Lille beating us), is 2674/1 (if you pick Bayer) and about 2,500/1 to if you pick Atletico.Now we could theoretically be knocked out if two of those teams fail to win in MW 7, but 8 specific teams would still need to win in MW 8. So, subtract Villa as they are the team with the longest odds of winning, and the odds of Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter, Brest, Dortmund, AC Milan, Bayern, Atletico OR Bayer, and Lille, ALL winning are well over 700/1. Subtract Barcelona as well and the odds are still 400/1 and in this scenario, 8 out of whatever teams can go above us at that point; from (Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter, Brest, Dortmund, AC Milan, Bayern, Atletic, Bayer, Villa, and Lille) would all have to win while we lose.So, in a nutshell, 7 out of 9 teams would have to win BOTH games while we lose BOTH games; Barcelona only need to win one. Also, Atletico and Milan also need to overcome GD differentials of +8 and +9 respectively.A point against Lille guarantees top 8 btw.So, yeah, we are effectively in the top 8.