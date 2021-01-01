He's still finding his feet in this league and won't get every decision right. Every manager has a bit of stubbornness about them, which can often be a good thing (Jurgen, Ferguson..).



But I agree we need to use our squad more if we're going to dive deeper into another quadruple push. Fortunately we have Plymouth, Lille and PSV as ideal opportunities for Arne to make some relatively risk free changes whilst still fielding a strong team. We may also get favourable draws in the CL/FA cup, which will help squad management even further. I think we need to rest Gravenverch where possible as he has a lot of minutes in his legs and is vital to everything we do. Same with Virgil, Mac and a few others. It's going to be a long season and keeping injuries low will be a key factor in winning trophies.



We can't deny his approach so far has worked well, but I'd like to see a little more of Elliot, Endo and Chiesa to make sure they're match sharp and getting used to his patterns of play. It's a difficult balance when you're winning, as we have a very strong first 11 and a strong bench and it's normal for a new manager to stick with a tried and tested 13-14 players instead of changing the team each week.



With only one injury at the moment, it does seem like our more controlled and measured approach to games might be helping players stay out of the treatment room. It's a world away from previous seasons where we've had 4 or 5 players struggling after a busy Christmas period.



I understand the desire for new players, and no doubt Arne would like to put his own stamp on the team at some point (more than he has already). But when we have an incredibly strong bench of Kelleher, Bradley, Tsimikas, Quansah, Jones, Endo, Elliot, Jota, and Chiesa, it's a difficult balance between strengthening the team whilst giving those bench players minutes. That bench also didn't include Nunez or some of our younger players who will also need game time to develop.



This is probably the best squad depth we've had in a very long time, with a great set of players under 25 plus some experienced heads. Excited to see what Arne does with the group over the coming seasons, as it feels we have a very good spread of players at different stages/age groups who are all competing for places, and give us tons of options to change games - like last night.