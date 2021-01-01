« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 547216 times)

Offline Ste08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,362
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6680 on: Yesterday at 10:52:51 pm »
In game very good but we need to start the games better.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6681 on: Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:52:03 pm
Subs can sometimes kill momentum and we were battering away at Forest, so maybe he just felt he'd leave it well alone?
Maybe. I just get the impression that some players are not trusted in the league because it's not the first game that we're not making 5 subs (sometimes even in games we're comfortable in).
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,659
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6682 on: Yesterday at 10:57:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm
Maybe. I just get the impression that some players are not trusted in the league because it's not the first game that we're not making 5 subs (sometimes even in games we're comfortable in).

The two attacking subs we left on the bench were Harvey and Chiesa. They aren't being trusted in the league (or Endo in midfield). You could make a case for either to have come on last 10 mins but to be fair we were well on top and should have scored.


He made the right changes just when we needed them though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,982
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6683 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:52:03 pm
Subs can sometimes kill momentum and we were battering away at Forest, so maybe he just felt he'd leave it well alone?
was gonna reply with this but you beat me to it. only need to look at that one potential counter chance Forest had after they made their 90th minute subs Awonyi and the other guy were on the touch line and one received a scrappy pass and the other knocked the ball straight out into Nuno.

To be fair Elliot has a history of coming into games fully on it, so maybe he could have come on. but I can see why (with the chances we were creating) we didn't make a change. think Gakpo was the player most ready to come off, but Chiesa hasnt enough sharpness yet to want to risk brigning him on for a five minute cameo

Quote from: Ste08 on Yesterday at 10:52:51 pm
In game very good but we need to start the games better.
i actually think we started the game really well. quietened a hostile crowd, kept things calm, established our play while being progressive with the ball (including VVD tiptoeing 30 yards upfield). unfortunately they won one 50/50 that Salah gave up on and it left gaps

but it wasn't really until 25 odd minutes that the performance dropped amid frustration at the ref and the timewasting and the rushed shooting (9 shots in the first half and 7 of them skied and 2 of them by Mac were a step up but crap but at least rebounded and won a corner)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:33:01 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6684 on: Today at 12:08:49 am »
dunno why ppl are saying Arne did a good job tonight with the subbing.

why TF did he not take Jota off, wait a bit, then bring him back on -  a few times?  we would have won easily.

Logged

Offline DLF

  • Justified and Ancient
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6685 on: Today at 01:50:36 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:08:49 am
dunno why ppl are saying Arne did a good job tonight with the subbing.

why TF did he not take Jota off, wait a bit, then bring him back on -  a few times?  we would have won easily.
Yeah, he looked tired after that header.
Logged
The secret is that our Liverpool team never know when to stop running and working. At Anfield we have always believed in players supporting each other and concentrating on not giving the ball away. You can't go charging forward all the time, willy-nilly. You must have patience.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,666
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6686 on: Today at 02:45:10 am »
Hope he turned to Kostas and Jota just before the sub and said you cross to him, you head in net. Understand?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Hard Gerrard

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6687 on: Today at 05:41:37 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:50:21 pm
dont forget how intense the game was
hard for a sub to go into a game like that

a lot of forest players where spent after the game

That's true but you can see that he doesn't fully trust some players. I think he trusts Jota and Jones and was not happy with Robbo. If he trusts Bradley or Endo or Elliott more I think he would have put them into the game to have fresh legs in the final minutes (and don't forget we are playing again Saturday).

Don't get me wrong, I am very pleased from how Slot managed the situation from day 1, but in the recent years we lost a bunch of trophies because we fell short in the end of the season. That's why I'm worried that relying only on 13-14 players can't be enough. I recognize that the first issue is our poor job on the transfer market. We don't need to buy like Chelsea or PSG, but I think that with just two more players it would have been enough for us.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,112
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6688 on: Today at 06:46:15 am »
He's still finding his feet in this league and won't get every decision right. Every manager has a bit of stubbornness about them, which can often be a good thing (Jurgen, Ferguson..).

But I agree we need to use our squad more if we're going to dive deeper into another quadruple push. Fortunately we have Plymouth, Lille and PSV as ideal opportunities for Arne to make some relatively risk free changes whilst still fielding a strong team. We may also get favourable draws in the CL/FA cup, which will help squad management even further. I think we need to rest Gravenverch where possible as he has a lot of minutes in his legs and is vital to everything we do. Same with Virgil, Mac and a few others. It's going to be a long season and keeping injuries low will be a key factor in winning trophies.

We can't deny his approach so far has worked well, but I'd like to see a little more of Elliot, Endo and Chiesa to make sure they're match sharp and getting used to his patterns of play. It's a difficult balance when you're winning, as we have a very strong first 11 and a strong bench and it's normal for a new manager to stick with a tried and tested 13-14 players instead of changing the team each week.

With only one injury at the moment, it does seem like our more controlled and measured approach to games might be helping players stay out of the treatment room. It's a world away from previous seasons where we've had 4 or 5 players struggling after a busy Christmas period.

I understand the desire for new players, and no doubt Arne would like to put his own stamp on the team at some point (more than he has already). But when we have an incredibly strong bench of Kelleher, Bradley, Tsimikas, Quansah, Jones, Endo, Elliot, Jota, and Chiesa, it's a difficult balance between strengthening the team whilst giving those bench players minutes. That bench also didn't include Nunez or some of our younger players who will also need game time to develop.

This is probably the best squad depth we've had in a very long time, with a great set of players under 25 plus some experienced heads. Excited to see what Arne does with the group over the coming seasons, as it feels we have a very good spread of players at different stages/age groups who are all competing for places, and give us tons of options to change games - like last night.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,406
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6689 on: Today at 06:51:22 am »
I really hope Slot heavily rotates for the CL dead rubbers. Gravenberch and VVD especially shouldnt feature but there is a good chance they will.
Logged

Online HullReD

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6690 on: Today at 06:55:20 am »
Quote from: DLF on Today at 01:50:36 am
Yeah, he looked tired after that header.

It did take a lot out of him to be honest, i think the celebration did it for me.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,372
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6691 on: Today at 07:14:03 am »
Cant help but think we need some steel in the midfield for games like this, hence why Im not arsed about Zubimendi, a classy player but very similar to Macca and Gravenberch.

The only way to deal with yard dogs like Yates is to set a leveller, Gerrard, Milner etc. were brilliant at this,

Slots a total 9 out of 10,in the most part exceptional, especially his Ingame changed.. few little bits creeping in he needs to sort out. Primarily the lack of concentration from the defence at the start of games (that goal last night is such a poor one to conceed) and getting Macca and Kostas on to set pieces.. Robbo loves hitting the first man.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Up
« previous next »
 