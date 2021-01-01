Subs can sometimes kill momentum and we were battering away at Forest, so maybe he just felt he'd leave it well alone?



In game very good but we need to start the games better.



was gonna reply with this but you beat me to it. only need to look at that one potential counter chance Forest had after they made their 90th minute subs Awonyi and the other guy were on the touch line and one received a scrappy pass and the other knocked the ball straight out into Nuno.To be fair Elliot has a history of coming into games fully on it, so maybe he could have come on. but I can see why (with the chances we were creating) we didn't make a change. think Gakpo was the player most ready to come off, but Chiesa hasnt enough sharpness yet to want to risk brigning him on for a five minute cameoi actually think we started the game really well. quietened a hostile crowd, kept things calm, established our play while being progressive with the ball (including VVD tiptoeing 30 yards upfield). unfortunately they won one 50/50 that Salah gave up on and it left gapsbut it wasn't really until 25 odd minutes that the performance dropped amid frustration at the ref and the timewasting and the rushed shooting (9 shots in the first half and 7 of them skied and 2 of them by Mac were a step up but crap but at least rebounded and won a corner)