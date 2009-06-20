« previous next »
Offline jonkrux

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm »
Wouldn't consider many responses as negative. Think it's fair to assume that there is a slight concern about using the same 15 players so often.. it's a realist view.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 10:52:26 pm

Well Im sure the last two games have shown him the risks of overplaying key players.

Yeah... He'll need to rotate a fair bit more from his trusted XI because otherwise we are in danger of running these into the ground by March. That was already the 29th game of the season and it could end up being 60+ games *knock on wood".
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:45:30 pm
Konate sub was odd at that stage in the game. It only unsettled the backline.

Elliott omission is disappointing in Dom's absence. Not least with the shitshow Jones served up last 2 games in that role. Arguably Chiesa could have come in rather than flog Salah again.

Most importantly though the club need to back the fella NOW and strengthen the fucking squad.. and sort the contracts out. If there's players he's not trusting then the club have to back him with players he does


I was enjoying seeing Endo at the back, thought he was good for us. Wonder if he thought that if Trent is allowed to play really high, he may need Ibous pace to cover that side? Either way I would have preferred to use that last sub to get Elliott on the pitch as we needed a bit of composure in the final third.

Agree, he needs to start shaping the squad how he sees fit, and he needs backing by the owners financially. Hopefully that starts this window.
Online JackWard33

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm »
Weve all seen how this movie ends sadly
Cant win the lot with 14 outfield players
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm
Weve all seen how this movie ends sadly
Cant win the lot with 14 outfield players

Were not going to win the lot, no one ever does. You can but try though.
Offline Robinred

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 11:24:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm
Weve all seen how this movie ends sadly
Cant win the lot with 14 outfield players

First week in January and your obsession with signings ends up with this capitulation. Pathetic. At least wait until February 1st to throw the towel in.
Online JackWard33

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 11:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
Were not going to win the lot, no one ever does. You can but try though.

Trying to do something that cant be done is moronic
Buy more players, or use the ones you have more or both - or deprioritize competitions .. but dont keep trying to slam the same square peg into the same round hole because that ends with the league cup in the cabinet and broken hearts in May
Offline btroom

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm »
This is why you don't give players 3 days off. they forget how to play   :P
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 pm »
Not sure why Elliott isnt getting a look in. At least then we could move Jone back into the 6 and give Gravenberch a rest.
Offline duvva

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 11:48:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:38:00 pm
Trying to do something that cant be done is moronic
Buy more players, or use the ones you have more or both - or deprioritize competitions .. but dont keep trying to slam the same square peg into the same round hole because that ends with the league cup in the cabinet and broken hearts in May
Moronic are the fans who dont get that we could win it all or we could win nothing. Playing strong line ups and or winning the League Cup may have no bearing on the rest of the season, it may have some. No one can be sure. Then only reason we didnt win the domestic treble a few years ago isnt because we won the League Cup its because we were cheated out of the League by cheats
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6610 on: Yesterday at 11:50:02 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6611 on: Yesterday at 11:50:09 pm »
It's safe to day baldy doesn;t trust the backups fully. We should try and bring in players he wants. I think that might work.
Offline rushyman

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6612 on: Yesterday at 11:50:45 pm »
Quansah Flummoxed under pressing pressure then. Wasn't trusting team mates who were under pressure and didn't want to play them into shit, but that's the game

The alternative is you have the ball and you have a player on you

If we are in a bad place being high pressed we need to start a few more long balls. Trent's vital for that, Virgil also. Mids passing and movement has to be quicker and crisper as it was early season.

I've watched us 40 years now. I know when a dip is coming, we just need to face it and ride through it. Maybe switch our game up for a bit and get some momentum going again.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6613 on: Yesterday at 11:52:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:48:47 pm
Moronic are the fans who dont get that we could win it all or we could win nothing. Playing strong line ups and or winning the League Cup may have no bearing on the rest of the season, it may have some. No one can be sure. Then only reason we didnt win the domestic treble a few years ago isnt because we won the League Cup its because we were cheated out of the League by cheats

True but Mac Allister said in an interview that him and the side were knackered by the time April came around. Obviously City are not there this time but what we dont want is the side burnt out only to get pipped by Arsenal.

There is absolutely no doubt that we need one or two players or like it was said certain players need more minutes to help reduce that of those playing a lot.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6614 on: Today at 12:11:10 am »
No post match thread? Were we that bad?
Online BoRed

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6615 on: Today at 12:19:30 am »
Online JackWard33

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6616 on: Today at 12:25:06 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:48:47 pm
Moronic are the fans who dont get that we could win it all or we could win nothing. Playing strong line ups and or winning the League Cup may have no bearing on the rest of the season, it may have some. No one can be sure. Then only reason we didnt win the domestic treble a few years ago isnt because we won the League Cup its because we were cheated out of the League by cheats

Yes thats the whole point - there are no guarantees; the job is to maximize your chances and minimize your risk
Offline wemmick

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6617 on: Today at 12:33:48 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:25:06 am
Yes thats the whole point - there are no guarantees; the job is to maximize your chances and minimize your risk

Agreed. The club need to back Slot now with a player or two, and perhaps move a few players on before their stock drops too much. Should send Elliott out on loan if Slot doesn't want to give him more minutes. Too many players on the bench aren't trusted.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6618 on: Today at 12:36:18 am »
Online newterp

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6619 on: Today at 01:08:46 am »
Did Slot rip the refs a new one?
Offline duvva

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6620 on: Today at 01:09:51 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:08:46 am
Did Slot rip the refs a new one?
Not seen his interview, but he didnt get the yellow card, was one of the backroom boys
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6621 on: Today at 07:44:06 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:01:08 pm
Sounds like hes got a horrible cold. Does anyone know someone that can box up his tissues and send them over to Nottingham?

I wonder if the squad has RSV which ripped through our family over Christmas.

On the chest and in your sinuses flu type illness.
Online stewy17

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6622 on: Today at 03:19:43 pm »
Just for anyone who may or may not need it - We're half way through the season and the Mighty Reds are currently:

- 1/4 (FAV) for the Premier League
- 9/2 (FAV) for the European Cup
- 5/1 (FAV) for the FA Cup
- 7/5 (FAV) for the League Cup

Not bad going Arne, not bad.
Offline smutchin

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6623 on: Today at 03:23:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:09:51 am
Not seen his interview, but he didnt get the yellow card, was one of the backroom boys

It was Sipke Hulshoff who got it. Good to see him stir - he's been a bit of an anonymous figure so far, by which I mean less of a presence on the touchline than Lijnders or Buvac ever were. I'm sure he's a significant presence on the training ground.
Online spider-neil

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6624 on: Today at 03:41:39 pm »
I think Slot has done an excellent job but he really could do with using more of the squad. Using a small group of players will result in players getting burnt out or injured which will put even more of a strain on the remaining players. If youre not going to strengthen in January then use the players you have, all of them.
Offline JP!

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6625 on: Today at 03:46:23 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:41:39 pm
I think Slot has done an excellent job because he really could do with using more of the squad. Using a small group of players will result in players can burnt out or injured which will put even more of a strain on the remaining players. If youre not going to strengthen in January then use the players you have, all of them.

Fair question to ask at this point is does he prefer working with a smaller group? What was he like at Feyer?

The only reason I ask is he's quite vocal about being fine with the squad & it seems odd to say that considering he seems to have some players he won't start barring an ebola epidemic
Online jambutty

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6626 on: Today at 04:14:07 pm »
That's the 2nd floundering team to stymie us, believe in themselves and come away the better for it.

We seemed to be developing good game management, but something's missing other than Dom.

I'd suggest quicker and definitely harder, passes.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6627 on: Today at 04:19:49 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:46:23 pm
Fair question to ask at this point is does he prefer working with a smaller group? What was he like at Feyer?

The only reason I ask is he's quite vocal about being fine with the squad & it seems odd to say that considering he seems to have some players he won't start barring an ebola epidemic
That's it. We have to trust him. He's new to us all, we don't fully know how he thinks. It may be true that he does not trust certain players, but then again, maybe he does trust them but they are not of the required level or skillset for him yet and he is developing them in the background to fully utilise once they are.

We also don't know whether he is asking for new players but not getting them, or whether he is genuinely content with the squad and turning down potential transfers offered to him.

I know a lot of people like to see the manager through the lens of their own wishes/thought processes, and feel convinced that he thinks 100% exactly as they do, but this guy is a new factor and, despite his seeming bluntness in pressers, still something of an enigma.
Offline smutchin

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6628 on: Today at 04:36:08 pm »
The apparent lack of trust may also be partly down to the fact that he's still only halfway through his first season with us and hasn't yet worked out how to get the best out of those players. Harvey Elliott is a player who is blessed with bags of skill but it's possible he's just not quite right for Slot's system. So does he adapt the system to make it work with different players, or adapt the players to fit the system? Neither option is an overnight fix.

Towards the end of his tenure, Klopp mentioned one of his biggest regrets being not playing Elliott more. I wonder if Slot will end up feeling the same.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6629 on: Today at 05:08:40 pm »
Most top coaches want a squad no more than say 18-20  players with the extra numbers coming from the youth setup. Unless you;re a Conte or someone who wants a bloated squad.
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6630 on: Today at 05:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:19:49 pm
That's it. We have to trust him. He's new to us all, we don't fully know how he thinks. It may be true that he does not trust certain players, but then again, maybe he does trust them but they are not of the required level or skillset for him yet and he is developing them in the background to fully utilise once they are.

We also don't know whether he is asking for new players but not getting them, or whether he is genuinely content with the squad and turning down potential transfers offered to him.

I know a lot of people like to see the manager through the lens of their own wishes/thought processes, and feel convinced that he thinks 100% exactly as they do, but this guy is a new factor and, despite his seeming bluntness in pressers, still something of an enigma.

Hope you can read this through my fishy breath ;) ;)

You're right, its really hard to know exactly what Slot wants, he's changed his structure here from what he did at Feyenoord especially with regard to his two wide players who were work horses, the shift here to the 10 doing the leg work for Mo is quite a big change and why (in my opinion) he likes Szobo and Jones, both cover incredible amounts of ground every game.

I do think and I maintain he follows some different principles compared to Klopp around sports science and we've seen quite a few changes on that front, despite some posters ignoring the facts, especially around doing much less intense running in games.

I think we'll see him change some players come summer, I think he wants a left back who is far better in the build up for example so we will see players leave who we loved under Klopp. That's the reality Slot is much more control and technique v's Klopps heavy transition game/

What he has shown is an incredible level of detail especially in terms of tactical set up and his ingame changes are some of the best I've seen.

Elliott is a really good example of a player who might not fit, he can't cover the ground our 10s are doing, he's not got the pace or power to play wide right like Salah but could he play alongside Chiesa who provides the pressing from the forward etc. Interesting to see what he does with Harvey.
Online spider-neil

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6631 on: Today at 05:37:17 pm »
For the month of Jan with AS at the weekend and two CL games that are effectively dead rubber this gives us a chance to rest key players with little in the way of consequences. If we play really strong teams in the CL (probably for monetary reasons) then player fatigue down the line will be on us. We either need to buy players or trust more of the squad. Klopp continually went to the well last season and by March we were dead on our feet.
Offline kop306

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6632 on: Today at 06:22:40 pm »
i think we will see lots of rotation in the champions league games

i dont think slot would have taken cody off last night if it was a premier league game
Online Giono

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6633 on: Today at 08:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:17:25 pm
Hope you can read this through my fishy breath ;) ;)

Elliott is a really good example of a player who might not fit, he can't cover the ground our 10s are doing, he's not got the pace or power to play wide right like Salah but could he play alongside Chiesa who provides the pressing from the forward etc. Interesting to see what he does with Harvey.

I was wondering about that myself. I am curious if we will see that on Saturday with Harvey in the 10 and Chiesa on the right.
