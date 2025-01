This is the first time I think Slot made a mistake. Not even the Trent sub being so late but not shoring things up in the middle of the park after we went 2-1 up. We had been so flaky defensively all game that someone like Endo coming on as an extra body could have helped. We were so open, pushing a little too hard for the 3rd goal rather than controlling the game, which is quite un-Slot like.