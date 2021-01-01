After matchweek 19 last season we were top by two points with 42 points. After matchweek 19 this season were top by 8 points having played one game fewer than most of our opponents, with 45 points on the board. Maybe the gap will be down to 6 points after Arsenal play tomorrow but were in an objectively better position - a combination of us improving slightly and our main rivals doing worse. We have a significantly better goal difference too.



Looking beyond the numbers, I suspect most of us would share De La Goals view that our performances generally feel more convincing than last season, but Id agree the improvement is not as significant as some seem to think. Its the small tweaks that have made the difference. We were mostly excellent last season though.



Anyway, long way to go yet. Maybe well collapse, maybe Arsenal will go on a 19-game winning streak. Neither feels very likely right now but who knows? Lets see where we are after 30 games this season.





Most significant improvement is the exertion over the same amount of games. We've barely exerted ourselves.I mean, I dunno how it's possible in this day and age, but we play the game sometimes at walking, Dutch pace, yet don't concede or get overrun, AND we almost always look as though we're a man up on the opposition.VVD and co sometimes just stand there, or walk around, nudging the ball a ball as they stroll around looking for a pass or for the opposition to press us.... while the rest of the time is in a resting phase.Even when we were playing with 9 men, we looked as though we had 12 players on the pitch. The numbers we seem to have at anytime in front, or in the middle and the back is unreal.... and yet, we slowed the game down to walking pace... standing around... pinging the ball between us...I know one thing- we're not gunna suffer as much fatigue, and consequently, injury, during the 2nd half.If this is what we have to look forward to, then our greatest enemy during the prem-era, burn-out in the 2nd half, might just have been vanquished.As I said a few times during the summer- while raw pace was a big factor in our recruitment in the past, I suspect, sprinting or a fairly good command of changing pace, is going to be much more important, because of the way Slot has us playing. The ability to accelarate from 0 to 100 in seconds will be much more important than raw pace. Some players do not have raw pace, but they can accelerate from an almost stationary position at "blinding" speed, in terms of football.To me, that is the difference between Dutch football and English football. It's the intelligence and tactical mindset - when to change phase and pace, that sets it apart. You don't need pacy players all over the pitch.. you need players capable of sprints over short distance(of course, with some pacy forwards and one or two pacy defenders)But accelleration/sprinting makes the difference.Fantastic tactician we have in charge!