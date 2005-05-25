« previous next »
Arne Slot

macmanamanaman

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6400 on: December 29, 2024, 11:50:23 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 29, 2024, 10:52:49 pm
Pretty Down in the Gumps about it

👏👏bravo
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

farawayred

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6401 on: Yesterday at 12:35:38 am
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6402 on: Yesterday at 01:25:03 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 29, 2024, 10:59:50 pm
If theyre still on a winning run by the time that comes around Ill be surprised. Someone will check their momentum first. And if they dont, well just have to a Leicester on Boxing Day 2019 on them.
they have 2 games before we play them - Wolves away then Luton in the FA Cup.  not much opportunity for momentum checking.

(we have 3 games - MU, then Spurs away then Acc Stanley.)
classycarra

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6403 on: Yesterday at 01:26:55 am
I hope old Hughesy is gonna get to work on Slot's contract extension soon! Only two and a half years left and it might be another tight affair if he doesn't start ASAP
newterp

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6404 on: Yesterday at 01:27:53 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:26:55 am
I hope old Hughesy is gonna get to work on Slot's contract extension soon! Only two and a half years left and it might be another tight affair if he doesn't start ASAP

He's relaxed about it!
JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6405 on: Yesterday at 05:20:01 am
Thought winning the Manager of the Month award was meant to be a poisoned chalice.

Think he might be getting a few more.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Piggies in Blankies

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6406 on: Yesterday at 10:24:25 am
I always said it would take 3 or 4 months for him to imprint his style of football on the team.

Were starting to really see that now
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Bring us some Fitzy pudding

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6407 on: Yesterday at 10:31:33 am
Quote from: Fuck you, I won't do what you tell me on December 29, 2024, 08:54:17 pm
Bit of a minging fixture with their current form.
But our current formthats the key
Bobinhood

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6408 on: Yesterday at 11:01:00 am
I cant believe how well we are doing and i am pretty damn happy about it.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

smutchin

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6409 on: Yesterday at 01:03:53 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 10:24:25 am
I always said it would take 3 or 4 months for him to imprint his style of football on the team.

Were starting to really see that now

Was thinking much the same watching last nights game. Early in the season we were getting some good results without playing especially well. Now we look extremely well drilled across the pitch - but without the robotic playing by numbers of a Guardiola team. The system is well defined but with the freedom to be creative and try different things within that system.

Mo embodies that perhaps more than anyone but the fact we had five different names on the scoresheet shows that the whole team are really firing now. Diaz in particular seems to have gone up a level or two in the last few games, you can see Slots ideas are really starting to click with him.

Passmaster Molby

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6410 on: Yesterday at 01:17:40 pm
Amidst all this talk of players potentially leaving etc, lets not forget that this guy is the secret sauce to our success. Just like Jurgen, give him 11 players to put on the pitch and he will make a competitive team. If any of the current squad leave, I am still very confident he will find replacements for them and we will still be a very good team that plays very good football.
SerbianScouser

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6411 on: Yesterday at 01:53:16 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 01:17:40 pm
Just like Jurgen, give him 11 players to put on the pitch and he will make a competitive team.
This can't be repeated enough.

I watched the interview with Fulham's Sasa Lukic, when asked about the title favourites he said Liverpool impressed him the most, said their power, speed, intensity and quality was different dimension - called us the best team in the world.

This physical preparation of his teams may be the secret sauce to how all of the 3 teams he coached were much bigger than the sum of their parts. It's encouraging to know our new coaching staff is very good at preparing their teams in a way that makes them superior to most others.
dutchkop

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6412 on: Yesterday at 01:59:30 pm
a lot of Talk of clubs targetting Heitinga.

Hopefully we do not start losing key coaching staff.

e.g. West Brom  after Heitinga. Personally I hope we can keep our coaches together this season and win some things.
SantaAtHeart

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6413 on: Yesterday at 02:01:35 pm
We might need him at CB
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

ByrdmanLFC

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6414 on: Yesterday at 02:03:22 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 01:59:30 pm
a lot of Talk of clubs targetting Heitinga.

Hopefully we do not start losing key coaching staff.

e.g. West Brom  after Heitinga. Personally I hope we can keep our coaches together this season and win some things.

I think he would only leave if a top flight club come in with a great offer. A West Brom job is way too much with not enough reward for someone like him.

Hope he stays, i feel like we suffered a lot when Buvac left, offensively especially. Backroom Staff/assistants are very important imo.
Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6415 on: Yesterday at 02:03:46 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:26:55 am
I hope old Hughesy is gonna get to work on Slot's contract extension soon! Only two and a half years left and it might be another tight affair if he doesn't start ASAP

It would be classic LFC to give Slot a new deal at the end of the window. 'Better than signing any player,' says the headline in the Athletic.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

dutchkop

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6416 on: Yesterday at 02:04:07 pm
I have no idea where to place this great video of John Oliver talking about Slot's Liverpool and introduciton by  Klopp... my apologies for putting it here. but this is a must see video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIwfcpBZKWY
John Oliver on Arne Slot, Mo Salah, and why he still wont admit Liverpool are favorites to win

JOHN OLIVER RETURNS! Our favorite Liverpool fan joins Rog on Boxing Day to reflect on the Premier League season so far and gives us his thoughts on new dad, Arne Slot. John also goes deep on his love for Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah's abs and talks about why he dislikes Bruno Fernandes but loves Cole Palmer.

The Men in Blazers Holiday Extravaganza

00:00 - Welcome back, John Oliver!
03:38 - John Olivers early expectations of Arne Slot
09:00 - remaking Ryan Gravenberch
14:43 - Mo Salahs hairline/ Mo Salahs abs
18:52 - Marry, Kill, F***: Mo, VVD, TAA
22:47 - John Oliver: so little of this makes sense
29:57 - How is Klopp feeling?
34:54 - Man. City, a Freaky Friday situation?
40:47 - John Oliver has thoughts on Bruno Fernandes
43:55 - Cant hate Cole Palmer
50:02 - John Olivers favorite things
Samie

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6417 on: Yesterday at 02:04:17 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 02:03:22 pm
I think he would only leave if a top flight club come in with a great offer. A West Brom job is way too much with not enough reward for someone like him.

Hope he stays, i feel like we suffered a lot when Buvac left, offensively especially. Backroom Staff/assistants are very important imo.

What delusional planet you on?  ::)
Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6418 on: Yesterday at 02:45:57 pm
New song about, cant recall the last bit.

To the tune of the Carpenters Top of the World

Top of the league were looking
Down on the blue shite
And the only explanation I can find
Is the form that weve found
Is since Arne has been around.
Something something Caroline  ;D
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

tubby

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6419 on: Yesterday at 02:52:08 pm
The worst thing Klopp ever did for this club was trying to get that Slot song going.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Gerry Attrick

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6420 on: Yesterday at 03:34:42 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:52:08 pm
The worst thing Klopp ever did for this club was trying to get that Slot song going.

I dont know, that Henderson contract takes some beating.
Studgotelli

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6421 on: Yesterday at 05:20:17 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:52:08 pm
The worst thing Klopp ever did for this club was trying to get that Slot song going.

Why?
Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6422 on: Yesterday at 06:40:28 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:34:42 pm
I dont know, that Henderson contract takes some beating.

Why Henderson left for a fee before the two years of his extension kicked in.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Egyptian36

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6423 on: Yesterday at 09:45:09 pm

Imagine if we lost to Forest again on Jan 14 :lmao :lmao
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6424 on: Today at 01:58:34 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:45:09 pm
Imagine if we lost to Forest again on Jan 14 :lmao :lmao
You'd blame Szoboszlai...?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Giono

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6425 on: Today at 02:25:07 am

His obsession with the loss to Forest reminds me of the old Abbot and Costello routine about the madmen that gets activated hearing the name "Niagara Falls".



"Nottingham Forest? Did you say Nottingham Forest?"


....slowly I turned...step by step....


https://youtu.be/8KpsUlvzbkk?si=p4q8RvKHzsvcQ-kg
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6426 on: Today at 02:42:51 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:25:07 am
His obsession with the loss to Forest reminds me of the old Abbot and Costello routine
Hughes on first?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

newterp

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6427 on: Today at 02:45:25 am
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:42:51 am
Hughes on first?

What is "not a new contract for Mo, VVD or Trent?" 

Triple Jeopardy for 1 dollar, Alex.
