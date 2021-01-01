« previous next »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:06:52 am
It's quite incredible when you put it like that. World came crashing down at the start of this year with the Klopp announcement, now it feels as if we've known Arne for ever.
A good point this. As well as his tactical excellence he also has a personality that clicks well with this fanbase. And he's not trying to be Klopp or to out-Klopp Klopp or to assert his identity or 'make his mark' or anything aggressive like that. No territorial pissings, in other words.

And that means we can slowly move on from Jurgen without feeling like he has been forcibly replaced in our hearts.

An incredible appointment that the owners have to be commended on.

It's not as if it was a straightforward decision either. But the club really did their homework on this guy. Seeing the absolute clown show at Old Trafford compared to this, and it's a wonder how anyone can criticise FSG. No they're not perfect but owners rarely are, so be careful what you wish for.
I wonder how much of that was Hughes. We know that he has form for rating Slot highly, that he had noticed just how good Arne was at making players play brilliantly, play beyond themselves, in fact. It might be that he was the prime mover behind this appointment, much more than Edwards, say.

Hughes gets a lot of abuse and kickings so it's worth considering that he might have been instrumental in choosing and landing this exceptional manager.
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 07:43:45 am
I wonder how much of that was Hughes. We know that he has form for rating Slot highly, that he had noticed just how good Arne was at making players play brilliantly, play beyond themselves, in fact. It might be that he was the prime mover behind this appointment, much more than Edwards, say.

Hughes gets a lot of abuse and kickings so it's worth considering that he might have been instrumental in choosing and landing this exceptional manager.
Praise. Owners. Hughes.

Too many trigger words herehell be along in a minute





:P
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 07:43:45 am
I wonder how much of that was Hughes. We know that he has form for rating Slot highly, that he had noticed just how good Arne was at making players play brilliantly, play beyond themselves, in fact. It might be that he was the prime mover behind this appointment, much more than Edwards, say.

Hughes gets a lot of abuse and kickings so it's worth considering that he might have been instrumental in choosing and landing this exceptional manager.
Spearman and the data team had big impact on the scouting for a new manager, I would pretty sure in. They had more time too then Hughes and Edwards. They started in like last Nov. Reading just the excepts from Graham Book etc. He talked about manager overperformance of talent etc. That stuff the Data team would do. Hughes, Edwards obv had an impact in the search but they working with the Data team and the scouting team on getting Slot


Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 08:48:04 am
Praise. Owners. Hughes.

Too many trigger words herehell be along in a minute





:P

The Candyman? :o
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 07:43:45 am
I wonder how much of that was Hughes. We know that he has form for rating Slot highly, that he had noticed just how good Arne was at making players play brilliantly, play beyond themselves, in fact. It might be that he was the prime mover behind this appointment, much more than Edwards, say.

Hughes gets a lot of abuse and kickings so it's worth considering that he might have been instrumental in choosing and landing this exceptional manager.

Slot himself has spoken a few times about Hughes choosing him so I think it's fair to think he was pretty instrumental in the appointment. But you know, he didn't sign a midfielder so fuck him I guess.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:30:10 am
Slot himself has spoken a few times about Hughes choosing him so I think it's fair to think he was pretty instrumental in the appointment. But you know, he didn't sign a midfielder so fuck him I guess.

At least Hughes hasnt written a book, yet.
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 09:33:03 am
At least Hughes hasnt written a book, yet.

Oh you had to go there didn't you ;D
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 09:33:03 am
At least Hughes hasnt written a book, yet.

I think he wrote the foreword to this.


Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 09:33:03 am
At least Hughes hasnt written a book, yet.

Hasnt had time to write a book - been far too busy negotiating Quansahs contract extension.   ;)
