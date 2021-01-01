It's quite incredible when you put it like that. World came crashing down at the start of this year with the Klopp announcement, now it feels as if we've known Arne for ever.

Quote

An incredible appointment that the owners have to be commended on.



It's not as if it was a straightforward decision either. But the club really did their homework on this guy. Seeing the absolute clown show at Old Trafford compared to this, and it's a wonder how anyone can criticise FSG. No they're not perfect but owners rarely are, so be careful what you wish for.



A good point this. As well as his tactical excellence he also has a personality that clicks well with this fanbase. And he's not trying to be Klopp or to out-Klopp Klopp or to assert his identity or 'make his mark' or anything aggressive like that. No territorial pissings, in other words.And that means we can slowly move on from Jurgen without feeling like he has been forcibly replaced in our hearts.I wonder how much of that was Hughes. We know that he has form for rating Slot highly, that he had noticed just how good Arne was at making players play brilliantly, play beyond themselves, in fact. It might be that he was the prime mover behind this appointment, much more than Edwards, say.Hughes gets a lot of abuse and kickings so it's worth considering that he might have been instrumental in choosing and landing this exceptional manager.