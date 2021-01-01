« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 483955 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,028
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6200 on: Yesterday at 09:21:48 am »
He's got a bit of genius about him.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,045
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6201 on: Yesterday at 09:53:23 am »
Nice video by Tifo football

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/hO4AZx7jpxw?si=1PXT9SiPVr5bE-6I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/hO4AZx7jpxw?si=1PXT9SiPVr5bE-6I</a>
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6202 on: Yesterday at 10:15:48 am »
I have never seen a coach or manager as calm as him anywhere - nothing fazes him

We've seen high energy, we've seen cagey, but I've never seen such calmness. There was some close ups of him on the bench yesterday and he was serenely looking around like he was waiting for a train, sipping a coffee.

Being bald, you won't get to see the grey in the hair or anything like that, but he looks so fucking cool and collected and totally in control. Of course there will be tests ahead that will challenge him, but the signs are that he's gonna have the answers. Also a massive shout out  to his backroom staff and in particular Heitinga - who'd have thought it, eh?

Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,726
  • JFT96.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6203 on: Yesterday at 10:36:01 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:15:48 am
I have never seen a coach or manager as calm as him anywhere - nothing fazes him

We've seen high energy, we've seen cagey, but I've never seen such calmness. There was some close ups of him on the bench yesterday and he was serenely looking around like he was waiting for a train, sipping a coffee.

Being bald, you won't get to see the grey in the hair or anything like that, but he looks so fucking cool and collected and totally in control. Of course there will be tests ahead that will challenge him, but the signs are that he's gonna have the answers. Also a massive shout out  to his backroom staff and in particular Heitinga - who'd have thought it, eh?

John Heitinga and Bill Burr's long lost twin brother. What great backroom staff we have :D
Logged

Offline Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,923
  • Indefatigability
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6204 on: Yesterday at 12:29:35 pm »
Five defeats across 65 games for Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6205 on: Yesterday at 12:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club on Yesterday at 10:36:01 am
John Heitinga and Bill Burr's long lost twin brother. What great backroom staff we have :D
🤣
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6206 on: Yesterday at 01:03:38 pm »
He's really quite brutal.

If a player just isn't playing well enough, there's no hesitation in dropping them. Quansah, Robbo and Nunez have all felt the wrath, even a legend like Robbo there's no room for sentiment.

There's a cold clinical edge to him that he can complement with an element of personal warmth. I'm not really into this idea he is the 'new Paisley' - he's his own man and don't want to hinder him with such lofty comparisons! But with much talk of Slot being the Paisley to Klopp's Shankly, that blend of ruthlessness and warmth is probably the most similar comparison you can see.
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,044
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6207 on: Yesterday at 01:15:47 pm »
Seriously I don't think he is 'ruthless', just practical. He takes the steps he needs to, even removing a player from a game if it's not working in that moment. But he doesn't bomb them out our drop them to the reserves or anything, as some fans might want him to. He works with them, improves them, then gives them more and more opportunites, brings them back, helps them succeed. Klopp was the same.

This whole 'ruthlessness' and 'no time for sentiment' thing is largely in the minds of fans, because they feel that way, they want it to be that way. And they project it onto the manager.

The amount of times fans say things like 'never want to see X in a Liverpool shirt again' or 'this should be his last game for Liverpool' or 'he's done' etc. That's the 'ruthlessness' and 'no time for sentiment' that some fans want. Thankfully good managers know better.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,923
  • Indefatigability
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6208 on: Yesterday at 01:25:47 pm »
Yeah, fans are brutal a lot of the time and dont regard coaching as a way to develop players. Odd really.
Logged

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6209 on: Yesterday at 01:59:20 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:03:38 pm
He's really quite brutal.

If a player just isn't playing well enough, there's no hesitation in dropping them. Quansah, Robbo and Nunez have all felt the wrath, even a legend like Robbo there's no room for sentiment.

There's a cold clinical edge to him that he can complement with an element of personal warmth. I'm not really into this idea he is the 'new Paisley' - he's his own man and don't want to hinder him with such lofty comparisons! But with much talk of Slot being the Paisley to Klopp's Shankly, that blend of ruthlessness and warmth is probably the most similar comparison you can see.

Thats just rotation, or using better players  ??? Robbo has started 14 out of 16 league games, I'm not sure where the ruthless wrath has been felt by him.
Logged

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6210 on: Yesterday at 02:21:45 pm »
Watched Szobo in a post match interview, and he said that it was a deliberate tactic to play two 10s so that if the Spurs CBs follow Diaz as he drops deep, it would create space behind for us to exploit.

Of course, we've seen the 'two 10s' tactic early in pre season, but I think most of us assumed it was a forced setup due to players returning late from tournaments. Seems that Slot sees it is a viable way for us to setup.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,333
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6211 on: Yesterday at 02:56:43 pm »
If Jurgen had us playing Heavy Metal Football, Slot's taken us to Anger Management.
Yesterday, we calmly set about dismantling Spurs in one of the most authoritative and vindictive displays I've ever seen from a Liverpool team.
Releasing chaos and madness at just the right time, then reverting to playing within ourselves and having fun... then letting out a bit of rage again.
It was calculating torture.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:01:35 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,661
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6212 on: Yesterday at 03:02:04 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 02:56:43 pm
If Jurgen had us playing Heavy Metal Football, Slot's taken us to Anger Management.
Yesterday, we calmly set about dismantling Spurs in the most authoritative and vindictive manner I've ever seen from a Liverpool team. Releasing chaos and madness at just the right time, then reverting to playing within ourselves and having fun... then letting out a bit of rage again.
We started to beat them when Arne blew smoke up Ange's arse in the presser.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,679
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6213 on: Yesterday at 03:23:47 pm »
21 wins from his first 25 games.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6214 on: Yesterday at 03:26:43 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 01:59:20 pm
Thats just rotation, or using better players  ??? Robbo has started 14 out of 16 league games, I'm not sure where the ruthless wrath has been felt by him.

I guess so, but he was replaced by Tsimikas a month back to let him reset in the games he didn't start. I suppose 'brutal' and 'ruthless' is the wrong adjective, more decisive than anything in not afraid to make changes. You see so many managers wedded to a system and type of player with a refusal to rotate. One of the concerns about a new manager coming in was that flexibility, you see so many coaches with a 'philosophy' that won't be compromised by refusing to drop certain players who fit a certain style, but Slot seems to be able to play with them all. Don't think there's anybody who could be considered ill suited - credit to recruitment but credit to the club ethos in having managers like Klopp and now Slot who have that flexibility. It's not a given, I question even Pep Guardiola's ability to do this, so many of his players he's brought are ill suited, and when the sh*t hits the fan as we are seeing, he's all at sea with his favoured players with no solutions, despite currently not even facing a miniscule of the challenges Jurgen faced.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:36:26 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,870
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6215 on: Yesterday at 03:38:03 pm »
https://xcancel.com/KarelOsthoff/status/1871174295486947819

Quote
Arne Slot has been doing his bit this Christmas raising thousands of Euros for people back home in the Netherlands.

Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6216 on: Yesterday at 07:55:19 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 02:21:45 pm
Watched Szobo in a post match interview, and he said that it was a deliberate tactic to play two 10s so that if the Spurs CBs follow Diaz as he drops deep, it would create space behind for us to exploit.

Of course, we've seen the 'two 10s' tactic early in pre season, but I think most of us assumed it was a forced setup due to players returning late from tournaments. Seems that Slot sees it is a viable way for us to setup.

This is key for me, and something that I could never quite get on board with under Klopp. There's no way Henderson or Wijnaldum were ever allowed to make the constant kind of runs in behind that Szobo was making yesterday, and that's why I often felt we were overly cautious under Klopp at times.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,161
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6217 on: Yesterday at 08:41:07 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 07:55:19 pm
This is key for me, and something that I could never quite get on board with under Klopp. There's no way Henderson or Wijnaldum were ever allowed to make the constant kind of runs in behind that Szobo was making yesterday, and that's why I often felt we were overly cautious under Klopp at times.

That is a bit of a weird take.

Gini and Henderson were not allowed to make runs in behind because we pushed the fullbacks incredibly high up the pitch. The fullbacks provided the width, which allowed Salah and Mane to make the runs in behind. We essentially attacked with five players: the front three and the two fullbacks.

Typically under Slot, we attack with four players. The fullbacks generally sit and protect the back four. Then we generally have Grav +1 in front with the 8/10 and the front three as attacking players. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6218 on: Yesterday at 08:44:53 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 07:55:19 pm
This is key for me, and something that I could never quite get on board with under Klopp. There's no way Henderson or Wijnaldum were ever allowed to make the constant kind of runs in behind that Szobo was making yesterday, and that's why I often felt we were overly cautious under Klopp at times.
apples and oranges.
in yesterday's game, for long phases, Diaz vacated the centre to double up Gakpo on the LW, giving the space to Dom.  Hendo or Gini didn't move in there much because it was Bobby's domain and too many bodies would be counterproductive.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,308
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6219 on: Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm »
I love this Ian Wright quote about Slot...

"He's just picked up the pieces and put them in all the right places.."

We used to talk about signings like they were the final piece in the puzzle. 

Just maybe we've found the puzzle master? :-X
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,739
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6220 on: Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 01:15:47 pm
Seriously I don't think he is 'ruthless', just practical. He takes the steps he needs to, even removing a player from a game if it's not working in that moment. But he doesn't bomb them out our drop them to the reserves or anything, as some fans might want him to. He works with them, improves them, then gives them more and more opportunites, brings them back, helps them succeed. Klopp was the same.

This whole 'ruthlessness' and 'no time for sentiment' thing is largely in the minds of fans, because they feel that way, they want it to be that way. And they project it onto the manager.

The amount of times fans say things like 'never want to see X in a Liverpool shirt again' or 'this should be his last game for Liverpool' or 'he's done' etc. That's the 'ruthlessness' and 'no time for sentiment' that some fans want. Thankfully good managers know better.
how's GhostTown managed to turn the compliment that Slot has high standards and isn't afraid to drop anyone if they're not playing well enough into a tangential criticism of LFC fans? ;D

the man just doesn't miss, nobody does a diatribe about LFC fans better!
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,044
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6221 on: Yesterday at 09:47:55 pm »
It's great having one's own personal stalker ;D
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,739
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6222 on: Yesterday at 09:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:47:55 pm
It's great having one's own personal stalker ;D
if you and Fitzy could just share PMs together exchanging all your criticisms and the things you hate about (strawmen) LFC fans, it'd save anyone else having to be subjected to all your regularly scheduled tangential generalisations about us supporters in other threads!

'And another thing... our fans don't even regard coaching as a way to develop players. Odd really.'
'Too right, and another thing about LFC fans...'
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:55:08 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,044
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6223 on: Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm
I love this Ian Wright quote about Slot...

"He's just picked up the pieces and put them in all the right places.."

We used to talk about signings like they were the final piece in the puzzle. 

Just maybe we've found the puzzle master? :-X
I can definitely see Slotto relaxing over a jigsaw puzzzle over Chrimbo -  and completing it in record time. Right, done that, what's next?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,749
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6224 on: Yesterday at 10:06:46 pm »
I hope someone gets him a nice wool cap for these really frigid games. Don't want him to catch a cold.
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,044
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6225 on: Yesterday at 10:10:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:06:46 pm
I hope someone gets him a nice wool cap for these really frigid games. Don't want him to catch a cold.
He's not bad for a wool ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6226 on: Yesterday at 11:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm
I can definitely see Slotto relaxing over a jigsaw puzzzle over Chrimbo -  and completing it in record time. Right, done that, what's next?
doesn't need to move the pieces, just dumps them out, puts them face up, gazes for a minute and say "OK got it. Next?"
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,161
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6227 on: Today at 12:09:25 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm
I can definitely see Slotto relaxing over a jigsaw puzzzle over Chrimbo -  and completing it in record time. Right, done that, what's next?

Last Xmas he got a copy of Football Manager and had completed it by the time the kids had unwrapped their presents.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6228 on: Today at 01:03:46 am »
A really good show of his tactical flexibility within the 4-3-3 he favours. The man's a genius.
Logged

Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,341
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6229 on: Today at 01:22:08 am »
His tactical ingenuity never ceases to amaze: False centreback, making Dom a false 10 or 9
5 and Diaz drop back to function as double 10s, whatever genius that was. And making such calls in-game and on the fly too!
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6230 on: Today at 01:46:50 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 01:22:08 am
His tactical ingenuity never ceases to amaze: False centreback, making Dom a false 10 or 9
5 and Diaz drop back to function as double 10s, whatever genius that was. And making such calls in-game and on the fly too!
The other coach known for doing this type of stuff successfully in recent times is... Guardiola.

It shows you the kind of level he has the potential to be at.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6231 on: Today at 02:17:46 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 01:46:50 am
The other coach known for doing this type of stuff successfully in recent times is... Guardiola.

It shows you the kind of level he has the potential to be at.
Does anyone else play a system with two 10s as center forwards right now? Spurs seemed totally unprepared for it, like they hadn't seen it before. Never got a grip on it either. Slot may have found a system that will be hard for the league to work out.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,161
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6232 on: Today at 03:57:31 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 01:22:08 am
His tactical ingenuity never ceases to amaze: False centreback, making Dom a false 10 or 9
5 and Diaz drop back to function as double 10s, whatever genius that was. And making such calls in-game and on the fly too!

City regularly plays with a false centreback. People talk about losing Rodri but Stones who played the false centreback role has also been a huge miss. For me, Szobozslai was playing as an orthodox 10. I personally think the 8/10 role he usually plays is more innovative.

As for double 10's. For me, it is more a case of the traditional 4-4-2 being pushed further back because teams play so high. With Slot, I don't think he is doing anything particularly innovative tactically. I think the genius is the tactical flexibility.

It is the ability to switch between very intricate tactical game plans. It is the detail and the planning that goes into facing each opponent. For me, he is like a chess player who dictates the game and pushes the opposition into making certain moves. In the full knowledge that will open up areas we can attack.

I think the Spurs game was a great example. Against a team that likes to press as high as Spurs then the obvious thing to do is look to get in behind them. Go long and look to try and take advantage of the space they vacate. That is very hit and miss though. The Spurs centrebacks want you to do that. When you are playing in a high line as a centreback you want to get very tight on their forwards and win your duels.

Slot never gave Spurs the chance to do that. There were no forwards to mark. When we had the ball instead of going long early. We drew Spurs on. Then Szobo and Lucho dropped deep and gave us vertical passing options into them. Then they would take turns to make runs in behind. The Spurs defence ended up trying to mark fog.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,161
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6233 on: Today at 04:17:52 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:17:46 am
Does anyone else play a system with two 10s as center forwards right now? Spurs seemed totally unprepared for it, like they hadn't seen it before. Never got a grip on it either. Slot may have found a system that will be hard for the league to work out.

I think it was more nuanced than that. For me, if you want to use the 10 nomenclature then it was more a case of playing three 10's. I think we actually played with three 10's with Salah as the 3rd 10. Gakpo was essentially sacrificed and played really deep.

I think it only worked because they like to really push up and look to retain possession. I think it is telling that the two games we have played with Diaz as almost a false 9/10 have been the Spurs and Leverkusen games. That kind of formation isn't going to work against a low/mid-block because they don't leave space in between the lines.

That is what has impressed me the most about Slot's tenure. The tactical flexibility. My other take would be that it isn't just Slot. The players have spoken about meticulous preparation and Slot almost predicting how a game would unfold. That takes an exceptional assessment of the opposition. That is very much a team approach. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Up
« previous next »
 