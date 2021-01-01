His tactical ingenuity never ceases to amaze: False centreback, making Dom a false 10 or 9

5 and Diaz drop back to function as double 10s, whatever genius that was. And making such calls in-game and on the fly too!



City regularly plays with a false centreback. People talk about losing Rodri but Stones who played the false centreback role has also been a huge miss. For me, Szobozslai was playing as an orthodox 10. I personally think the 8/10 role he usually plays is more innovative.As for double 10's. For me, it is more a case of the traditional 4-4-2 being pushed further back because teams play so high. With Slot, I don't think he is doing anything particularly innovative tactically. I think the genius is the tactical flexibility.It is the ability to switch between very intricate tactical game plans. It is the detail and the planning that goes into facing each opponent. For me, he is like a chess player who dictates the game and pushes the opposition into making certain moves. In the full knowledge that will open up areas we can attack.I think the Spurs game was a great example. Against a team that likes to press as high as Spurs then the obvious thing to do is look to get in behind them. Go long and look to try and take advantage of the space they vacate. That is very hit and miss though. The Spurs centrebacks want you to do that. When you are playing in a high line as a centreback you want to get very tight on their forwards and win your duels.Slot never gave Spurs the chance to do that. There were no forwards to mark. When we had the ball instead of going long early. We drew Spurs on. Then Szobo and Lucho dropped deep and gave us vertical passing options into them. Then they would take turns to make runs in behind. The Spurs defence ended up trying to mark fog.