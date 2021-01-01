Thats just rotation, or using better players Robbo has started 14 out of 16 league games, I'm not sure where the ruthless wrath has been felt by him.



I guess so, but he was replaced by Tsimikas a month back to let him reset in the games he didn't start. I suppose 'brutal' and 'ruthless' is the wrong adjective, more decisive than anything in not afraid to make changes. You see so many managers wedded to a system and type of player with a refusal to rotate. One of the concerns about a new manager coming in was that flexibility, you see so many coaches with a 'philosophy' that won't be compromised by refusing to drop certain players who fit a certain style, but Slot seems to be able to play with them all. Don't think there's anybody who could be considered ill suited - credit to recruitment but credit to the club ethos in having managers like Klopp and now Slot who have that flexibility. It's not a given, I question even Pep Guardiola's ability to do this, so many of his players he's brought are ill suited, and when the sh*t hits the fan as we are seeing, he's all at sea with his favoured players with no solutions, despite currently not even facing a miniscule of the challenges Jurgen faced.