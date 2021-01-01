Seriously I don't think he is 'ruthless', just practical. He takes the steps he needs to, even removing a player from a game if it's not working in that moment. But he doesn't bomb them out our drop them to the reserves or anything, as some fans might want him to. He works with them, improves them, then gives them more and more opportunites, brings them back, helps them succeed. Klopp was the same.
This whole 'ruthlessness' and 'no time for sentiment' thing is largely in the minds of fans, because they feel that way, they want it to be that way. And they project it onto the manager.
The amount of times fans say things like 'never want to see X in a Liverpool shirt again' or 'this should be his last game for Liverpool' or 'he's done' etc. That's the 'ruthlessness' and 'no time for sentiment' that some fans want. Thankfully good managers know better.