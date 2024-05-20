« previous next »
Arne Slot

MonsLibpool

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6160 on: Today at 07:27:33 pm
25 games played
21 wins
3 draws
1 defeat (yes, 1 defeat in 25 games)

You would think we were Everton looking at how some of our fans talk about the team. This is an incredible record for a new coach (or any coach for that matter) and we can improve.
RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6161 on: Today at 07:29:06 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:27:33 pm
25 games played
21 wins
3 draws
1 defeat (yes, 1 defeat in 25 games)

You wouldn't think we were Everton looking at how some of our fans talk about the team. This is an incredible record for a new coach (or any coach for that matter) and we can improve.

I'm starting to think we got lucky with this fella!    ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6162 on: Today at 07:30:08 pm
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 07:29:06 pm
I'm starting to think we got lucky with this fella!    ;D
He's doing really well and some fans could give him more credit rather than panicking after every "setback".
TipTopKop

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6163 on: Today at 07:34:43 pm
Definitely been very impressed with the gaffer. Did not expect us to be out of the gates this early, and so I can expect a setback or two, but long may this form continue!
Bread

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6164 on: Today at 07:36:09 pm
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 07:29:06 pm
I'm starting to think we got lucky with this fella!    ;D

Wouldn't call it luck. The team upstairs did an excellent, thorough job at picking the right man for the job amidst a wave of noise from people online begging for either Alonso or Amorim, as well as noise from the media trying to big up De Zerbi and Thomas Frank.
wemmick

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6165 on: Today at 07:36:23 pm
SerbianScouser

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6166 on: Today at 07:37:34 pm
He has earned so much credit with the players that he can sub off Salah who's on a hat-trick and Mo wouldn't be pissed off. It's crazy when you think about it.

Also this Liverpool team enjoys their football as any Liverpool team in my memory. They are absolutely having the time of their lives...long may it continue.
ToneLa

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6167 on: Today at 07:38:22 pm
 He knows what he's doing

I like a pragmatic, good manager leading this team, developing what has gone before, without needing to lean on anything but the ability to the job

He manages us, we win games - great!
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6168 on: Today at 07:42:35 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:27:33 pm
25 games played
21 wins
3 draws
1 defeat (yes, 1 defeat in 25 games)

You would think we were Everton looking at how some of our fans talk about the team. This is an incredible record for a new coach (or any coach for that matter) and we can improve.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:30:08 pm
He's doing really well and some fans could give him more credit rather than panicking after every "setback".
:thumbup spot on
Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6169 on: Today at 07:46:33 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:35:51 pm
Neville eating Humble Pie about how he thought they'd be a big drop off with Slot's arrival and admitting he was wrong. ;D

Hes getting ready to flip to the narrative that we should win the league and its a bottle job if we dont.
alonsoisared

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6170 on: Today at 07:47:28 pm
I'm nowhere near as knowledgeable as others on here in terms of the tactical side of the game, but for Salah's second today it's a move I feel like I've seen a lot from us this season. Two players making the same run into the same space, and then one peels off. We had a chance in the first half where the same thing happened. Salah's at Arsenal is another one that springs to mind where two players were going for the same ball, then Salah darted off in the other direction into space.

Anyone more clued up than me reckon this is something deliberate, a by-product of the way we're playing? Or is it just that we have so many bodies up there attacking, or even just something Mo likes to do seeing as he's been involved in all of those examples.
Jólaköttur

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6171 on: Today at 07:48:02 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:27:33 pm
25 games played
21 wins
3 draws
1 defeat (yes, 1 defeat in 25 games)

You would think we were Everton looking at how some of our fans talk about the team. This is an incredible record for a new coach (or any coach for that matter) and we can improve.

It's amazing. I'd never even heard of him :D
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6172 on: Today at 10:14:48 pm
It's beginning to look a Slot like Christmas.  :wave :D
Buster Gonad

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6173 on: Today at 10:27:06 pm
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 07:48:02 pm
It's amazing. I'd never even heard of him :D

Me neither Andy.  But what  do we know? ;D
BarryCrocker

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6174 on: Today at 10:30:54 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:47:28 pm
I'm nowhere near as knowledgeable as others on here in terms of the tactical side of the game, but for Salah's second today it's a move I feel like I've seen a lot from us this season. Two players making the same run into the same space, and then one peels off. We had a chance in the first half where the same thing happened. Salah's at Arsenal is another one that springs to mind where two players were going for the same ball, then Salah darted off in the other direction into space.

Anyone more clued up than me reckon this is something deliberate, a by-product of the way we're playing? Or is it just that we have so many bodies up there attacking, or even just something Mo likes to do seeing as he's been involved in all of those examples.



Don't be giving away our secrets.
nerdster4

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6175 on: Today at 10:32:35 pm
What he is building here is very impressive
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6176 on: Today at 10:38:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:27:33 pm
25 games played
21 wins
3 draws
1 defeat (yes, 1 defeat in 25 games)

You would think we were Everton looking at how some of our fans talk about the team. This is an incredible record for a new coach (or any coach for that matter) and we can improve.

And I bet he's still fuming about the Forest game.

Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6177 on: Today at 10:44:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 20, 2024, 07:47:23 pm
Slot wants a set piece coach. LFC LinkedIn page posted it.  ;D



Forgot about this - fuck him off
classycarra

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6178 on: Today at 10:49:33 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:37:34 pm
He has earned so much credit with the players that he can sub off Salah who's on a hat-trick and Mo wouldn't be pissed off. It's crazy when you think about it.
i'd slightly alter that to "wouldn't be TOO pissed off" - did you see poor Nyoni's face when he realised how quietly furious Mo was. sudden change of vibe for him on the bench ;D
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6179 on: Today at 11:10:49 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:49:33 pm
i'd slightly alter that to "wouldn't be TOO pissed off" - did you see poor Nyoni's face when he realised how quietly furious Mo was. sudden change of vibe for him on the bench ;D

He needs 12 or 13 (not sure exactly how many) for 3rd place in our all time scorers list, he knew he'd get a hat trick if he stayed on ;D
Knight

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6180 on: Today at 11:11:56 pm
Great little stat on MOTD2, were top on xG but only 5th highest on shots. Which means Slot has got us creating very high quality chances and stopped us from shooting from stupid places.
Lone Star Red

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6181 on: Today at 11:23:05 pm
I want to kiss his beautiful bald head.
SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6182 on: Today at 11:25:15 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 11:23:05 pm
I want to kiss his beautiful bald head.
pardon?  :o
lindylou100

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #6183 on: Today at 11:27:09 pm
I do wonder whether him praising Ange's way of playing was to ensure spurs came out swinging so we could rip them apart.
