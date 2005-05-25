« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153] 154   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 475233 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,801
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6080 on: December 19, 2024, 08:31:24 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on December 19, 2024, 07:58:17 pm
If that was Arteta or Ange, the press would be hosting 24-hour talk-a-thons about how impressive it is.

Think Arteta gets that anyway regardless.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,725
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6081 on: December 19, 2024, 08:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on December 19, 2024, 08:31:24 pm
Think Arteta gets that anyway regardless.

When you've won 2 charity shields - those are the plaudits you get.
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6082 on: December 19, 2024, 11:10:10 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on December 19, 2024, 07:43:44 pm
Did he leave amicably, or was there some beef?
I'd be loin if I said I knew for sure, but don't think there was anything at steak by then. No doubt his agent got a cut...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,725
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6083 on: December 19, 2024, 11:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 19, 2024, 11:10:10 pm
I'd be loin if I said I knew for sure, but don't think there was anything at steak by then. No doubt his agent got a cut...

well, you butchered that effort at a pun.
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6084 on: December 19, 2024, 11:15:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December 19, 2024, 11:13:27 pm
well, you butchered that effort at a pun.
It was a bit off the bone but I thought I'd brisket
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6085 on: December 19, 2024, 11:18:48 pm »
Arnes pressers are a bit compulsive viewing. He has a cool and easy way about him and seems to have the press guys eating out of his hands. Hes a funny guy, when he wants to be and sometimes you aren't quite sure if hes going to drop in an expletive, clanger or an inappropriate saying. This is especially funny when he (often) checks if he is using the correct English word.
He just seems to smile through it all while clearly speaking his mind and pushing his ideas and views.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6086 on: December 19, 2024, 11:34:26 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on December 19, 2024, 07:43:44 pm
Did he leave amicably, or was there some beef?
please don't respond, everyone, you'll just egg him on.

edit: crap, too late.
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,636
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6087 on: December 20, 2024, 12:06:34 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2024, 11:34:26 pm
please don't respond, everyone, you'll just egg him on.

edit: crap, too late.

But very well done, SamLad...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,063
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6088 on: December 20, 2024, 03:43:17 am »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 20, 2024, 12:06:34 am
But very well done, SamLad...

You're telling porkies there.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline 88_RED

  • Not a real bookie though.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,885
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6089 on: December 20, 2024, 05:27:21 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on December 20, 2024, 03:43:17 am
You're telling porkies there.

Everyone should meat and just talk things out.. It is the festive season..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,995
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6090 on: December 20, 2024, 06:42:15 am »
Quote from: 88_RED on December 20, 2024, 05:27:21 am
Everyone should meat and just talk things out.. It is the festive season..
Yes, there's a lot at steak.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline A.B. Baracus

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • Ain't gettin on no Plane Sucker!
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6091 on: December 20, 2024, 07:22:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2024, 11:34:26 pm
please don't respond, everyone, you'll just egg him on.

edit: crap, too late.
eat more fibre.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,265
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6092 on: December 20, 2024, 07:32:42 am »
Quote from: Hazell on December 19, 2024, 07:56:41 pm
It's strange, it doesn't feel as impressive as those numbers suggest just yet. Probably because we're actually in it and are seeing the not so great stuff as well as the positives, and so it feels like to me we've still got a lot to improve on. Those numbers are mightily impressive though, if it were any other club, they'd be jumping out a mile.

I do get what you mean. Incredible numbers, Slot has certainly reassured everyone that he is a really good manager and has a top side. But those feel like 2018-20 numbers from the team and we are a bit short of that level. But ultimately it doesnt matter, the goal is to be better than the rest, not to be the best ever.
Logged

Offline Risto

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6093 on: December 20, 2024, 09:48:00 am »
I could be wrong, but one thing I've noticed was that earlier in the season he was very diplomatic and supportive of referees and decisions even if he didn't agree on all of them, but in recent press conferences while still respectful, he is starting to be a bit more direct at pointing out wrongful decisions against us.

 I think inside he is probably raging at some of the officiating that he has been up against and is finding it difficult not to make the odd throwaway comment here and there, despite probably wanting not to stir the pot and maintain his cool.
 
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,702
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6094 on: December 20, 2024, 11:13:14 am »
Slot has just said he wants Spurs to win a trophy. Sure, the UEFA Cup especially with Manu in the same competition.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,702
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6095 on: December 20, 2024, 11:14:13 am »
I absolutely loved when he counted to 5 on his fingers to show the farce of the refs not applying the rules to a keeper that has the ball in his hands.
« Last Edit: December 20, 2024, 11:18:20 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6096 on: December 20, 2024, 11:17:35 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on December 20, 2024, 11:14:13 am
I absolutely loved when counted to 5 on his fingers to show the farce of the refs not applying the rules to a keeper that has the ball in his hands.

Probably the most Rafa-like thing he has done yet. I hear he's already assembling a dossier of facts.
Logged

Offline Nu-Eclipse

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6097 on: December 20, 2024, 11:22:43 am »
Quote from: smutchin on December 20, 2024, 11:17:35 am
Probably the most Rafa-like thing he has done yet. I hear he's already assembling a dossier of facts.

Cannot wait for him to read said facts out calmly in a press conference only to then have people all over the media accuse him of having a meltdown.

I mean, will Trent hear it live and cringe the way Gerrard supposedly did with Rafa's?
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,063
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6098 on: December 20, 2024, 12:21:20 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/live/jwAr1IwhUNg?si=-C794xl2brN9JdFU

Comes across brilliantly in the press conferences. I don't think it's just because he's doing so well, I think his demeanor would be the same if we were struggling.

But we're not, because he's brill.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline 88_RED

  • Not a real bookie though.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,885
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6099 on: December 20, 2024, 01:04:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on December 20, 2024, 11:13:14 am
Slot has just said he wants Spurs to win a trophy. Sure, the UEFA Cup especially with Manu in the same competition.

Mind games in the nicest possible way.. Love it..

Someone should clip up that answer with Killing them softly playing in the background..


Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,144
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6100 on: December 20, 2024, 01:44:49 pm »
He has a very cute smile.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6101 on: December 20, 2024, 02:07:17 pm »
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,003
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6102 on: December 20, 2024, 03:59:09 pm »
I'm sure this will go down well.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6006424/2024/12/20/arne-slot-liverpool-what-football-thinks/

Quote
Arne Slot at Liverpool  what the rest of football thinks: Hes cool as hell
Gregg Evans
Dec 20, 2024
To fully gauge the impact of Arne Slot at Liverpool since his arrival in June, you need only talk to those around his squad.

The Athletic has been told that at least three players at Anfield have said in private that Slots methods could have served the team well during times in recent seasons when they just missed out on the biggest prizes.

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,976
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6103 on: December 20, 2024, 04:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on December 20, 2024, 03:59:09 pm
I'm sure this will go down well.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6006424/2024/12/20/arne-slot-liverpool-what-football-thinks/

The Athletic doing hit pieces on Klopp is a regular occurence.

I wonder who is giving them the ammo........

I look forward to their piece pointing out Arne doesnt have to deal with Man City at the hight of their powers/cheating like Klopp had to.

Imagine trying to tarnish his name, what a shitty publication.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6104 on: December 20, 2024, 04:50:42 pm »
I honestly think one of those players could be somebody were struggling to agree a contract with.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6105 on: December 20, 2024, 05:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 20, 2024, 04:50:42 pm
I honestly think one of those players could be somebody were struggling to agree a contract with.
based on what exactly?  and wtf would be the point?
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6106 on: December 20, 2024, 05:51:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 20, 2024, 05:20:44 pm
based on what exactly?  and wtf would be the point?

Based on this individual doing more interviews praising Slots changes than almost any other player in the squad. Not a big deal if so, I just think hes one of them.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6107 on: December 20, 2024, 05:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on December 20, 2024, 03:59:09 pm
I'm sure this will go down well.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6006424/2024/12/20/arne-slot-liverpool-what-football-thinks/

Yes, I'm sure at least three players said that, sure they did. It was Klopp that held them back all those years, and you could see they all hated him.

Journalists are mostly shameless bullshit merchants, and particularly sports journalists, who can barely write, and get excited if they discover a new word in the thesaurus.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6108 on: December 20, 2024, 06:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 20, 2024, 05:51:45 pm
Based on this individual doing more interviews praising Slots changes than almost any other player in the squad. Not a big deal if so, I just think hes one of them.
how do you even know it's a player?  how do you know it's not media-invented clickbait bullshit?
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6109 on: December 20, 2024, 06:19:34 pm »
Trent (let's not beat around the bush) may or may not have been one of the three but even if he was, I doubt that what he actually said is what is being reported and whatever he said certainly wouldn't have been intended to be critical of Klopp.

It's easy to spin a story to fit your preferred headline when you're using indirect, unattributed quotes.
Logged

Offline hesbighesred

  • Wallasey Wrecker. But you can call me quick fingers. After a threesome with Stevie and Alex
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,472
    • Collaborative thoughts on Euro 2012
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6110 on: December 20, 2024, 08:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 20, 2024, 06:42:15 am
Yes, there's a lot at steak.
I just came in to say Tartare
Logged
He is the cat who walks by himself, and all roads are alike to him.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,103
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6111 on: December 20, 2024, 08:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on December 20, 2024, 05:59:20 pm
Yes, I'm sure at least three players said that, sure they did. It was Klopp that held them back all those years, and you could see they all hated him.

Journalists are mostly shameless bullshit merchants, and particularly sports journalists, who can barely write, and get excited if they discover a new word in the thesaurus.

It was the three names from Brendan Rodgers three envelopes.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6112 on: December 20, 2024, 10:29:21 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on December 20, 2024, 06:19:34 pm
Trent (let's not beat around the bush) may or may not have been one of the three but even if he was, I doubt that what he actually said is what is being reported and whatever he said certainly wouldn't have been intended to be critical of Klopp.

It's easy to spin a story to fit your preferred headline when you're using indirect, unattributed quotes.

This^
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,984
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6113 on: Yesterday at 03:13:37 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 20, 2024, 08:12:16 pm
It was the three names from Brendan Rodgers three envelopes.


 :lmao
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,911
  • Indefatigability
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6114 on: Yesterday at 08:29:51 am »
From The Athletic. Analysis of Slots incredible start. Quickest to 20 wins since some fella in 1888

Quote


To fully gauge the impact of Arne Slot at Liverpool since his arrival in June, you need only talk to those around his squad.

The Athletic has been told that at least three players at Anfield have said in private that Slots methods could have served the team well during times in recent seasons when they just missed out on the biggest prizes.

This is not to denigrate Slots predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, an Anfield legend who brought the club unparalleled success in the Premier League era and over a far longer period of time than the Dutchman has worked on Merseyside. The ease of the transition has also, in part, been down to Klopp laying such solid foundations.

Rather, it is an observation that they have contrasting styles,  and that Slots quiet pragmatism may have been of benefit at times when Klopps brand of high-energy, ultra-intense football fell fractionally short.

Slots attention to detail has impressed and, like at his former clubs Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar, players have marvelled at how he predicts certain scenarios will play out during games.

It is too soon to properly judge, because Slot has a long way to go before he gets anywhere near Klopps achievements.

But the early signs are hugely promising, with Liverpool top of the Premier League and the group phase of the Champions League.

There is no doubt Liverpools players and fans are convinced,  but what about the rest of football?

The Athletic has spoken to multiple people within the industry:  coaches, executives and backroom staff, some of whom have asked to remain anonymous to protect relationships,  to discover how the wider world views Slot and his remarkable start.

Everyone in the game is so impressed with him, says the director of one of Liverpools leading Premier League rivals. Hes likeable, staggeringly understated and cool as hell.

Ive been as amazed at the success of him, as like many others.
 I thought Jurgen would be an extremely tough manager to follow but this man is handling himself so well.

That view is not an isolated one. There is widespread admiration within English football at how well Slot is dealing with the demands of managing one of the worlds biggest clubs, with some sides left wondering if they missed a trick by not moving for him before Liverpool.

The 46-year-old has gone about his business in a quiet way.
He works long hours at the training ground, eats most of his meals at the club and takes home a pre-cooked dinner if his schedule is tight.

He lives outside the city and has not had too many out-of-work interactions.
During international breaks he has spent time back in the Netherlands with his family,  who also came over to see him earlier this month, when Liverpool faced Real Madrid and Manchester City.  As well as settling into life on Merseyside. It has all been remarkably stress-free.

Interactions with opposition managers have been brief but friendly.

Slot is largely unflustered on the sidelines, and has avoided any major confrontations with rivals, although he has recently served a one-match touchline ban for picking up three yellow cards after his frustration at refereeing decisions bubbled over.

As a former colleague at one of his old clubs tells The Athletic:

 What youre seeing with Arne now is similar to his time at Feyenoord. Yes, hes cool, but hes a winner and he fights for what he believes in.

Slot has a habit of speaking bluntly,  he did not sugarcoat the reasons for taking off Jarell Quansah at half-time in his first Premier League game at Ipswich, saying it was because the 21-year-old had lost too many duels, and has since spoken of not tolerating mediocrity ,  but it does not stem from disrespect.

Pep Guardiola, a manager Slot has admired for years, was cool enough to laugh off the possibility of any retaliation talk after Slot recently joked about the 115 charges Manchester City are facing (a quip he quickly clarified as being light-hearted).

That said, not all managers are able to shrug off his comments.

In April 2023, while still at Feyenoord, Slot provoked Jose Mourinho ahead of a Europa League quarter-final against Roma by saying that while (Romas) style of football achieves results, I prefer to watch Manchester City and Napoli.

Those comments got under Mourinhos skin and sparked a wild reaction after the game, with the Portuguese chasing after Slot, shouting Respect and Go to watch Napoli, watch Napoli now. Slot, for his part, refused to take the bait, even when his side had lost 4-2 on aggregate.

The one game Liverpool have lost under Slot, at home to Nottingham Forest in September, caused a little unrest in the opposition camp because he was mistaken for talking disrespectfully of the club who finished in 17th place last season.

Normally this team isnt ending up in top 10, so if you lose a game against them thats a big disappointment, he said  comments that did not go down well at Forest.
Ever since, Slots supposed obsession with losing that match has become a running joke for many Forest fans.

Slot, however, appeared to be merely stating his observations as a Premier League newcomer himself, and made similar comments after wins over Ipswich and Brentford.

Two good teams, but Im not expecting them to be in the top six in the upcoming year, he said, a remark which did not provoke anywhere near the same kind of scrutiny.

That, however, is an outlier. For the most part, the overriding feeling is one of respect and admiration for both Slots conduct and his in-game management.

It was Kieran McKenna, the Ipswich Town manager, who first highlighted this, after Liverpool had struggled with their opponents direct approach in the first half at Portman Road. Slot quickly found a solution, withdrawing Quansah for Ibrahima Konate, and Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 win. McKenna noted afterwards that he expected Liverpool to have a strong season.

Since then, similar patterns have followed. Liverpool have been far superior in the second half of games when Slot has had time to work out the opposition and devise an effective plan, one which is then communicated to his team during the half-time interval, usually with the aid of video clips and without any raised voices or loss of self-control.

A good example came against Real Madrid earlier this month, when moving Curtis Jones into a more central area allowed room for Conor Bradley to fly forward into space down the right flank. There are countless other instances.

Liverpool have played 24 games against 22 different opponents (they have faced Brighton and Southampton twice) across all competitions and have won 20 of them. According to Opta, Slot is the quickest manager to reach 20 wins in charge of an English top-flight club since William Sudell at Preston in 1888.

Staff members from one rival club noticed recently how, during a game, Slot made so many tactical changes that their own head coach struggled to adapt. Players from that same team also said the in-game changes were more frequent than the season before, when Klopp had been in charge, and made for a tougher outing.

Yet for all those tweaks, there is a recognition that Slot has not been arrogant  or misguided  enough to completely rip up a winning formula.

With Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool were really good in transition, Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler told reporters in October. They played with a lot of intensity. What I see now is like that. They sprint backwards, everyone. So when theyre overplayed, you think youre out, you break their lines. But in two seconds the situation changes completely because they all have the attitude to defend. And thats something special.

One of the reasons Liverpool placed so much faith in Slot this summer was because they believed he could find ways to develop and improve players already at the club. His job was to get those with potential who had fallen off track back into form. Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez were three stand-out examples and the job he has done with the first two so far shows a clear improvement.

On Sunday, Slot takes his Liverpool side to Tottenham Hotspur, the club who tried hard to sign him as the replacement for Antonio Conte in May 2023.

The qualities he has shown at Anfield  an unassuming personality, the ability to exude calm, good communication skills and a desire to play controlled, attacking football  all resonate with Spurs officials, who noted them last year as they tried to persuade Slot to leave Feyenoord.

He also appealed to Tottenham because of a commitment to promoting young talent. The clubs chairman, Daniel Levy, spoke in 2021 of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known  free-flowing, attacking and entertaining  whilst continuing to embrace our desire to see young players flourish from our academy alongside experienced talent.

When it became clear that Feyenoord were not willing to listen to offers from Spurs  and Slot soon signed a new contract, in part because he was excited for the Champions League and keen to build on the 2023 Dutch title win  Spurs turned to Ange Postecoglou, who was supposed to be cut from a similar cloth.

In fact, Slots pragmatism seems a distinct contrast with Postecoglous approach  all of which makes the tactical battle in north London this weekend fascinating. The home supporters also have the chance to weigh up what could have been if Slot had considered a move 18 months ago.

Spurs were not the only club interested. Leeds United considered Slot after Jesse Marsch was sacked in February 2023. A delegation from Elland Road travelled to the Netherlands to speak to Slots representatives, only to find that he was happy to stay put. Leeds eventually appointed Javi Gracia and succumbed to relegation later that season.

When Liverpool came calling, however, Slots situation had changed. Now the rest of the league can only watch on as he shapes up a stunning first season in England.

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,725
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6115 on: Yesterday at 04:58:44 pm »
I don't really have a problem with that article and it really doesn't seem to denigrate Jurgen
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,089
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6116 on: Yesterday at 07:41:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:58:44 pm
I don't really have a problem with that article and it really doesn't seem to denigrate Jurgen

I do. It attacks Jurgen for the "unparalleled success" he had at Liverpool during the Premier League era. It criticises him for laying "such solid foundations" at the club and blames him for  "the ease of the transition" to Slot. It also calls him "an Anfield legend" which is a disgusting way of referring to someone who did so much for the club.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,103
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6117 on: Yesterday at 07:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:41:45 pm
I do. It attacks Jurgen for the "unparalleled success" he had at Liverpool during the Premier League era. It criticises him for laying "such solid foundations" at the club and blames him for  "the ease of the transition" to Slot. It also calls him "an Anfield legend" which is a disgusting way of referring to someone who did so much for the club.

That is called sugar-coating the cyanide pill Yorky.

This is the killer line. 'The Athletic has been told that at least three players at Anfield have said in private that Slots methods could have served the team well during times in recent seasons when they just missed out on the biggest prizes.'

That is then followed up with the absolutely crazy notion that Klopp's in-game management was poor. It is laughable. Time and time again last season we would concede early and then Klopp would tweak things and we would come back and win.

Probably the clearest example was Bournemouth at home last season. When we played three or four different formations, constantly changed personnel and won the game with 10 men. Not far behind that was the League Cup final in which our kids played Chelsea off the park in extra time.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,089
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6118 on: Yesterday at 08:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:54:17 pm
That is called sugar-coating the cyanide pill Yorky.
You'd be capable of believing a smartie was really a cynanide pill.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6119 on: Today at 02:00:51 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 20, 2024, 08:12:16 pm
It was the three names from Brendan Rodgers three envelopes.

Rodgers' Envelopes.

Spielberg's uninspired follow up to Schindler's List.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153] 154   Go Up
« previous next »
 