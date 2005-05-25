I do. It attacks Jurgen for the "unparalleled success" he had at Liverpool during the Premier League era. It criticises him for laying "such solid foundations" at the club and blames him for "the ease of the transition" to Slot. It also calls him "an Anfield legend" which is a disgusting way of referring to someone who did so much for the club.



That is called sugar-coating the cyanide pill Yorky.This is the killer line. 'The Athletic has been told that at least three players at Anfield have said in private that Slots methods could have served the team well during times in recent seasons when they just missed out on the biggest prizes.'That is then followed up with the absolutely crazy notion that Klopp's in-game management was poor. It is laughable. Time and time again last season we would concede early and then Klopp would tweak things and we would come back and win.Probably the clearest example was Bournemouth at home last season. When we played three or four different formations, constantly changed personnel and won the game with 10 men. Not far behind that was the League Cup final in which our kids played Chelsea off the park in extra time.