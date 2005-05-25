« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 473920 times)

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6080 on: December 19, 2024, 08:31:24 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on December 19, 2024, 07:58:17 pm
If that was Arteta or Ange, the press would be hosting 24-hour talk-a-thons about how impressive it is.

Think Arteta gets that anyway regardless.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6081 on: December 19, 2024, 08:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on December 19, 2024, 08:31:24 pm
Think Arteta gets that anyway regardless.

When you've won 2 charity shields - those are the plaudits you get.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6082 on: December 19, 2024, 11:10:10 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on December 19, 2024, 07:43:44 pm
Did he leave amicably, or was there some beef?
I'd be loin if I said I knew for sure, but don't think there was anything at steak by then. No doubt his agent got a cut...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6083 on: December 19, 2024, 11:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 19, 2024, 11:10:10 pm
I'd be loin if I said I knew for sure, but don't think there was anything at steak by then. No doubt his agent got a cut...

well, you butchered that effort at a pun.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6084 on: December 19, 2024, 11:15:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December 19, 2024, 11:13:27 pm
well, you butchered that effort at a pun.
It was a bit off the bone but I thought I'd brisket
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6085 on: December 19, 2024, 11:18:48 pm »
Arnes pressers are a bit compulsive viewing. He has a cool and easy way about him and seems to have the press guys eating out of his hands. Hes a funny guy, when he wants to be and sometimes you aren't quite sure if hes going to drop in an expletive, clanger or an inappropriate saying. This is especially funny when he (often) checks if he is using the correct English word.
He just seems to smile through it all while clearly speaking his mind and pushing his ideas and views.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6086 on: December 19, 2024, 11:34:26 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on December 19, 2024, 07:43:44 pm
Did he leave amicably, or was there some beef?
please don't respond, everyone, you'll just egg him on.

edit: crap, too late.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 12:06:34 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2024, 11:34:26 pm
please don't respond, everyone, you'll just egg him on.

edit: crap, too late.

But very well done, SamLad...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 03:43:17 am »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 12:06:34 am
But very well done, SamLad...

You're telling porkies there.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 05:27:21 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Yesterday at 03:43:17 am
You're telling porkies there.

Everyone should meat and just talk things out.. It is the festive season..
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 06:42:15 am »
Quote from: 88_RED on Yesterday at 05:27:21 am
Everyone should meat and just talk things out.. It is the festive season..
Yes, there's a lot at steak.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 07:22:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2024, 11:34:26 pm
please don't respond, everyone, you'll just egg him on.

edit: crap, too late.
eat more fibre.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 07:32:42 am »
Quote from: Hazell on December 19, 2024, 07:56:41 pm
It's strange, it doesn't feel as impressive as those numbers suggest just yet. Probably because we're actually in it and are seeing the not so great stuff as well as the positives, and so it feels like to me we've still got a lot to improve on. Those numbers are mightily impressive though, if it were any other club, they'd be jumping out a mile.

I do get what you mean. Incredible numbers, Slot has certainly reassured everyone that he is a really good manager and has a top side. But those feel like 2018-20 numbers from the team and we are a bit short of that level. But ultimately it doesnt matter, the goal is to be better than the rest, not to be the best ever.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 09:48:00 am »
I could be wrong, but one thing I've noticed was that earlier in the season he was very diplomatic and supportive of referees and decisions even if he didn't agree on all of them, but in recent press conferences while still respectful, he is starting to be a bit more direct at pointing out wrongful decisions against us.

 I think inside he is probably raging at some of the officiating that he has been up against and is finding it difficult not to make the odd throwaway comment here and there, despite probably wanting not to stir the pot and maintain his cool.
 
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6094 on: Yesterday at 11:13:14 am »
Slot has just said he wants Spurs to win a trophy. Sure, the UEFA Cup especially with Manu in the same competition.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6095 on: Yesterday at 11:14:13 am »
I absolutely loved when he counted to 5 on his fingers to show the farce of the refs not applying the rules to a keeper that has the ball in his hands.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6096 on: Yesterday at 11:17:35 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:14:13 am
I absolutely loved when counted to 5 on his fingers to show the farce of the refs not applying the rules to a keeper that has the ball in his hands.

Probably the most Rafa-like thing he has done yet. I hear he's already assembling a dossier of facts.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6097 on: Yesterday at 11:22:43 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:17:35 am
Probably the most Rafa-like thing he has done yet. I hear he's already assembling a dossier of facts.

Cannot wait for him to read said facts out calmly in a press conference only to then have people all over the media accuse him of having a meltdown.

I mean, will Trent hear it live and cringe the way Gerrard supposedly did with Rafa's?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6098 on: Yesterday at 12:21:20 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/live/jwAr1IwhUNg?si=-C794xl2brN9JdFU

Comes across brilliantly in the press conferences. I don't think it's just because he's doing so well, I think his demeanor would be the same if we were struggling.

But we're not, because he's brill.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6099 on: Yesterday at 01:04:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:13:14 am
Slot has just said he wants Spurs to win a trophy. Sure, the UEFA Cup especially with Manu in the same competition.

Mind games in the nicest possible way.. Love it..

Someone should clip up that answer with Killing them softly playing in the background..


Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6100 on: Yesterday at 01:44:49 pm »
He has a very cute smile.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6101 on: Yesterday at 02:07:17 pm »
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6102 on: Yesterday at 03:59:09 pm »
I'm sure this will go down well.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6006424/2024/12/20/arne-slot-liverpool-what-football-thinks/

Quote
Arne Slot at Liverpool  what the rest of football thinks: Hes cool as hell
Gregg Evans
Dec 20, 2024
To fully gauge the impact of Arne Slot at Liverpool since his arrival in June, you need only talk to those around his squad.

The Athletic has been told that at least three players at Anfield have said in private that Slots methods could have served the team well during times in recent seasons when they just missed out on the biggest prizes.

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6103 on: Yesterday at 04:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:59:09 pm
I'm sure this will go down well.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6006424/2024/12/20/arne-slot-liverpool-what-football-thinks/

The Athletic doing hit pieces on Klopp is a regular occurence.

I wonder who is giving them the ammo........

I look forward to their piece pointing out Arne doesnt have to deal with Man City at the hight of their powers/cheating like Klopp had to.

Imagine trying to tarnish his name, what a shitty publication.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6104 on: Yesterday at 04:50:42 pm »
I honestly think one of those players could be somebody were struggling to agree a contract with.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6105 on: Yesterday at 05:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:50:42 pm
I honestly think one of those players could be somebody were struggling to agree a contract with.
based on what exactly?  and wtf would be the point?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6106 on: Yesterday at 05:51:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:20:44 pm
based on what exactly?  and wtf would be the point?

Based on this individual doing more interviews praising Slots changes than almost any other player in the squad. Not a big deal if so, I just think hes one of them.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6107 on: Yesterday at 05:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:59:09 pm
I'm sure this will go down well.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6006424/2024/12/20/arne-slot-liverpool-what-football-thinks/

Yes, I'm sure at least three players said that, sure they did. It was Klopp that held them back all those years, and you could see they all hated him.

Journalists are mostly shameless bullshit merchants, and particularly sports journalists, who can barely write, and get excited if they discover a new word in the thesaurus.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6108 on: Yesterday at 06:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:51:45 pm
Based on this individual doing more interviews praising Slots changes than almost any other player in the squad. Not a big deal if so, I just think hes one of them.
how do you even know it's a player?  how do you know it's not media-invented clickbait bullshit?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6109 on: Yesterday at 06:19:34 pm »
Trent (let's not beat around the bush) may or may not have been one of the three but even if he was, I doubt that what he actually said is what is being reported and whatever he said certainly wouldn't have been intended to be critical of Klopp.

It's easy to spin a story to fit your preferred headline when you're using indirect, unattributed quotes.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6110 on: Yesterday at 08:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 06:42:15 am
Yes, there's a lot at steak.
I just came in to say Tartare
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6111 on: Yesterday at 08:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 05:59:20 pm
Yes, I'm sure at least three players said that, sure they did. It was Klopp that held them back all those years, and you could see they all hated him.

Journalists are mostly shameless bullshit merchants, and particularly sports journalists, who can barely write, and get excited if they discover a new word in the thesaurus.

It was the three names from Brendan Rodgers three envelopes.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6112 on: Yesterday at 10:29:21 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 06:19:34 pm
Trent (let's not beat around the bush) may or may not have been one of the three but even if he was, I doubt that what he actually said is what is being reported and whatever he said certainly wouldn't have been intended to be critical of Klopp.

It's easy to spin a story to fit your preferred headline when you're using indirect, unattributed quotes.

This^
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6113 on: Today at 03:13:37 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:12:16 pm
It was the three names from Brendan Rodgers three envelopes.


 :lmao
