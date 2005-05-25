« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 473274 times)

Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 07:58:17 pm
If that was Arteta or Ange, the press would be hosting 24-hour talk-a-thons about how impressive it is.

Think Arteta gets that anyway regardless.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:31:24 pm
Think Arteta gets that anyway regardless.

When you've won 2 charity shields - those are the plaudits you get.
Arnes pressers are a bit compulsive viewing. He has a cool and easy way about him and seems to have the press guys eating out of his hands. Hes a funny guy, when he wants to be and sometimes you aren't quite sure if hes going to drop in an expletive, clanger or an inappropriate saying. This is especially funny when he (often) checks if he is using the correct English word.
He just seems to smile through it all while clearly speaking his mind and pushing his ideas and views.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:56:41 pm
It's strange, it doesn't feel as impressive as those numbers suggest just yet. Probably because we're actually in it and are seeing the not so great stuff as well as the positives, and so it feels like to me we've still got a lot to improve on. Those numbers are mightily impressive though, if it were any other club, they'd be jumping out a mile.

I do get what you mean. Incredible numbers, Slot has certainly reassured everyone that he is a really good manager and has a top side. But those feel like 2018-20 numbers from the team and we are a bit short of that level. But ultimately it doesnt matter, the goal is to be better than the rest, not to be the best ever.
I could be wrong, but one thing I've noticed was that earlier in the season he was very diplomatic and supportive of referees and decisions even if he didn't agree on all of them, but in recent press conferences while still respectful, he is starting to be a bit more direct at pointing out wrongful decisions against us.

 I think inside he is probably raging at some of the officiating that he has been up against and is finding it difficult not to make the odd throwaway comment here and there, despite probably wanting not to stir the pot and maintain his cool.
 
Slot has just said he wants Spurs to win a trophy. Sure, the UEFA Cup especially with Manu in the same competition.
I absolutely loved when he counted to 5 on his fingers to show the farce of the refs not applying the rules to a keeper that has the ball in his hands.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:14:13 am
I absolutely loved when counted to 5 on his fingers to show the farce of the refs not applying the rules to a keeper that has the ball in his hands.

Probably the most Rafa-like thing he has done yet. I hear he's already assembling a dossier of facts.
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:17:35 am
Probably the most Rafa-like thing he has done yet. I hear he's already assembling a dossier of facts.

Cannot wait for him to read said facts out calmly in a press conference only to then have people all over the media accuse him of having a meltdown.

I mean, will Trent hear it live and cringe the way Gerrard supposedly did with Rafa's?
https://www.youtube.com/live/jwAr1IwhUNg?si=-C794xl2brN9JdFU

Comes across brilliantly in the press conferences. I don't think it's just because he's doing so well, I think his demeanor would be the same if we were struggling.

But we're not, because he's brill.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:13:14 am
Slot has just said he wants Spurs to win a trophy. Sure, the UEFA Cup especially with Manu in the same competition.

Mind games in the nicest possible way.. Love it..

Someone should clip up that answer with Killing them softly playing in the background..


He has a very cute smile.
I'm sure this will go down well.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6006424/2024/12/20/arne-slot-liverpool-what-football-thinks/

Quote
Arne Slot at Liverpool  what the rest of football thinks: Hes cool as hell
Gregg Evans
Dec 20, 2024
To fully gauge the impact of Arne Slot at Liverpool since his arrival in June, you need only talk to those around his squad.

The Athletic has been told that at least three players at Anfield have said in private that Slots methods could have served the team well during times in recent seasons when they just missed out on the biggest prizes.

Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:59:09 pm
I'm sure this will go down well.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6006424/2024/12/20/arne-slot-liverpool-what-football-thinks/

The Athletic doing hit pieces on Klopp is a regular occurence.

I wonder who is giving them the ammo........

I look forward to their piece pointing out Arne doesnt have to deal with Man City at the hight of their powers/cheating like Klopp had to.

Imagine trying to tarnish his name, what a shitty publication.
I honestly think one of those players could be somebody were struggling to agree a contract with.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:50:42 pm
I honestly think one of those players could be somebody were struggling to agree a contract with.
based on what exactly?  and wtf would be the point?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:20:44 pm
based on what exactly?  and wtf would be the point?

Based on this individual doing more interviews praising Slots changes than almost any other player in the squad. Not a big deal if so, I just think hes one of them.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:59:09 pm
I'm sure this will go down well.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6006424/2024/12/20/arne-slot-liverpool-what-football-thinks/

Yes, I'm sure at least three players said that, sure they did. It was Klopp that held them back all those years, and you could see they all hated him.

Journalists are mostly shameless bullshit merchants, and particularly sports journalists, who can barely write, and get excited if they discover a new word in the thesaurus.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:51:45 pm
Based on this individual doing more interviews praising Slots changes than almost any other player in the squad. Not a big deal if so, I just think hes one of them.
how do you even know it's a player?  how do you know it's not media-invented clickbait bullshit?
