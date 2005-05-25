I could be wrong, but one thing I've noticed was that earlier in the season he was very diplomatic and supportive of referees and decisions even if he didn't agree on all of them, but in recent press conferences while still respectful, he is starting to be a bit more direct at pointing out wrongful decisions against us.



I think inside he is probably raging at some of the officiating that he has been up against and is finding it difficult not to make the odd throwaway comment here and there, despite probably wanting not to stir the pot and maintain his cool.

