I do feel with the reduced quality of our rivals that if we're the ones to start a winning run now it'll bode very well. It surely won't need to be the customary 15 straight that those bastards do every season. But I think we'll need at least one big run to just hopefully separate us from the chasing pack.



I think we'll see another consistent winning run very soon, especially as we have 4 games in the next 6 weeks where we'll be able to massively rest/rotate players.Once we've navigated the busy Christmas period, we have Utd at home, then Accrington in the cup, Forest away (Arne's revenge game), Brentford, Lille, Ipswich, PSV, Bournemouth and Wolves. Then it's our away game vs City - by which time we'll hopefully be out of sight, they'll be on their knees, and we can hammer another nail in the coffin. The only slight worry is our tricky run-in from the end of April (Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton), but hopefully by that stage it won't matter. Just need to shake Chelsea off our tail and I think we'll be ok, as Arsenal (and certainly City) don't look like challengers this season.The Accrington, Southampton, Lille and PSV games in particular should see Arne resting Gravenberch, Virgil, Mo, Trent (and others) for some of the games, keeping them fresher for the league fixtures. He can also use those games to ease Chiesa, Tsimikas, Konate, and Bradley back in gently, which is ideal preparation for the games from February onwards where we'll need the whole squad fighting on all fronts. Getting those CL points on the board so early has done wonders for Arne's ability to manage the squad over the next couple of months, plus the easier cup draws (for a change) are also in our favour. Trying not to get too excited as we're not even halfway yet, but we are in a very strong position in all competitions, and the key thing for Arne will be keeping players fit and focussed for what will be yet another hectic few months. Fortunately this squad have mostly been there and done it before, with plenty of players who've won the lot, plus been involved in a couple of quadruple-chasing seasons. That experience and resilience is essential, and is something that Chelsea and Arsenal don't really have in their squads - with Arsenal now 20 years since their last title, and seemingly still traumatised from missing out by 2 points last season, and their total collapse in 2023 where they won only 2 from their last 8 and handed the title to City.City's own recent collapse can only be a good thing for our players, who all bear the scars of being beaten to the title at the bitter end. Our dropped points this season don't seem quite as catastrophic now that City have faded, and Chelsea/Arsenal will also drop their fair share between now and May.In February we might well be in our 3rd quadruple challenge in 5 seasons, and on track to change even more numbers on our champions wall. What a time to be a red.