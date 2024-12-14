« previous next »
The weird thing is how much I'm not missing Jurgen. I mean, I love the mad, charismatic bastard and what he did for us, but I just feel super safe in Arne's arms.
He proved he is a good coach and motivator. Now it's time he proves he can get what he wants from the owners.
I get the impression he could pretty much persuade anyone to do anything. Like that Darren whatshisname
Quote from: JP! on December 14, 2024, 05:50:41 pm
Every time someone quotes this I read it as Pauline from The League OF Gentleman

"FIREMAN!"
"Tennis player!"
"PISS OFF!"

Now JP, what is the capital of France?
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 14, 2024, 03:59:06 pm
Give him the Trent money if he doesnt sign.

Whatever happens in this game the manager has been mightily impressive. The switch up of 4-4-1, then 3-4-2, then this current fluid system with Grav sitting beside Virg was great to watch. Felt like momentum was heading our way the longer the half went on. Those will be difficult to break down but that was a great response from Slot.
Great shout! That was so impressive and shows he has a brilliant understanding of the squad and the individual player's abilities. His calmness when faced with a set back would have left an impression on the squad too - "Everybody be calm. I have a plan".

Quote from: The_Nomad on December 14, 2024, 05:27:20 pm
Hey! I like those!
:)
Has he now passed the adversity test?
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:22:29 am
Has he now passed the adversity test?

Not until he gets up for a piss and stands on an up turned plug. If he can remain calm he's your guy.
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 11:24:18 am
Not until he gets up for a piss and stands on an up turned plug. If he can remain calm he's your guy.
Not quite. He has to also stub his toe on the leg of the bed.
If youd said before the Chelsea game that wed have the injuries weve had in the last 2 months and would still be 5 points clear in the league and 6 from 6 in the CL Im fairly sure wed all have bitten your hand off for it.

I dont think our next three are must win but if we do, well be in a very strong position
Must win has become a pretty annoying term even though I use it quite a lot myself, hahaha. The world will hardly collapse if we took 7 points from 9 say, but I think it's a glorious chance to start the winning run back up, which is what I was hoping we'd do yesterday. Tottenham for me is going to be like United away, or what Everton away might have been last week and probably still will be like in February. It's a marker game IMO, were we have to show what we're made of when the going might be tough. I think it is a must win. Fail to do so and I'm going to be a bit worried in that there'll be harder aways to come and dropping points three times straight will again allow others to close the gap.

We still haven't won more than 4 times in a row this league season, again not a disaster because I don't think Arsenal or City have either, and we're still top of the league with a game in hand. Our best run last season was 5, right at the start from games 2 to 6, ending with that defeat at Spurs funnily enough.

I do feel with the reduced quality of our rivals that if we're the ones to start a winning run now it'll bode very well. It surely won't need to be the customary 15 straight that those bastards do every season. But I think we'll need at least one big run to just hopefully separate us from the chasing pack.

Wouldn't write Chelsea off but as others have already mentioned they'll need to do better than they have in the first third of the season and do it in the final 2/3rds. Just don't think they'll get to mid 80s points. I think about how Arsenal were top at Christmas last year with a first half of the season that was a bit underwhelming compared to the one they had the year before, then had a practically perfect 2nd half and it still wasn't enough on 89 points.
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 12:10:51 pm
Not quite. He has to also stub his toe on the leg of the bed.

All while wearing a wet sock
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:22:29 am
Has he now passed the adversity test?
Of course, 80 minutes with 10 men and we did enough to win. The press are working hard to find something else.

Initially, it was us not playing anyone good then they said we didn't have any injuries... :)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:27:29 pm
Of course, 80 minutes with 10 men and we did enough to win. The press are working hard to find something else.

Initially, it was us not playing anyone good then they said we didn't have any injuries... :)

The press are quickly running out of bullshit lines now ;D
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 01:29:43 pm
The press are quickly running out of bullshit lines now ;D
soon we'll be told it's coz the refs are giving us the advantage in close decisions.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 01:11:04 pm
All while wearing a wet sock

Hes pissed on his sock?

Every game I get more and more impressed by him. Just hope the eventual squad reinforcements are similarly calm.
Hes' getting criticised for counting Leno wasting time though.  ;D
He has the same problem as any Liverpool manager.

The shithouse press and the shithouse PGMOL.

Always think any manager coming here is brave to even chalenge these horrible c*nts.
Quote from: T.Mills on December 14, 2024, 05:19:27 pm
Say what you really think!

Do that face to face, and risk a punch to the face. Sure. Fair.

Otherwise, it's the guy taking advantage of the safety of the net who's a shithouse.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:36:41 pm
Hes' getting criticised for counting Leno wasting time though.  ;D
Arsenal fans no doubt.
In my lifetime I don't remember a better chance of winning the league.

Imagine if someone told you in the summer Chelsea would be our biggest obstacle. I shudder to think of my mental state if we don't win the fucker.
Sucks that weve drawn the last two in the league as it would have enabled us to really pull away from the pack.

But still, were comfortably top. If we can strike a run over the next ten games or so, I can envisage a scenario where we can be 10+ ahead of the chasers. I think if were to win the league, we will need a decent buffer going into the final quarter of the season, as the fixtures (and especially our run in compared to Chelsea/Arsenal) look difficult. Arsenal in particular have quite a nice run in.

We have a massive opportunity - would be a great time to add a player or two in Jan, although I wont be holding my breath.
Overall very impressive. Slot has done an incredible job with Grav particularly but also the diaz rotations as a 9 and how Gakpo has Come on

He doesnt trust Quansah and endo which means that we will need reínforcements in January . If we dont bring in a defender and midfielder minimum I can see us dropping off . This may seem pessimistic given our position in all the competitions but our main 14-15 players have played a lot of minutes already

Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:27:20 pm
Sucks that weve drawn the last two in the league as it would have enabled us to really pull away from the pack.

But still, were comfortably top. If we can strike a run over the next ten games or so, I can envisage a scenario where we can be 10+ ahead of the chasers. I think if were to win the league, we will need a decent buffer going into the final quarter of the season, as the fixtures (and especially our run in compared to Chelsea/Arsenal) look difficult. Arsenal in particular have quite a nice run in.

We have a massive opportunity - would be a great time to add a player or two in Jan, although I wont be holding my breath.

not certain that 2pts with a GIH is comfortably - at least not to me.
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 08:52:04 pm
This may seem pessimistic given our position in all the competitions but our main 14-15 players have played a lot of minutes already
Not really.

Outside of Virgil, Mo and Gravenberch there's been a whole lot of rotation and injuries. As long as Slot keeps our first XI players away from two domestic cups we'll be perfectly fine.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:04:59 pm
Not really.

Outside of Virgil, Mo and Gravenberch there's been a whole lot of rotation and injuries. As long as Slot keeps our first XI players away from two domestic cups we'll be perfectly fine.
Trent, Szobo, Mac, Konate and Robbo are the next batch, they've all played about 3-4 fewer games for us in terms of equivalent minutes (but obviously have all played at least that many international games if not more too)
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:15:05 pm
Trent, Szobo, Mac, Konate and Robbo are the next batch, they've all played about 3-4 fewer games for us in terms of equivalent minutes (but obviously have all played at least that many international games if not more too)
It's a shame we don't have a real problem with players' minutes because that would have meant we don't have as many injuries as we do.

However apart from Grav there's no issue whatsoever with fatigue accumulation, the key is keeping them away from domestic cups which is what we've been doing so far. Peeters or whoever is in charge deserves a lot more credit.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:21:27 pm
It's a shame we don't have a real problem with players' minutes because that would have meant we don't have as many injuries as we do.

However apart from Grav there's no issue whatsoever with fatigue accumulation, the key is keeping them away from domestic cups which is what we've been doing so far. Peeters or whoever is in charge deserves a lot more credit.
i don't follow your first sentence at all but yep agree on the second. i hope we are smart with our Southampton side, especially with the most obvious players
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:00:10 pm
not certain that 2pts with a GIH is comfortably - at least not to me.

Yeah, agreed really. Weve chucked away a big opportunity in the last two games. Hope we can run up some results now.
The reaction to that red card was the best in game tactical tweaking Ive seen here since rafa. Beautiful to watch.
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:59:30 am
The reaction to that red card was the best in game tactical tweaking Ive seen here since rafa. Beautiful to watch.

Agreed. He is a very good problem solver.
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:59:30 am
The reaction to that red card was the best in game tactical tweaking Ive seen here since rafa. Beautiful to watch.

Think that's a bit of selective memory. Last season we went a goal and man down in the 28th minute against Newcastle away and won it 2-1.

Similarly we almost get a point against Spurs away with 9 men, if not for the biggest VAR scandal ever and an unfortunate own goal in the dying seconds.

Klopp and Lijnders were great at in game management, tactical tweaks and use of substitues, we're seeing a lot of what we saw last season. That's not to take anything away from Slot at all, it's just that everyone seems to remember the dying embers of last season rather than the bulk of it where we were honestly fantastic.

The club have chosen so well with Slot, if not for injuries and some unfortunate player mistakes in the 2 games we're likely 4 points better off. Unlike Arsenal however we're not crying it in.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:17:40 am
Think that's a bit of selective memory. Last season we went a goal and man down in the 28th minute against Newcastle away and won it 2-1.

Similarly we almost get a point against Spurs away with 9 men, if not for the biggest VAR scandal ever and an unfortunate own goal in the dying seconds.

Klopp and Lijnders were great at in game management, tactical tweaks and use of substitues, we're seeing a lot of what we saw last season. That's not to take anything away from Slot at all, it's just that everyone seems to remember the dying embers of last season rather than the bulk of it where we were honestly fantastic.

The club have chosen so well with Slot, if not for injuries and some unfortunate player mistakes in the 2 games we're likely 4 points better off. Unlike Arsenal however we're not crying it in.

They'd be nowhere without Peter Krawietz's meticulous note taking..

I can imagine Slot is starting to pull his hair follicles out with tweezers at our starts. It's incredibly hard to control a game if you conceed cheaply and early, these sloppy starts need to be cut out pronto.
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Yesterday at 01:07:07 pm
I do feel with the reduced quality of our rivals that if we're the ones to start a winning run now it'll bode very well. It surely won't need to be the customary 15 straight that those bastards do every season. But I think we'll need at least one big run to just hopefully separate us from the chasing pack.
I think we'll see another consistent winning run very soon, especially as we have 4 games in the next 6 weeks where we'll be able to massively rest/rotate players.

Once we've navigated the busy Christmas period, we have Utd at home, then Accrington in the cup, Forest away (Arne's revenge game), Brentford, Lille, Ipswich, PSV, Bournemouth and Wolves. Then it's our away game vs City - by which time we'll hopefully be out of sight, they'll be on their knees, and we can hammer another nail in the coffin. The only slight worry is our tricky run-in from the end of April (Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton), but hopefully by that stage it won't matter. Just need to shake Chelsea off our tail and I think we'll be ok, as Arsenal (and certainly City) don't look like challengers this season.

The Accrington, Southampton, Lille and PSV games in particular should see Arne resting Gravenberch, Virgil, Mo, Trent (and others) for some of the games, keeping them fresher for the league fixtures. He can also use those games to ease Chiesa, Tsimikas, Konate, and Bradley back in gently, which is ideal preparation for the games from February onwards where we'll need the whole squad fighting on all fronts. Getting those CL points on the board so early has done wonders for Arne's ability to manage the squad over the next couple of months, plus the easier cup draws (for a change) are also in our favour. Trying not to get too excited as we're not even halfway yet, but we are in a very strong position in all competitions, and the key thing for Arne will be keeping players fit and focussed for what will be yet another hectic few months. Fortunately this squad have mostly been there and done it before, with plenty of players who've won the lot, plus been involved in a couple of quadruple-chasing seasons. That experience and resilience is essential, and is something that Chelsea and Arsenal don't really have in their squads - with Arsenal now 20 years since their last title, and seemingly still traumatised from missing out by 2 points last season, and their total collapse in 2023 where they won only 2 from their last 8 and handed the title to City.

City's own recent collapse can only be a good thing for our players, who all bear the scars of being beaten to the title at the bitter end. Our dropped points this season don't seem quite as catastrophic now that City have faded, and Chelsea/Arsenal will also drop their fair share between now and May.

In February we might well be in our 3rd quadruple challenge in 5 seasons, and on track to change even more numbers on our champions wall. What a time to be a red.
Seeing news that pep lijnders has been sacked by salzburg. Seems I got this one wrong, because I was one of those who thought he should succeed Jurgen, but it seems he isnt quite ready to be the main man for a club challenging for things yet. He was great for us and hopefully he will find a new role quickly.
Glad we have Arne instead, couldn't have asked for a better start from any other new manager so I'll count our blessings here.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:49:42 pm
I think we'll see another consistent winning run very soon, especially as we have 4 games in the next 6 weeks where we'll be able to massively rest/rotate players.

Once we've navigated the busy Christmas period, we have Utd at home, then Accrington in the cup, Forest away (Arne's revenge game), Brentford, Lille, Ipswich, PSV, Bournemouth and Wolves. Then it's our away game vs City - by which time we'll hopefully be out of sight, they'll be on their knees, and we can hammer another nail in the coffin. The only slight worry is our tricky run-in from the end of April (Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton), but hopefully by that stage it won't matter. Just need to shake Chelsea off our tail and I think we'll be ok, as Arsenal (and certainly City) don't look like challengers this season.

The Accrington, Southampton, Lille and PSV games in particular should see Arne resting Gravenberch, Virgil, Mo, Trent (and others) for some of the games, keeping them fresher for the league fixtures. He can also use those games to ease Chiesa, Tsimikas, Konate, and Bradley back in gently, which is ideal preparation for the games from February onwards where we'll need the whole squad fighting on all fronts. Getting those CL points on the board so early has done wonders for Arne's ability to manage the squad over the next couple of months, plus the easier cup draws (for a change) are also in our favour. Trying not to get too excited as we're not even halfway yet, but we are in a very strong position in all competitions, and the key thing for Arne will be keeping players fit and focussed for what will be yet another hectic few months. Fortunately this squad have mostly been there and done it before, with plenty of players who've won the lot, plus been involved in a couple of quadruple-chasing seasons. That experience and resilience is essential, and is something that Chelsea and Arsenal don't really have in their squads - with Arsenal now 20 years since their last title, and seemingly still traumatised from missing out by 2 points last season, and their total collapse in 2023 where they won only 2 from their last 8 and handed the title to City.

City's own recent collapse can only be a good thing for our players, who all bear the scars of being beaten to the title at the bitter end. Our dropped points this season don't seem quite as catastrophic now that City have faded, and Chelsea/Arsenal will also drop their fair share between now and May.

In February we might well be in our 3rd quadruple challenge in 5 seasons, and on track to change even more numbers on our champions wall. What a time to be a red.

With Jota back and Konate on the way I don't see anyone touching us. just need to be smart with the cups. 
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:37:30 pm
his legacy (and his prospective contract extension beyond 2027) won't be determined by his record in the league cup - just look at Dalglish
It's a thing though, ignore Hodgson, beside Brendan everyone of our managers has delivered a cup for over 60 years.
If a manager falls short on something big I like the continuity of being serial trophy winners.
I really hope Slot delivers his first in his first year.
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Today at 09:37:42 pm
It's a thing though, ignore Hodgson, beside Brendan everyone of our managers has delivered a cup for over 60 years.
If a manager falls short on something big I like the continuity of being serial trophy winners.
I really hope Slot delivers his first in his first year.

Exactly. Slot will want his name on A trophy this season and I imagine getting one won early in the season will be something he'd love to do and it kicks the squad on to win more.

This fella wants to win every game we play, he's still fuming about Forest ffs  ;D
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Today at 09:37:42 pm
It's a thing though, ignore Hodgson, beside Brendan everyone of our managers has delivered a cup for over 60 years.
If a manager falls short on something big I like the continuity of being serial trophy winners.
I really hope Slot delivers his first in his first year.

Totally agree with this, besides which winning a trophy breeds confidence and gets the momentum rolling as well and that's especially important for the younger players. That Cup final we won with them was one of my highlights of the Klopp era. Winning a Cup final is always a thrill whatever the competition happens to be.
Yep, people wanting to drop out of domestic cups is just madness to me. People hate on the League Cup and FA Cup, but winning those competitions have been some of my best memories as a fan. What's the point of watching footy in the hope your club will fail to win?! Especially one with the size, history and grandeur of this one.

Slot will be desperate to see Wembley bathed in red, and so am I! It's one of the best sights in football.
