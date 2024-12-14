Must win has become a pretty annoying term even though I use it quite a lot myself, hahaha. The world will hardly collapse if we took 7 points from 9 say, but I think it's a glorious chance to start the winning run back up, which is what I was hoping we'd do yesterday. Tottenham for me is going to be like United away, or what Everton away might have been last week and probably still will be like in February. It's a marker game IMO, were we have to show what we're made of when the going might be tough. I think it is a must win. Fail to do so and I'm going to be a bit worried in that there'll be harder aways to come and dropping points three times straight will again allow others to close the gap.



We still haven't won more than 4 times in a row this league season, again not a disaster because I don't think Arsenal or City have either, and we're still top of the league with a game in hand. Our best run last season was 5, right at the start from games 2 to 6, ending with that defeat at Spurs funnily enough.



I do feel with the reduced quality of our rivals that if we're the ones to start a winning run now it'll bode very well. It surely won't need to be the customary 15 straight that those bastards do every season. But I think we'll need at least one big run to just hopefully separate us from the chasing pack.



Wouldn't write Chelsea off but as others have already mentioned they'll need to do better than they have in the first third of the season and do it in the final 2/3rds. Just don't think they'll get to mid 80s points. I think about how Arsenal were top at Christmas last year with a first half of the season that was a bit underwhelming compared to the one they had the year before, then had a practically perfect 2nd half and it still wasn't enough on 89 points.