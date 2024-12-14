« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 465544 times)

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6000 on: December 14, 2024, 08:15:08 pm »
The weird thing is how much I'm not missing Jurgen. I mean, I love the mad, charismatic bastard and what he did for us, but I just feel super safe in Arne's arms.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6001 on: December 14, 2024, 08:19:13 pm »

He proved he is a good coach and motivator. Now it's time he proves he can get what he wants from the owners.
Logged
domineeringly

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6002 on: December 14, 2024, 08:20:31 pm »
I get the impression he could pretty much persuade anyone to do anything. Like that Darren whatshisname
Logged

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,948
  • Free at last!
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6003 on: December 14, 2024, 08:21:52 pm »
Quote from: JP! on December 14, 2024, 05:50:41 pm
Every time someone quotes this I read it as Pauline from The League OF Gentleman

"FIREMAN!"
"Tennis player!"
"PISS OFF!"

Now JP, what is the capital of France?
Logged

Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,152
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6004 on: Yesterday at 09:18:40 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 14, 2024, 03:59:06 pm
Give him the Trent money if he doesnt sign.

Whatever happens in this game the manager has been mightily impressive. The switch up of 4-4-1, then 3-4-2, then this current fluid system with Grav sitting beside Virg was great to watch. Felt like momentum was heading our way the longer the half went on. Those will be difficult to break down but that was a great response from Slot.
Great shout! That was so impressive and shows he has a brilliant understanding of the squad and the individual player's abilities. His calmness when faced with a set back would have left an impression on the squad too - "Everybody be calm. I have a plan".

Quote from: The_Nomad on December 14, 2024, 05:27:20 pm
Hey! I like those!
:)
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6005 on: Yesterday at 11:22:29 am »
Has he now passed the adversity test?
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6006 on: Yesterday at 11:24:18 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:22:29 am
Has he now passed the adversity test?

Not until he gets up for a piss and stands on an up turned plug. If he can remain calm he's your guy.
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,910
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6007 on: Yesterday at 12:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 11:24:18 am
Not until he gets up for a piss and stands on an up turned plug. If he can remain calm he's your guy.
Not quite. He has to also stub his toe on the leg of the bed.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6008 on: Yesterday at 12:42:47 pm »
If youd said before the Chelsea game that wed have the injuries weve had in the last 2 months and would still be 5 points clear in the league and 6 from 6 in the CL Im fairly sure wed all have bitten your hand off for it.

I dont think our next three are must win but if we do, well be in a very strong position
Logged

Offline disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,551
  • Seis Veces
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6009 on: Yesterday at 01:07:07 pm »
Must win has become a pretty annoying term even though I use it quite a lot myself, hahaha. The world will hardly collapse if we took 7 points from 9 say, but I think it's a glorious chance to start the winning run back up, which is what I was hoping we'd do yesterday. Tottenham for me is going to be like United away, or what Everton away might have been last week and probably still will be like in February. It's a marker game IMO, were we have to show what we're made of when the going might be tough. I think it is a must win. Fail to do so and I'm going to be a bit worried in that there'll be harder aways to come and dropping points three times straight will again allow others to close the gap.

We still haven't won more than 4 times in a row this league season, again not a disaster because I don't think Arsenal or City have either, and we're still top of the league with a game in hand. Our best run last season was 5, right at the start from games 2 to 6, ending with that defeat at Spurs funnily enough.

I do feel with the reduced quality of our rivals that if we're the ones to start a winning run now it'll bode very well. It surely won't need to be the customary 15 straight that those bastards do every season. But I think we'll need at least one big run to just hopefully separate us from the chasing pack.

Wouldn't write Chelsea off but as others have already mentioned they'll need to do better than they have in the first third of the season and do it in the final 2/3rds. Just don't think they'll get to mid 80s points. I think about how Arsenal were top at Christmas last year with a first half of the season that was a bit underwhelming compared to the one they had the year before, then had a practically perfect 2nd half and it still wasn't enough on 89 points.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,022
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6010 on: Yesterday at 01:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 12:10:51 pm
Not quite. He has to also stub his toe on the leg of the bed.

All while wearing a wet sock
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6011 on: Yesterday at 01:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:22:29 am
Has he now passed the adversity test?
Of course, 80 minutes with 10 men and we did enough to win. The press are working hard to find something else.

Initially, it was us not playing anyone good then they said we didn't have any injuries... :)
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,022
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6012 on: Yesterday at 01:29:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:27:29 pm
Of course, 80 minutes with 10 men and we did enough to win. The press are working hard to find something else.

Initially, it was us not playing anyone good then they said we didn't have any injuries... :)

The press are quickly running out of bullshit lines now ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6013 on: Yesterday at 01:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 01:29:43 pm
The press are quickly running out of bullshit lines now ;D
soon we'll be told it's coz the refs are giving us the advantage in close decisions.
Logged

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,583
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6014 on: Yesterday at 01:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 01:11:04 pm
All while wearing a wet sock

Hes pissed on his sock?

Every game I get more and more impressed by him. Just hope the eventual squad reinforcements are similarly calm.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,694
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6015 on: Yesterday at 01:36:41 pm »
Hes' getting criticised for counting Leno wasting time though.  ;D
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,204
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6016 on: Yesterday at 01:40:57 pm »
He has the same problem as any Liverpool manager.

The shithouse press and the shithouse PGMOL.

Always think any manager coming here is brave to even chalenge these horrible c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,590
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6017 on: Yesterday at 01:44:38 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on December 14, 2024, 05:19:27 pm
Say what you really think!

Do that face to face, and risk a punch to the face. Sure. Fair.

Otherwise, it's the guy taking advantage of the safety of the net who's a shithouse.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,977
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6018 on: Yesterday at 02:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:36:41 pm
Hes' getting criticised for counting Leno wasting time though.  ;D
Arsenal fans no doubt.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,412
  • ...All the best
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6019 on: Yesterday at 06:40:29 pm »
In my lifetime I don't remember a better chance of winning the league.

Imagine if someone told you in the summer Chelsea would be our biggest obstacle. I shudder to think of my mental state if we don't win the fucker.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6020 on: Yesterday at 07:27:20 pm »
Sucks that weve drawn the last two in the league as it would have enabled us to really pull away from the pack.

But still, were comfortably top. If we can strike a run over the next ten games or so, I can envisage a scenario where we can be 10+ ahead of the chasers. I think if were to win the league, we will need a decent buffer going into the final quarter of the season, as the fixtures (and especially our run in compared to Chelsea/Arsenal) look difficult. Arsenal in particular have quite a nice run in.

We have a massive opportunity - would be a great time to add a player or two in Jan, although I wont be holding my breath.
Logged

Offline nerdster4

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6021 on: Yesterday at 08:52:04 pm »
Overall very impressive. Slot has done an incredible job with Grav particularly but also the diaz rotations as a 9 and how Gakpo has Come on

He doesnt trust Quansah and endo which means that we will need reínforcements in January . If we dont bring in a defender and midfielder minimum I can see us dropping off . This may seem pessimistic given our position in all the competitions but our main 14-15 players have played a lot of minutes already

Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,668
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6022 on: Yesterday at 09:00:10 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:27:20 pm
Sucks that weve drawn the last two in the league as it would have enabled us to really pull away from the pack.

But still, were comfortably top. If we can strike a run over the next ten games or so, I can envisage a scenario where we can be 10+ ahead of the chasers. I think if were to win the league, we will need a decent buffer going into the final quarter of the season, as the fixtures (and especially our run in compared to Chelsea/Arsenal) look difficult. Arsenal in particular have quite a nice run in.

We have a massive opportunity - would be a great time to add a player or two in Jan, although I wont be holding my breath.

not certain that 2pts with a GIH is comfortably - at least not to me.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,412
  • ...All the best
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6023 on: Yesterday at 09:04:59 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 08:52:04 pm
This may seem pessimistic given our position in all the competitions but our main 14-15 players have played a lot of minutes already
Not really.

Outside of Virgil, Mo and Gravenberch there's been a whole lot of rotation and injuries. As long as Slot keeps our first XI players away from two domestic cups we'll be perfectly fine.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,646
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6024 on: Yesterday at 09:15:05 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:04:59 pm
Not really.

Outside of Virgil, Mo and Gravenberch there's been a whole lot of rotation and injuries. As long as Slot keeps our first XI players away from two domestic cups we'll be perfectly fine.
Trent, Szobo, Mac, Konate and Robbo are the next batch, they've all played about 3-4 fewer games for us in terms of equivalent minutes (but obviously have all played at least that many international games if not more too)
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,412
  • ...All the best
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6025 on: Yesterday at 09:21:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:15:05 pm
Trent, Szobo, Mac, Konate and Robbo are the next batch, they've all played about 3-4 fewer games for us in terms of equivalent minutes (but obviously have all played at least that many international games if not more too)
It's a shame we don't have a real problem with players' minutes because that would have meant we don't have as many injuries as we do.

However apart from Grav there's no issue whatsoever with fatigue accumulation, the key is keeping them away from domestic cups which is what we've been doing so far. Peeters or whoever is in charge deserves a lot more credit.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,646
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6026 on: Yesterday at 09:24:16 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:21:27 pm
It's a shame we don't have a real problem with players' minutes because that would have meant we don't have as many injuries as we do.

However apart from Grav there's no issue whatsoever with fatigue accumulation, the key is keeping them away from domestic cups which is what we've been doing so far. Peeters or whoever is in charge deserves a lot more credit.
i don't follow your first sentence at all but yep agree on the second. i hope we are smart with our Southampton side, especially with the most obvious players
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6027 on: Yesterday at 09:24:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:00:10 pm
not certain that 2pts with a GIH is comfortably - at least not to me.

Yeah, agreed really. Weve chucked away a big opportunity in the last two games. Hope we can run up some results now.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,641
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6028 on: Today at 01:59:30 am »
The reaction to that red card was the best in game tactical tweaking Ive seen here since rafa. Beautiful to watch.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6029 on: Today at 02:26:26 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:59:30 am
The reaction to that red card was the best in game tactical tweaking Ive seen here since rafa. Beautiful to watch.

Agreed. He is a very good problem solver.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,399
  • ....mmm
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6030 on: Today at 03:17:40 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:59:30 am
The reaction to that red card was the best in game tactical tweaking Ive seen here since rafa. Beautiful to watch.

Think that's a bit of selective memory. Last season we went a goal and man down in the 28th minute against Newcastle away and won it 2-1.

Similarly we almost get a point against Spurs away with 9 men, if not for the biggest VAR scandal ever and an unfortunate own goal in the dying seconds.

Klopp and Lijnders were great at in game management, tactical tweaks and use of substitues, we're seeing a lot of what we saw last season. That's not to take anything away from Slot at all, it's just that everyone seems to remember the dying embers of last season rather than the bulk of it where we were honestly fantastic.

The club have chosen so well with Slot, if not for injuries and some unfortunate player mistakes in the 2 games we're likely 4 points better off. Unlike Arsenal however we're not crying it in.
Logged
:D

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,423
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #6031 on: Today at 03:27:37 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:17:40 am
Think that's a bit of selective memory. Last season we went a goal and man down in the 28th minute against Newcastle away and won it 2-1.

Similarly we almost get a point against Spurs away with 9 men, if not for the biggest VAR scandal ever and an unfortunate own goal in the dying seconds.

Klopp and Lijnders were great at in game management, tactical tweaks and use of substitues, we're seeing a lot of what we saw last season. That's not to take anything away from Slot at all, it's just that everyone seems to remember the dying embers of last season rather than the bulk of it where we were honestly fantastic.

The club have chosen so well with Slot, if not for injuries and some unfortunate player mistakes in the 2 games we're likely 4 points better off. Unlike Arsenal however we're not crying it in.

They'd be nowhere without Peter Krawietz's meticulous note taking..

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 