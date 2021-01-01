I'd reword that - I'd say his job is to be disappointed every time we don't play well (barring injuries) but only angry when playing badly happens (say) two games in a row.



I wasn't able to watch the first 45 yesterday and was floored by his comments. we must have been atrocious in the first half, coz the second half was pretty much a carbon copy of almost every game we've played under him.



I thought Girona played pretty well myself. Was more impressed with them than I thought I would be. The fact we didn't make as many chances was down to their defending more than anything else. I mean, the centre halves were defending 25 yards from the opposition goal for most of the second half.



You need to give the opposition a bit of credit as well at times.



LFCTV GO is free for a month if you can get it in Canada and you can watch the game back or the highlightsAli made 3 very good saves in the first half, but as Arne said, we were slow - the first was a double save and their lad ran from his own half unchallenged, there were another couple of chances were we just did not react quck enough around our own box, we were so slow to close them down and they just walked through us. And fuck this XG bollocks, (I bet the Forest winner wasn't high XG?), because we could have been 2 or 3 down by half time (we should have been 1 up early though if Gomez doesn't head straight at the keeper), so I can see why he was pissed.It what I want from a manager, always striving for perfection. You'll never get it, but so long as the effort is there, that's all we can ask.Arne said this, he basically said their position doesn't reflect their quality. Again its why he's pissed, as good sides like these are hard to score against, so you have to ensure they don't score.Whats it now, 600 mins without conceding in the CL? Ridiculous stat that