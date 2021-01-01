« previous next »
Online JackWard33

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5880 on: Today at 10:48:16 am
Low key livid after game... I swear he was this close to mentioning the Forest match
Offline Eeyore

  Campaigns
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5881 on: Today at 10:54:55 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 10:43:23 am
Yeah, I mean we weren't particularly great and it felt a bit disjointed. Certainly nowhere near our top level, but I dont recall feeling particularly worried at any point.

You were not worried when Blind was just about to take a shot totally unmarked on the edge of the 6 yard box?
Offline crewlove

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5882 on: Today at 10:56:09 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:54:55 am
You were not worried when Blind was just about to take a shot totally unmarked on the edge of the 6 yard box?

Exactly, they had more or less clear chances and not some forced chances outside of penalty box. Also our right side wasn't exactly dealing with their long balls behind our defensive line.
Offline Piggies in Blankies

  Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5883 on: Today at 11:11:43 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:54:55 am
You were not worried when Blind was just about to take a shot totally unmarked on the edge of the 6 yard box?
He had blind faith
Online Fitzy.

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5884 on: Today at 11:48:18 am
Liverpools last 23 goals20 scored in the second half.
Offline B0151?

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5885 on: Today at 11:54:43 am
It's Slot's job to be angry and disappointed when we don't play particularly well.  Just from a fan point of view it's not like its a fluke to be 6 out of 6 in the CL and top of the Prem, so I'm pretty confident him and the team will get it right.

And even if there was element of fortune i think it still points to the quality of the team and winning mentality that we can have a bad night European away and still come away with the win...
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5886 on: Today at 12:10:14 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:54:55 am
You were not worried when Blind was just about to take a shot totally unmarked on the edge of the 6 yard box?

I thought it was offside at the time :D But thats one clear chance in 90 minutes, I'd class that as pretty comfortable. Seems to be backed up by XG which has them around 1 and us around double. Alisson had saves to make, nothing particularly taxing. Pretty bog standard, comfortable, under-par performance away from home in Europe. Take that all day long.
Offline smutchin

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5887 on: Today at 12:16:46 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:54:43 am
It's Slot's job to be angry and disappointed when we don't play particularly well.  Just from a fan point of view it's not like its a fluke to be 6 out of 6 in the CL and top of the Prem, so I'm pretty confident him and the team will get it right.

And even if there was element of fortune i think it still points to the quality of the team and winning mentality that we can have a bad night European away and still come away with the win...

I like his winning mentality. I like that there's absolutely no room for complacency.

He knows that other teams will punish us if we play like that. He knows the players are capable of doing better. And the fact that he was able to pinpoint precisely what was wrong in the performance is a sign that he knows what he needs to do to fix it.

He fills me with great confidence.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5888 on: Today at 12:21:03 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 10:44:06 am
It's laying down the challenge to his players and ensuring that everyone knows he's done it, so they can't hide.

Personally love the fact that he's being very clear what he expects from them to the outside World and like has been said, he's not named individuals and it's not as if he's drawn attention to something that no-one else could see or has talked about. Marco Silva must have watched that last night after taking copious amounts of notes and thinking "I've got them here!" then heard Arne come out with that and think "fuck"

He wasn't completely scathing either - his observations were measured and - let's face it - totally correct and you have to also be pretty sure that everyone knows he was going to do it, so fair play to him.

I get all that, but its not like standards were not met under managers who do it another way.

Ultimately I am not sure his approach is anymore effective than the way Klopp might approach it. I am not a fan but as long as we keep winning then I dont really care that much. Again its probably a cultural thing as well.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5889 on: Today at 01:02:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:21:03 pm
I get all that, but its not like standards were not met under managers who do it another way.

Ultimately I am not sure his approach is anymore effective than the way Klopp might approach it. I am not a fan but as long as we keep winning then I dont really care that much. Again its probably a cultural thing as well.

At least he's not on the pitch at FT ranting like Ped ;D
Offline BoRed

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5890 on: Today at 01:21:32 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:10:14 pm
I thought it was offside at the time :D But thats one clear chance in 90 minutes, I'd class that as pretty comfortable. Seems to be backed up by XG which has them around 1 and us around double. Alisson had saves to make, nothing particularly taxing. Pretty bog standard, comfortable, under-par performance away from home in Europe. Take that all day long.

The problem with xG is that it wouldn't even take Blind's chance into account because it wasn't even registered as a shot.
Online Nick110581

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5891 on: Today at 01:40:01 pm
We werent that bad either.

You dont win away in Europe otherwise.

Look at the Saints game where were genuinely shite but the players turned up for Madrid. You cant keep those standards every match.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5892 on: Today at 01:44:01 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 02:01:22 pm
Grav: Who is Number 1?

Slot: You are Number 6

Grav: I am not a number, I'm a free man!
What do you want?

In formation!

You won't get it!
Offline Fromola

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5893 on: Today at 01:45:59 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:40:01 pm
We werent that bad either.

You dont win away in Europe otherwise.

Look at the Saints game where were genuinely shite but the players turned up for Madrid. You cant keep those standards every match.

There was no real jeopardy on the game. It'll be the same at PSV, where hopefully we'll use the chance to rest players.
Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5894 on: Today at 01:48:03 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:54:43 am
It's Slot's job to be angry and disappointed when we don't play particularly well.  Just from a fan point of view it's not like its a fluke to be 6 out of 6 in the CL and top of the Prem, so I'm pretty confident him and the team will get it right.

And even if there was element of fortune i think it still points to the quality of the team and winning mentality that we can have a bad night European away and still come away with the win...
I'd reword that - I'd say his job is to be disappointed every time we don't play well (barring injuries) but only angry when playing badly happens (say) two games in a row.

I wasn't able to watch the first 45 yesterday and was floored by his comments.  we must have been atrocious in the first half, coz the second half was pretty much a carbon copy of almost every game we've played under him. 
Offline Paul JH

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5895 on: Today at 01:49:34 pm
Mad that it's lost in the great work he's doing, that this is his FIRST 6 months with us... past the point now where people can just say 'Klopp left him a great team'. What he's doing is fantastic, and he's winning when not playing well. With a team of players he didn't choose.
Online weed soup for christmas dinner

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5896 on: Today at 01:50:55 pm
I thought Girona played pretty well myself. Was more impressed with them than I thought I would be. The fact we didn't make as many chances was down to their defending more than anything else. I mean, the centre halves were defending 25 yards from the opposition goal for most of the second half.

You need to give the opposition a bit of credit as well at times.
Offline amir87

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5897 on: Today at 01:53:17 pm
Think he will be scratching his head at some of our first half performances this season. It's great to have the ability to turn it around second half, and having the fire power to do so, but it's probably happened far too often and he's getting irritated with it now.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5898 on: Today at 01:58:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:48:03 pm
I'd reword that - I'd say his job is to be disappointed every time we don't play well (barring injuries) but only angry when playing badly happens (say) two games in a row.

I wasn't able to watch the first 45 yesterday and was floored by his comments.  we must have been atrocious in the first half, coz the second half was pretty much a carbon copy of almost every game we've played under him. 

LFCTV GO is free for a month if you can get it in Canada and you can watch the game back or the highlights

Ali made 3 very good saves in the first half, but as Arne said, we were slow - the first was a double save and their lad ran from his own half unchallenged, there were another couple of chances were we just did not react quck enough around our own box, we were so slow to close them down and they just walked through us. And fuck this XG bollocks, (I bet the Forest winner wasn't high XG?), because we could have been 2 or 3 down by half time (we should have been 1 up early though if Gomez doesn't head straight at the keeper), so I can see why he was pissed.

It what I want from a manager, always striving for perfection. You'll never get it, but so long as the effort is there, that's all we can ask.

Quote from: weed soup for christmas dinner on Today at 01:50:55 pm
I thought Girona played pretty well myself. Was more impressed with them than I thought I would be. The fact we didn't make as many chances was down to their defending more than anything else. I mean, the centre halves were defending 25 yards from the opposition goal for most of the second half.

You need to give the opposition a bit of credit as well at times.

Arne said this, he basically said their position doesn't reflect their quality. Again its why he's pissed, as good sides like these are hard to score against, so you have to ensure they don't score.

Whats it now, 600 mins without conceding in the CL? Ridiculous stat that
Online disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5899 on: Today at 02:01:38 pm
Quote from: weed soup for christmas dinner on Today at 01:50:55 pm
I thought Girona played pretty well myself. Was more impressed with them than I thought I would be. The fact we didn't make as many chances was down to their defending more than anything else. I mean, the centre halves were defending 25 yards from the opposition goal for most of the second half.

You need to give the opposition a bit of credit as well at times.

It was a big night for them and they raised their intensity for it, but they lacked everything in front of goal didn't they. Got into a few really good positions and blew them all, Danjuma especially. He's a good player even if he doesn't have loads of end product. Remember him being really good for Villarreal the season we played them in the Champions League semis. Since then loans to inferior clubs like Everton and Girona, must be frustrating for him.

Remember when he was gonna go to Everton then legged it to go to Spurs on the way there, funny that
Online Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5900 on: Today at 02:53:08 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:17:16 am
Johnny passes him a note during the 2nd half. It just says 'Fulham home Saturday'. Arne falls off his chair in shock.

Johnny pulls up his socks...
Online newterp

Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5901 on: Today at 03:11:25 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 02:53:08 pm
Johnny pulls up his socks...

"here's Johnnnnnny"... and then it's over.
