I don't mind him being critical of overall performances. If I were the opposition for trophies I'd possibly be a little demoralised by it. Here's a team deservedly top of the Champions League table and the Premier League table, yet the manager knows he can get far more out of his team and is showing just how high his standards are.



From an opposition point of view, they could easily be thinking, bloody hell, imagine what they'll be like when they're playing to his standards consistently. At the moment it's like running an athletics race and being blown off the track by an opponent, only for that opponent to say afterwards that they were carrying a hamstring injury and should be better next time. Just that comment helps demoralise you for that next race.