@LewisSteele_

Strong quotes from Arne Slot after the match. Really did not like the performance.



“I’m far from pleased about the performance tonight.

“What wasn’t I pleased about? I wasn’t pleased with a lot. If you play against a team that has such a good idea about football and knows how to bring the ball out from the back like some of the teams we’ve played recently such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, you need to be so intense if you want to make it difficult for them.

“But if you are waiting a few seconds to press them then this team can cause you a lot of problems. I almost feel sorry for them as they deserve so much more.”



Yep. That's my manager.