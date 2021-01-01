« previous next »
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5840 on: Today at 09:28:49 pm
@LewisSteele_
Strong quotes from Arne Slot after the match. Really did not like the performance.

Im far from pleased about the performance tonight.
What wasnt I pleased about? I wasnt pleased with a lot. If you play against a team that has such a good idea about football and knows how to bring the ball out from the back like some of the teams weve played recently such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, you need to be so intense if you want to make it difficult for them.
But if you are waiting a few seconds to press them then this team can cause you a lot of problems. I almost feel sorry for them as they deserve so much more.

***
Yep. That's my manager.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5841 on: Today at 09:41:56 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 09:24:59 pm
Slot spot on in his post-match interview regarding the "Champions win the ugly games" cliché. Yes, they do, but to me that refers to a team that generally wins relatively comfortably and then isn't fazed in a game when things aren't going their way. Not a team that's constantly giving itself headaches and still managing to pull a rabbit out of the hat, which I think was the case for us occasionally last season.

That's last season.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5842 on: Today at 09:45:26 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 09:24:59 pm
Slot spot on in his post-match interview regarding the "Champions win the ugly games" cliché. Yes, they do, but to me that refers to a team that generally wins relatively comfortably and then isn't fazed in a game when things aren't going their way. Not a team that's constantly giving itself headaches and still managing to pull a rabbit out of the hat, which I think was the case for us occasionally last season.

I would say this season we haven't been doing that as much. Not really. Southampton was that, Brighton kinda was that, and to a lesser degree tonight was that. But in Brighton and tonight the first half was poor but managed, and the second half was largely us showing how better we are overall by lapping them in the end and dominating.

He is right to be unhappy with tonight's performance but I wouldn't personally say that's us this season. If Slot thinks that though then great, he should be a perfectionist striving for better and better
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5843 on: Today at 10:13:46 pm
His has clicked the we need to be better in the next game team talk option on footie manager .
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5844 on: Today at 10:22:57 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:45:26 pm
I would say this season we haven't been doing that as much. Not really. Southampton was that, Brighton kinda was that, and to a lesser degree tonight was that. But in Brighton and tonight the first half was poor but managed, and the second half was largely us showing how better we are overall by lapping them in the end and dominating.

He is right to be unhappy with tonight's performance but I wouldn't personally say that's us this season. If Slot thinks that though then great, he should be a perfectionist striving for better and better

Oh yeah, to be clear, I wasn't implying that'd been us this season. As you say, we've generally won games without too much fuss this season.
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5845 on: Today at 10:23:22 pm
In case anyone hasn't seen, here's his post-match presser:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMoNRfYeGYc

Love that he has such high standards.  :)
