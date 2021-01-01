Im good with the fact Arne seems to have skipped several stages and just gone for the dont give a fuck stage already with the press It saves a lot of hassle!
Shots Slots fired
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Liverpool Boss LAUGHS At Man City's 115 Charges But Where's the Fair Play in That?! By Martin SamuelJust waiting for that sweaty walrus's outrage.
He got £25,000 worth of pies to eat first
What a bald bastard.
Can someone put Samuel out of his misery please? What a pathetic character.
That's what the City fans will hope for
He's as slimy a character as you could find, can't talk or dress properly.
Anywhere online I can watch it back?
Maybe one of the finest defensive displays I've seen from us in years, dare I say since the Rafa days (e.g. Juventus away in 2005)?
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Blue Loons haven't taken the comment so well.
Are we not chanting his name wrong? Isn't it Arnur not Arnie?
I've always said 'Arnur' as you phrase it, never Arnie. I imagine everyone else has as well. If you're saying Arnie you're doing it wrong
Jolly good.Im sure theyll be defending their rights to free speech over the tragedy chanting too.
Arne draws attention to the emperors invisible clothes.Beautifully done Arne. We've finally gone on the attack.
Maybe they can finally move on from Kopparbergate now Arne has lobbed that at them. Love it.
Didn't hear anyone chanting it wrong, but it might depend where you were.And yeah, 'Arnie' is wrong.
