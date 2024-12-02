He knew.



He had a legit offer from Spurs last season but he knew that if he continued with his trajectory something better would come along. Many other managers in his spot would have said yes, but he knew. He knew that he could manage a top club.



So Liverpool comes along and he almost instantly said yes because he knew. I would bet you that he watched us last season and thought if this group is a just a little bit tighter and more compact, a tad bit more composed you could win everything with this lot. He knew. All that we are seeing right now, all that we are going crazy about at the moment - he knew way before us.



He just fucking knew.