« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 427665 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,820
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5520 on: Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Winning is a habit. Lose in the Cup and it can fuck everything up. Remember?

We won the league cup last season and everything got fucked up
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5521 on: Yesterday at 11:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on October  3, 2024, 01:25:10 am
Slot is developing structures and patterns geared towards top 6 teams.

He sounds like a man preparing the team for when we face the Arsenal and City type challenges.

Can't wait to see what happens when we lock horns with these

 :scarf
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5522 on: Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Winning is a habit. Lose in the Cup and it can fuck everything up. Remember?

We went out of the domestic cups early in the title winning season, and it was fine.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,564
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5523 on: Yesterday at 11:16:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm
We won the league cup last season everything got fucked up

Yep, we won the league, champions league under Klopp and Rafa playing kids / squad players in the cups, getting knocked out.

This is retrospective analysis, second rate...but Madrid was a mistake considering our squad. Points come from performances, that only happens with healthy players. The rest is noise.
Use the 10 - 20 december period Girona - Fulham - Southampton, to rest any and all first teamers, including those at risk in the fitness metrics - play Nyoni at right back if you have to. We built up those point cushions: use a little of them to recover what (players) got you the points in the first place.
Push into late January with a healthy squad, players returning, an addition if necessary and with this coaching level....things would be well placed to win the big trophies.
Logged

Offline Red Giant

  • da red giant asshole
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5524 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm »
Very impressed with everything this guy says and does.
Keep it up Arne!
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,945
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5525 on: Yesterday at 11:28:26 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm
We went out of the domestic cups early in the title winning season, and it was fine.

Hence the word "can". (Like last season)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,361
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5526 on: Yesterday at 11:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:36:47 pm
His in-game management is, yet again, absolutely superb. Could see that City were getting a little too comfortable in possession in their own half, so send Nunez on to just harass them and put Diaz on the left to run rings around Walker during transitions.

Big balls to throw Quansah at RB too instead of Gomez, but fair play, it paid off. Doku got nothing out of Jarell.
The Quansah one was very sensible. I was surprised he came on but putting him right back was the correct move, Gomez and VVD were faultless.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,945
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5527 on: Yesterday at 11:52:44 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 11:16:46 pm

This is retrospective analysis, second rate...but Madrid was a mistake considering our squad.

Do you think?

But we're not automatically through yet. And we don't want to end up playing two extra games because we took the foot of the pedal.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,297
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5528 on: Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:52:44 pm
Do you think?

But we're not automatically through yet. And we don't want to end up playing two extra games because we took the foot of the pedal.

And might have gained a bit more confidence to add to the current plethora by beating Madrid, against whom we've had recent struggles...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,681
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5529 on: Today at 12:09:43 am »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm
And might have gained a bit more confidence to add to the current plethora by beating Madrid, against whom we've had recent struggles...
Oh I think that's a definite. The boss way we owned the game against City came at least partly from seeing off Real Madrid midweek. The players all feel a foot taller and stronger and more able because of it. It will, hopefully, help us in the games to come as well. It might prove to be a key juncture in the season, where the team went up a level.

But the negative chin-stroking gurus will still have it that the Real game wasn't important and we should have put a reserve team out. Because we were unfortunate enough to get a couple of injuries in that game (one at least caused by malice aforethought) they'll be banging on about it in five years time, like they still bang on about Jota getting injured that one time.

It's easy to be a clueless guru - just say whatever you feel like. It's the truly knoweldgeable, clued-in gurus that are rare.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:25 am by Ghost of christmas RAWK »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5530 on: Today at 12:54:17 am »
> Hes annoyingly likeable, I wish he was more of a lunatic like Klopp so I could justifiably hate him.

From Redcafe...
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,733
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5531 on: Today at 01:00:52 am »
^
^
Definitely. I'd say the Madrid game and result was very important. Love them or loathe them, they're probably the biggest club in the world, and we'd almost developed a mental block when it came to playing them and beating them. Now we've got that monkey off our back, and it's brought us a lot of confidence and belief. This will definitely have helped us today. The psychological boost gained on Wednesday could well make a significant difference to our entire season.

Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,965
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5532 on: Today at 02:25:14 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:38:35 pm
Joe Gomez on On Arne Slot:

"I think the biggest thing is he's not trying to fill Jurgen's shoes or be Jurgen.

"Jurgen's legacy is stamped in the history of the club and that cannot be changed.

"He [Arne Slot] has been himself, it has been refreshing and all the coaching staff have been positive.

"Today was about hard work and working harder than them. The work is not done and we have not won anything - it is a great start and he's constantly reminding us about going again.

"He know we have experience in the squad and he is just on us."

All the players seem to have a little chip on their shoulder this season. They're serial winners and they are out to show it this season. Slot has done well managing that motivation.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,629
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5533 on: Today at 03:41:27 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on November 28, 2024, 12:30:53 am
German Champions
Spanish Champions
English Champions
Italian Champions
French Champions
Europa Champions
European Champions
World Club Champions

German Champions
Spanish Champions
English Champions
Italian Champions
French Champions
Europa Champions
European Champions
World Club Champions
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,513
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5534 on: Today at 06:38:01 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 12:09:43 am
Oh I think that's a definite. The boss way we owned the game against City came at least partly from seeing off Real Madrid midweek. The players all feel a foot taller and stronger and more able because of it. It will, hopefully, help us in the games to come as well. It might prove to be a key juncture in the season, where the team went up a level.

But the negative chin-stroking gurus will still have it that the Real game wasn't important and we should have put a reserve team out. Because we were unfortunate enough to get a couple of injuries in that game (one at least caused by malice aforethought) they'll be banging on about it in five years time, like they still bang on about Jota getting injured that one time.

It's easy to be a clueless guru - just say whatever you feel like. It's the truly knoweldgeable, clued-in gurus that are rare.

100% we started with a swagger against cheaty because we had just dominated Real, confidence is an incredible thing. You can tell the players have really bought into Slot and his requirements.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Up
« previous next »
 