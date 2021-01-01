You are getting shit for this, but I'm pretty sure no-one did. Just did a forum search for "arne slot" and even "slot" with an age range past the announcement he was our first choice. Doesn't come up at all in any relevant context at all (does come up for a transfer forum from 2007 though!) I think, unless I am shit at searching (which is a real possibility), that no-one did put him forward.



Isn't that the point? No-one was strongly suggesting Slot as our next manager, yet FSG and the "suits" saw in him the perfect guy to take over from Klopp, so when people are frothing at the mouth over a missed transfer target or a contract renewal not going their way, maybe think back to that decision, like the one to appoint Klopp and think maybe just maybe they do generally know what they are doing, despite the mistakes over time.