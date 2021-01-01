« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 415725 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,558
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 02:47:20 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:10:21 am
I know it's a Slot thread, but we love to dump on the guy.
I love that man. He had his quirks(even Arteta wants to be him), but he almost won us a title if it wasn't for the cheating.
I'm talking about shrinking in front of Real Madrid
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,089
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 02:49:48 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:45:36 pm
I recall some posters wanting Ancelotti over Slot, thinking those who advocated for Arne over the Italian were 'mad'.

Well last night proved it once and for all. All Ancelotti can do is win with an XI of elite players. Take a couple of elite players out from any one of his fantasy XIs and he falls apart.

He's nothing but a cheerleader for the most brilliant but egotistical players on the planet.

His record is unassailable, but he would never have been a good fit here. Its not our way to bring in the most successful manager or player around. We make our own legends round here.
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,035
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 02:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:47:20 pm
I'm talking about shrinking in front of Real Madrid

Yeah that was .. not cool.. at all. "Unacceptable" isn't even the word.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,035
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 03:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 02:43:36 pm
The contrast with United is stark again. What philosophy can you have that you give a contract extension to Ten Hag to implement, and then ditch him for someone who plays a totally different style and system?
Yep.. and that's why I've been very vocal about this since the summer.
To me, it seems that Sir Jamboree overrode Murtough and he was only occupying a position in name. One of those "redundant workers" he so hates.. but e wasn't fired until Ashworth came along, and the position was then a bit more more specialised(DoF, instead of SD).

My argument was that if they really had faith in this new system, they would've had a replacement a few hours after deciding to replace Ten Hag in April/May, since any DoF/SD worth his salt would've had a readily-available database with suitable, high-performing candidates available that conforms to "their philosophy", and with up-to-date statistics about them.

Also, Amorim wouldn't have been the candidate, since it's a whole new overhaul.

They took the piss, and prolly still are since Jimbo would be all over that. He just can't help himself, he's a fan - and the worst kind: A fan with power, at the club he supports!
As I said a few weeks ago- he's just a sad, wannabe Christian Purslow.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:08:34 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 03:07:04 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:45:36 pm
I recall some posters wanting Ancelotti over Slot, thinking those who advocated for Arne over the Italian were 'mad'.

Well last night proved it once and for all. All Ancelotti can do is win with an XI of elite players. Take a couple of elite players out from any one of his fantasy XIs and he falls apart.

He's nothing but a cheerleader for the most brilliant but egotistical players on the planet.

I got laughed out of here during our recruitment period for saying this about Ancelotti. His record, in league football, is bordering on poor for the level he's operated at throughout his career.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 03:08:45 pm »
Saw a clip of Robbo last night talking about learning new ideas from Slot after many years of his career.  Also said Slot and his team work really hard on details and change the instructions from game to game, opponent to opponent.

Interesting Slot also seems to mention a lot how other teams set up in multiple ways that can change between games or even during games. He seems to work very hard into the details and patterns of ourselves and opponents. Get the impression we might see our playing style(s) evolve even more over time.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 03:09:34 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:52:40 pm
Yeah that was .. not cool.. at all. "Unacceptable" isn't even the word.

Completely agree. Games against Real Madrid *always* matter.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 03:17:45 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:00:39 pm
Yep.. and that's why I've been very vocal about this since the summer.
To me, it seems that Sir Jamboree overrode Murtough and he was only occupying a position in name. One of those "redundant workers" he so hates.. but e wasn't fired until Ashworth came along, and the position was then a bit more more specialised(DoF, instead of SD).

My argument was that if they really had faith in this new system, they would've had a replacement a few hours after deciding to replace Ten Hag in April/May, since any DoF/SD worth his salt would've had a readily-available database with suitable, high-performing candidates available that conforms to "their philosophy", and with up-to-date statistics about them.

Also, Amorim wouldn't have been the candidate, since it's a whole new overhaul.

They took the piss, and prolly still are since Jimbo would be all over that. He just can't help himself, he's a fan - and the worst kind: A fan with power, at the club he supports!
As I said a few weeks ago- he's just a sad, wannabe Christian Purslow.

I wouldn't touch him with a bargepole.

Even discounting his league record, he quite obviously did not fit the model that FSG and the DoF want. It's literally a scattergun, haphazard Man Utd style appointment if we went for him, that is indicative of a club with no clear plan, style or long term model.

It's actually worrying that so many fans would think he would have been a suitable appointment for us given the nature of how we operate. The ignorance is staggering.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 03:37:03 pm »
Was flicking through the "next manager" thread from back in April to see if any people were suggesting Slot and fucking hell, some of the posts when it broke that he was our first choice are hilarious.

Won't name names as that wouldn't be fair given none of us could have expected it to start the way it has.. but to the surprise of few, so many of these posters still continue to post in the same way on other subjects.

And these were just over 5 pages!

Quote
Slot over Ancelotti what a mad shout hahaha

Quote
LOL you are crazy youd rather Slot than a CL winning manager? Thats just copium, look at Ten Hag and Utd, the Eredivisie should be avoided like the fucking plague but we havent learnt from Utds mistakes on that.

Hopefully this is just a decoy. Otherwise its very uninspiring.

Quote
Yep ending up with Slot and Amorim is reminiscent of choosing between Rodgers and Martinez.

Quote
We can all see there's a move by FSG towards data driven football. They've wanted it since the first day they arrived. It's obvious from all the appointments that were put in place before they started looking for a head coach.

So what exactly are our choices? No big name, or even medium name will want the job if they're restricted to just training the players every day and leaving the player recruitment up to the spreadsheets. So a Slot or Brendan Rodgers 2.0 is all it's going to be.

Quote
What an absolutely fuckng limp dick this news is.

It honestly better be a wind up.

Can't be arsed with all the overly positive people either, I swear you could hire some league 2 manager and some would still be bleating about 'give him a chance', 'get behind the manager'.

It is a ridiculous risk of someone that poor in terms of achievements and experience.

Will make Moyes and Souness look like world class appointments, and yes before anyone starts crying I'll of course be getting behind the manager, still doesn't mean I can't be thoroughly surprised and disappointed to be taking such a huge and in my opinion stupid risk.

Quote
why dont we go for Jose.

Quote
Feels like we are deciding to be a top 4 challenger *at best*, just like when we hired Rodgers. This hipster data driven approach is all well and good, but aura is also something that has to be under consideration.

Quote
I'm going to look on the bright side, because in no way is Slot good enough to mix it with Guardiola and Arteta next season. If in all very likelihood, he looks out of his depth come the middle of the season, we can then make another move for Alonso.

Quote
Weird on here the way everyone is now pretending they think its a good appointment, like they did with Amorim. Odd group think.

Cant wait for Arne Slot to get on the phone to a big signing when were up against big competition to sign them. Im sure theyll be running to Blackpool.

Quote
I was uneasy about De Zerbi but after this appointment, I wouldn't even mind him.

At least with De Zerbi there is the unknown and the potential for his blueprint to explode under a better group of players.

I'm also convinced Nagelsmann or Emery would not have signed new contracts if we showed our interest. We quite clearly haven't taken a liking to either of them.

Strange. I mean how is this our replacement for Klopp.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 03:43:58 pm »
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,580
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 03:47:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:37:03 pm
Was flicking through the "next manager" thread from back in April to see if any people were suggesting Slot and fucking hell, some of the posts when it broke that he was our first choice are hilarious.

Won't name names as that wouldn't be fair given none of us could have expected it to start the way it has.. but to the surprise of few, so many of these posters still continue to post in the same way on other subjects.

And these were just over 5 pages!

Morons just can't help themselves. They have to advertise their moronic tendencies in public, even when under no compulsion to do so.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 