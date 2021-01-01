The contrast with United is stark again. What philosophy can you have that you give a contract extension to Ten Hag to implement, and then ditch him for someone who plays a totally different style and system?



Yep.. and that's why I've been very vocal about this since the summer.To me, it seems that Sir Jamboree overrode Murtough and he was only occupying a position in name. One of those "redundant workers" he so hates.. but e wasn't fired until Ashworth came along, and the position was then a bit more more specialised(DoF, instead of SD).My argument was that if they really had faith in this new system, they would've had a replacement a few hours after deciding to replace Ten Hag in April/May, since any DoF/SD worth his salt would've had a readily-available database with suitable, high-performing candidates available that conforms to "their philosophy", and with up-to-date statistics about them.Also, Amorim wouldn't have been the candidate, since it's a whole new overhaul.They took the piss, and prolly still are since Jimbo would be all over that. He just can't help himself, he's a fan - and the worst kind: A fan with power, at the club he supports!As I said a few weeks ago- he's just a sad, wannabe Christian Purslow.