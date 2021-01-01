« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot

Asam

  has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,648
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5320 on: Today at 11:52:48 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm
Especially considering, let's be honest, absolutely none of us were even mentioning Slot as a potential candidate. This wasn't a Klopp sure thing appointment.

100% never even heard of the fella before he was linked to us
amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,917
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5321 on: Today at 11:54:38 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:52:48 am
100% never even heard of the fella before he was linked to us

First heard about him when he was strongly linked to Spurs last year. Was apparently their first choice.
Knight

  No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,560
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5322 on: Today at 11:56:41 am
The people mentioning him should really be quoting their own posts in this thread and receiving the acclaim. Come on lads, don't be shy, blow your own trumpets.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,436
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5323 on: Today at 11:56:41 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:54:38 am
First heard about him when he was strongly linked to Spurs last year. Was apparently their first choice.

Turned them down didn't he? As I said clever guy!
Indomitable_Carp

  Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,967
  From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5324 on: Today at 11:58:21 am
With our club's back room set up, I always had faith in them to pick us a decent manager. And knowing Klopp was leaving his successor with an incredible squad (sorry to our transfer-obsessed fans) with at least a couple of years playing experience together, it was clear the new manager couldn't be left in a better position.

But Slot has exceeded expectations and then some. What a guy! He also seems to have a lot of different strings to his bow. Even better, we've still got plenty of room for improvement.
smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5325 on: Today at 12:22:29 pm
One thing I do remember is Hughes saying quite early on - ie when most of us were still on the Xabi train - that the club would make the right choice, not the popular choice. Or words to that effect. A lot of fans took that as meaning we'd settle for an unknown out of stinginess rather than go for one of the obvious big names. There were certainly a few doubters when Slot's name started to be bandied about.

Think it's safe to say he's won most of us over already. Last night was a real statement performance.
Fitzy.

  I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,768
  Indefatigability
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5326 on: Today at 12:38:52 pm
Cant say it enough, FSG deserve huge credit for this appointment.

Not the obvious pick
vblfc

  "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,969
  Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5327 on: Today at 12:43:21 pm
In the post match presser - His surprise to find out that Bradley had assisted Macallister was really funny and engaging. Sort of talking his thoughts out loud about why Conor was in the box ahead of the play 😁
Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,100
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5328 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:56:41 am
The people mentioning him should really be quoting their own posts in this thread and receiving the acclaim. Come on lads, don't be shy, blow your own trumpets.

If I could manage that I'd never leave the house.
Nessy76

  Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,083
  We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5329 on: Today at 12:50:52 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:58:21 am
With our club's back room set up, I always had faith in them to pick us a decent manager. And knowing Klopp was leaving his successor with an incredible squad (sorry to our transfer-obsessed fans) with at least a couple of years playing experience together, it was clear the new manager couldn't be left in a better position.

But Slot has exceeded expectations and then some. What a guy! He also seems to have a lot of different strings to his bow. Even better, we've still got plenty of room for improvement.

Its a testament to their methods. Weve seen for the last few years how a data led approach to transfers has enabled us to get incredible value in the transfer market. This is arguably the first time (under current ownership) weve been in a position to recruit a new manager without also needing to do major changes to the playing squad. Weve been able to look at the players we have, the wealth of talent available on the pitch and match them up with the best possible fit in terms of tactics.
Even so, nobody could have seriously believed it was going to go this well, especially after a summer window where we barely did anything.

I think people overlooked the quality of the players we had here. Comparisons to Ferguson leaving Man United were always way off the mark, he left behind a squad of aging prima donnas who had somehow won the league, Klopp left us with the strongest squad weve ever had, and one of the youngest in the league. Picking up players like Gravenberch, who didnt necessarily have an obvious role in Klopps system, but who always clearly had incredible talent and potential, as well as the outstanding Academy output of the last few years, meant the playing staff were never likely to struggle as much under a new head as the mancs did under Moyes.

And, crucially, we didnt appoint Moyes, a guy with a respectable but unspectacular CV who had never manufactured a win at any of the big Premier League clubs. Easy to say in hindsight, and it would be false to say there were no risks in Slots appointment, but there was a plan there, a process, which is more than seems to have been the case down the road.

And its early days. Slots won nothing yet. Aside from a fuckload of footy matches. The wheels could still fall off. But the more games we play, the more results come in, the more such predictions begin to resemble the old claims Mo Salah was a one season wonder - how did that one turn out?
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,498
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5330 on: Today at 12:50:58 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:04:55 am
I'm glad you pointed out the one weakness with him.

He has shite trabs. Slot out.

During the early games he wasn't wearing socks to make matters worse.
Bioluminescence

  Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,543
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5331 on: Today at 12:56:12 pm
I didn't know anything about him really so I couldn't assess whether he was a good choice, but I liked his confidence when others seemed to be hesitating in taking over from Klopp. And I love the way he comes across in his interviews - very likeable, direct and honest.

Huge credit to those who appointed him.
zero zero

  Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,043
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5332 on: Today at 12:57:42 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:56:41 am
The people mentioning him should really be quoting their own posts in this thread and receiving the acclaim. Come on lads, don't be shy, blow your own trumpets.
What a strange post. Doubling down this morning?

Why not quote your own post proclaiming beating Real Madrid in the CL was "irrelevant"?
zero zero

  Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,043
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5333 on: Today at 01:04:03 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:22:29 pm
One thing I do remember is Hughes saying quite early on - ie when most of us were still on the Xabi train - that the club would make the right choice, not the popular choice. Or words to that effect.
I think was from either Ornstein or Pearce.

Hughes didn't speak publicly until he was alongside Slot.
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,926
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5334 on: Today at 01:07:36 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 12:50:39 pm
If I could manage that I'd never leave the house.
;D ;D
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,845
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5335 on: Today at 01:11:29 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:56:41 am
The people mentioning him should really be quoting their own posts in this thread and receiving the acclaim. Come on lads, don't be shy, blow your own trumpets.
Lol. It's not that serious.
smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5336 on: Today at 01:17:05 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:04:03 pm
I think was from either Ornstein or Pearce.

Hughes didn't speak publicly until he was alongside Slot.

Of course, you're absolutely correct. I think it was understood that it was an indirect quote from Hughes though, wasn't it?
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,642
  JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5337 on: Today at 01:22:19 pm
Have to agree the recruitment team and FSG did really well to bring in Slot.

There are a few things though. Coaches are a far better fit for a data-driven approach than players. The issue with players is it is much harder to separate out how much is the individual, how much is the players around them and how much is the system they are playing in and how much is the style of play.

With a coach, there are far fewer variables. They create the system and style of play.

The other thing is that we needed a coach. It wasn't as if we could wait a year for the perfect coach. It also worked out that there were multiple options at the same time. We were looking for a coach with a record of overachieving. Last season you had Slot, Alonso and Amorim who had all won titles against rivals with much bigger budgets. That is a very rare thing to happen.

Even with those caveats I think FSG and the recruitment team have done an excellent job and Slot is a great choice.
zero zero

  Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,043
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5338 on: Today at 01:22:46 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:17:05 pm
Of course, you're absolutely correct. I think it was understood that it was an indirect quote from Hughes though, wasn't it?
Yeah, it was definitely from either Hughes or Edwards. They were dead right though, weren't they?

What a brilliant bit of scouting and delivering on his promise from our manager.
zero zero

  Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,043
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5339 on: Today at 01:26:45 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:22:19 pm
With a coach, there are far fewer variables. They create the system and style of play.
Hmm. Can't say I agree. Ten Haag was one of the most lauded up-and-coming young/untested coaches in European football, but away from the Ajax support system he was useless.
Quote
Even with those caveats I think FSG and the recruitment team have done an excellent job and Slot is a great choice.
Happy to agree with this
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,642
  JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5340 on: Today at 01:41:25 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:26:45 pm
Hmm. Can't say I agree. Ten Haag was one of the most lauded up-and-coming young/untested coaches in European football, but away from the Ajax support system he was useless.Happy to agree with this

Ten Haag was just a terrible fit for United's squad though. Solskjaar had them playing a low block and hit them on the counter approach. Ten Haag was the opposite. With a data-driven approach, he wouldn't have been in contention for the United job.

Brighton is an example of a data-driven approach to appointing coaches. They don't go for flavour of the month coaches they go for coaches that fit their player recruitment model.
Nessy76

  Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,083
  We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5341 on: Today at 01:42:19 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:26:45 pm
Hmm. Can't say I agree. Ten Haag was one of the most lauded up-and-coming young/untested coaches in European football, but away from the Ajax support system he was useless.Happy to agree with this

Ajax are an odd club in that respect. Theres so much of an inheritance of football philosophy there that any coach is largely just applying the same principles theyve had since Cruyff and Michels with a few new ideas at best. Manchester United dont have that kind of identity. Even at their pomp, there was no particular footballing concept at the heart of things. Ferguson generally left the tactics to his backroom, but aside from a preference for a counter-attack and pace on the wing, there was never much ideology there. (Not a criticism, it worked for them.)

In other words, it could be that Ten Hag looked good at Ajax because he was a good enough fit for the exceptional crop of players they had at the time, while the actual basis of play was already there, coached into them all from their youth days and baked into the club itself.

(Im probably overstating this a little. Any of our tactics gurus want to tear me to bits, have at it.. ;D)

Feyenoord dont have that kind of culture, as far as I know. Thats not to say Slots success there had nothing to do with other factors at the club, of course there are always a million different influences, but maybe its easier to see how much difference a coach makes when they are at a club that does not have that kind of in-built structure in place?
Ah Fuck Christmas

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,218
  This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5342 on: Today at 01:46:01 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:58:21 am
He also seems to have a lot of different strings to his bow.


Philanthropist...
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,654
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5343 on: Today at 01:46:55 pm
the_red_pill

  Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,026
  Frankly my dear...
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5344 on: Today at 02:00:26 pm
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 01:42:19 pm
Ajax are an odd club in that respect. Theres so much of an inheritance of football philosophy there that any coach is largely just applying the same principles theyve had since Cruyff and Michels with a few new ideas at best. Manchester United dont have that kind of identity. Even at their pomp, there was no particular footballing concept at the heart of things. Ferguson generally left the tactics to his backroom, but aside from a preference for a counter-attack and pace on the wing, there was never much ideology there. (Not a criticism, it worked for them.)

In other words, it could be that Ten Hag looked good at Ajax because he was a good enough fit for the exceptional crop of players they had at the time, while the actual basis of play was already there, coached into them all from their youth days and baked into the club itself.

(Im probably overstating this a little. Any of our tactics gurus want to tear me to bits, have at it.. ;D)

Feyenoord dont have that kind of culture, as far as I know. Thats not to say Slots success there had nothing to do with other factors at the club, of course there are always a million different influences, but maybe its easier to see how much difference a coach makes when they are at a club that does not have that kind of in-built structure in place?
I think he was good at Ajax, cause he was only Head Coach, Ness.
Everything was in place- even the players coming through, up to the mindset of everyone he worked with. They were all in-sync with that one system. He only had to coach and get them to perform consistently. Didn't have to worry about recruitement or the fears that they might not get the right player in, or having to coach the wrong profile of player.

They brought in- the players were perfect for the system- and he just coached and coached and coached. Psychologists, medical team, analysts, DoF, scouts, etc- took care of all the "other stuff". A complete ecosystem that's mature, functioning at all levels, firing on all cylinders, and well-proven.

At United, he became Manager, and was supposed to manage everything- and anything that wasn't in place at United to support whatever he wanted, he would've had to implement or forego. Problem is, he couldn't replicate the entire system that was at Ajax. Other thing is, not everyone was on-board and possibly very few in-sync and believed in what he wanted.

Amorim is the first at United to take the title of Head Coach, so it will be a little better, but it is now the job of Dan Ashworth, to adopt Amorim's system, mamke it law and build a system out of it- throughout the academy, all the coaches, the policies, the scouting, analytics, player profiles, etc...

John Murthough was really only SD in name. He was just there to earn a salary as he didn't do anything.

Thank God, we had Kloppo.. our last manager and a real revolutionary! He was so good at management... and "open" to change and new ideas, unlike Ferguson.
smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5345 on: Today at 02:00:54 pm
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 01:42:19 pm
Ajax are an odd club in that respect. Theres so much of an inheritance of football philosophy there that any coach is largely just applying the same principles theyve had since Cruyff and Michels with a few new ideas at best.

I think that's what we're trying to emulate with our set-up, isn't it? A large part of the reason we went for Slot rather than Amorim is the continuity element, because he's not a huge departure from Klopp's tactics and formation. And being given the "head coach" role rather than "manager" keeps him in his place!

Quote
Manchester United dont have that kind of identity. Even at their pomp, there was no particular footballing concept at the heart of things. Ferguson generally left the tactics to his backroom, but aside from a preference for a counter-attack and pace on the wing, there was never much ideology there. (Not a criticism, it worked for them.)

In other words, it could be that Ten Hag looked good at Ajax because he was a good enough fit for the exceptional crop of players they had at the time, while the actual basis of play was already there, coached into them all from their youth days and baked into the club itself.

(Im probably overstating this a little. Any of our tactics gurus want to tear me to bits, have at it.. ;D)

Well, I'm not a tactics guru but I can see that the main problem at United is that it's such a badly run club. I think you're right that they don't have a particular footballing ideology - just a vague idea that the fans expect to see flowing, attacking football. Their recruitment strategy is focused on the names rather than the system.

And they never seem to learn. It's mad that they've gone for a manager who is so firmly wedded to a particular formation despite it being patently obvious to anyone with even a passing interest in football that they don't have the players in the squad to suit that formation.

It works both ways - I'm sure Slot was interested in coming to us because of how we're set up, and I imagine a large part of the reason he turned down the Spurs job is because they're almost as much of a basket case as United - in recent years they have lurched from Pochettino to Mourinho to Nuno to Conte... following Conte with Postecoglou shows absolutely zero continuity of footballing style or philosophy.

Quote
Feyenoord dont have that kind of culture, as far as I know. Thats not to say Slots success there had nothing to do with other factors at the club, of course there are always a million different influences, but maybe its easier to see how much difference a coach makes when they are at a club that does not have that kind of in-built structure in place?

They seem to have more of a structure than the likes of United or Spurs. They strike me as a similar kind of club to Brighton.
Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,764
  Truthiness
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5346 on: Today at 02:09:01 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:50:58 pm
During the early games he wasn't wearing socks to make matters worse.
Scum. Subhuman scum.
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,926
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5347 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:58:21 am
With our club's back room set up, I always had faith in them to pick us a decent manager. And knowing Klopp was leaving his successor with an incredible squad (sorry to our transfer-obsessed fans) with at least a couple of years playing experience together, it was clear the new manager couldn't be left in a better position.

But Slot has exceeded expectations and then some. What a guy! He also seems to have a lot of different strings to his bow. Even better, we've still got plenty of room for improvement.
this is the Slot thread not the Mo thread.
Knight

  No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,560
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
Reply #5348 on: Today at 02:14:11 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:57:42 pm
What a strange post. Doubling down this morning?

Why not quote your own post proclaiming beating Real Madrid in the CL was "irrelevant"?

Huh? Genuinely, if people were calling for him to be hired, they deserve huge praise! I was being a bit tongue in cheek but that is a great call.

As for the game last night, yeah in sporting terms it was pretty irrelevant. Were getting top 8 either way. Slot is smashing it in both games that matter and games that dont though!
