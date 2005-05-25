« previous next »
Offline Eeyore

  Re: Arne Slot
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5120 on: November 23, 2024, 02:12:35 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on November 23, 2024, 12:15:04 pm
Not when there's dogshit all around him and opponents are on the front foot. Always had a rick in him under pressure

I don't think.


                                                                                           Ederson

                                            Walker               Dias                                 Akanji              Gvardiol

                                                                                        Stones

                                                                      Silva                          Gundogan


                                De Bruyne/ Savinho                        Haaland                           Foden


Is too shabby. I think stories of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.
Online vivabobbygraham

  Re: Arne Slot
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5121 on: November 23, 2024, 02:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 23, 2024, 02:12:35 pm
I don't think

Thats your problem, Al
Offline danm77

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5122 on: November 23, 2024, 03:04:22 pm »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-14115185/Arne-Slot-LEWIS-STEELE-flying-Dutchman-Liverpool-Jurgen-Klopp.html

Quote

Meet the real Arne Slot: LEWIS STEELE reveals how flying Dutchman fell in love with Liverpool, what's changed from Jurgen Klopp era in first 100 days and his surprising matchday superstition
We reveal how the boy from the 'Bible Belt' was shaped into the leader of the Kop, with a close family bond and a selfless approach to management 
By LEWIS STEELE

PUBLISHED: 12:00 EST, 22 November 2024 | UPDATED: 14:49 EST, 22 November 2024

By LEWIS STEELE

PUBLISHED: 12:00 EST, 22 November 2024 | UPDATED: 14:49 EST, 22 November 2024

There are two scenes which perfectly paint the picture of how Arne Slot is slowly falling in love with Liverpool and how the Kop has grown to adore this low-key but smooth operator.
The first was in August, two hours before a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Las Palmas. The sell-out crowd for another game that day, against Sevilla, had long gone and Slot was just sitting in the dugout, feet outstretched, with a young boy.

It was his son, Joep. Slot Snr pointed towards the Kop and the teenager craned his neck to survey his dads new stomping ground. Your correspondent is not a body-language guru, but it is fair to say they looked awestruck as Slot took pictures of his lad.

Those snaps will find a good home on the mantelpiece as a memory to cherish. It was not the first time Slot had been to Anfield but there is something emotive about an empty stadium, especially on a matchday, that makes one appreciate its character and history more.

Perhaps that was the day when it all felt real. A pinch me moment for this bloke from the Dutch Bible Belt of Bergentheim, who enjoyed a fair but by no means glittering playing career. He has quickly climbed his way up the coaching ladder to one of Europes elite clubs.

The second scene was his most recent game. Liverpool had just made a fellow Champions League team, Unai Emerys Aston Villa, look bang average to pull five points clear atop the Premier League with their 15th win in Slot's first 17 games.

Slot strolled over to the Kop with a spring in his step and gave those jubilant fans the strongest show of affection yet. Not quite the chest-thumping antics of Jurgen Klopp but a world away from his half-wave to the away end from afar after his Premier League debut at Ipswich Town.
With this weekend marking 100 days since that first competitive match at Portman Road, we know all about Slot the manager  a thirst for patience, control and in-game tactical tweaks  but not many know much about Slot the man.

First and foremost, as illustrated in that first sketch in August, Slot is a family man. He is living alone in England  on the outskirts of Manchester rather than inheriting the club-owned Formby property which has been inhabited by the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers.

But the reason he is alone is because he did not want to move the schools of his kids  as well as son Joep he has a daughter, Isa  and he recently went back to the Netherlands, as he has done in each international break so far, to see them and wife Mirjam.

There is no better feeling than being a father, he said recently.

Due to living alone, he spends his free time working on his Apple Macbook laptop, studying opponents and rewatching clips of his teams matches and training sessions. A constant search for better. When he is having a break from studying football, he has been helping his kids study for exams over FaceTime.

This is a workaholic who believes the brain is the best tool a footballer or coach can have. This started from his playing days and one former team-mate, Julian Jenner, tells Mail Sport: In terms of his football brain, I would compare him to Sergio Busquets.

OK, not in ability but the same mobility and technique whatever came into his mind, he could do it. When he was in the lineup, he would speak up, when he was not playing, he would try to help the young boys.

'He would always say to the coach, Yeah, but what if this happens? The coach would say, Arne, youre the creative one, you have to fix it!. He wrote everything down, trying to expose his shortcomings to work out what he needed to improve. His ambitions sky-rocketed.

I come from the opposite side of the country, Den Haag. We are more chest-out and say we are the best. He is more from the realistic side, dont go too fast. He is very easy-going, polite, if you dont feel good then he is always there for you and shows his fatherly side.

Those close to Slot say he thinks his upbringing and background have been a perfect grounding to make a difference in sport. He believes that verbal agility is a weapon, says one source, who adds: He thinks the biggest difference is still made in the way you deal with people.

He learnt this trait when observing father Arend as a headteacher and amateur football coach. Slot also had a customer-facing role after his playing career when he entered a joint business venture with brother Jakko  it was called Slotwear  selling personalised captains armbands.

The brothers used to spend Sunday mornings hoping not to hear their parents waking early, because that would mean they were going to church. They tended to go most  but not all  weeks. Slot believes this childhood made sure he did not completely let go of his faith.

While he is not a practising religious man, Mail Sport has been told a rather quirky superstition Slot has on matchdays. He has been known to avoid looking at the clock at exactly 13.13 (1.13pm or am) for years as he, like many, believes the number spells bad luck.

A look through the results so far this season show Brightons Ferdi Kadioglu scored with 13 minutes on the clock at Anfield to put the Seagulls 1-0 up earlier this month. Good job, then, that hard work with his planning and tactical tweaks trumped luck in this case as Liverpool came back to win 2-1.

Sources in Rotterdam also say Slot is not a fan of the word I and prefers we, which reminds Mail Sport of a jaunt to the Netherlands in May when he replied to our question with: Football you only talk about the head coach but its not fair to the others (backroom staff) if I get credit.

In press conferences, Slot is coy and gives little away. He refuses to discuss contract issues and does not disclose details on injuries. While Klopp directly called out the media, Slot simply irks them by not giving as many soundbites.

This is far from an insult  his business-like style is admirable and it is generating results on the pitch. He has joked about how the 24-7 obsession with football in the UK has taken him aback, as he constantly sees his face on big screens tuned to Sky Sports at the training ground.

Slot has insisted he has simply kept the status quo and not changed much from the Klopp era, hinting that is the reason for success, but taking that at face value would be to cheapen the former Feyenoords boss fine work in leaping from the Eredivisie to the Premier League.

Aside from tactical tweaks and an emphasis on detailed analysis sessions, Slots main tangible alterations have been around routines. He has scrapped the norm of players staying in a hotel the night before games, believing stars will have a better sleep in home comforts.

The squad eat breakfast together and the club media often post videos of them laughing while Mohamed Salah seems to be propping up the coffee bar like a local down the pub. Salah sets the standards on the pitch but is also an integral leader and friendly face.

Slot is not in the players WhatsApp group and delegates responsibility to captain and compatriot Virgil van Dijk to ensure everyone is happy. His policy changes have been far from radical but, nearly 100 days into Slots premiership, he has cultivated a party ready to prosper.


Offline Dench57

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5123 on: November 23, 2024, 03:20:19 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on November 23, 2024, 03:04:22 pm
but it is fair to say they looked awestruck as Slot took pictures of his lad.

phwoar!!
Online Ghost Town

  Re: Arne Slot
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5124 on: November 23, 2024, 03:25:56 pm »
^^Terribly written article. But good to see Arne getting some love
Offline danm77

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5125 on: November 23, 2024, 03:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 23, 2024, 03:25:56 pm
^^Terribly written article. But good to see Arne getting some love

Sorry Shakespeare
Online Ghost Town

  Re: Arne Slot
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5126 on: November 23, 2024, 03:46:04 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on November 23, 2024, 03:27:10 pm
Sorry Shakespeare
"I once did hold it, as our statists do,
A baseness to write fair, and labour'd much
How to forget that learning..." ;)
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5127 on: November 23, 2024, 07:18:20 pm »

GIVE HIM MONEY THIS JANUARY WE HAVE A BIG CHANCE OF WINNING
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5128 on: November 23, 2024, 07:20:08 pm »
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5129 on: November 23, 2024, 07:33:13 pm »
 Is only winning the league in his first season  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

What a guy.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5130 on: November 23, 2024, 07:42:57 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on November 23, 2024, 03:04:22 pm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-14115185/Arne-Slot-LEWIS-STEELE-flying-Dutchman-Liverpool-Jurgen-Klopp.html

It's a minor thing but I do hope his family move over to the UK eventually. Because it means he is more likely to stay, would make him happy, but also is more likely to happen when he has been a big success and staying here for a long time, so I hope it does come to fruition
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5131 on: November 23, 2024, 08:07:47 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on November 23, 2024, 07:33:13 pm
Is only winning the league in his first season  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

What a guy.

Statements like these usually come back to bite us in the arse. Even if we win tomorrow, yes well have a healthy lead but its only 12 games in.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5132 on: November 23, 2024, 08:14:56 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on November 23, 2024, 08:07:47 pm
Statements like these usually come back to bite us in the arse. Even if we win tomorrow, yes well have a healthy lead but its only 12 games in.
To use the famous example - people who were of that mindset when we won the league last time eventually didn't have anyone to celebrate with because of the Covid. If you don't enjoy the journey at times you will regret it badly.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5133 on: November 23, 2024, 08:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 23, 2024, 02:12:35 pm
I don't think.


                                                                                           Ederson

                                            Walker               Dias                                 Akanji              Gvardiol

                                                                                        Stones

                                                                      Silva                          Gundogan


                                De Bruyne/ Savinho                        Haaland                           Foden


Is too shabby. I think stories of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.

I'm not sure what formation they're playing there.

But those players looked shite today. So many look like they've aged overnight. Also, the fight looks like it's gone, the belief has gone.
Offline Heritage

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5134 on: November 23, 2024, 09:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 23, 2024, 02:12:35 pm
I don't think.


                                                                                           Ederson

                                            Walker               Dias                                 Akanji              Gvardiol

                                                                                        Stones

                                                                      Silva                          Gundogan


                                De Bruyne/ Savinho                        Haaland                           Foden


Is too shabby. I think stories of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Ruben Dias is out injured and Walker is knackered.

I agree with your point, they can turn it around in a heartbeat.

If I'm Pep I probably drop walker for Ake, maybe drop Gundo who looks spent and get some runners in the midfield. They will probably be fine. It's possible we get a 2019/20 scenario where they have an off-season and get 80 pts.

Slot has done so well, hopefully he is staying calm under pressure and keeping the players grounded. I get the sense that he offers that from a leadership perspective.
Offline JP!

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5135 on: Yesterday at 04:06:18 pm »
Least Slot-like performance I'd say, don't think he will be very happy, but eh, results.
Offline markedasred

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5136 on: Yesterday at 04:38:14 pm »
88.235% win rate. It's outrageous.
Offline farawayred

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5137 on: Yesterday at 04:46:02 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 04:38:14 pm
88.235% win rate. It's outrageous.
Luckeh.
Offline smutchin

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5138 on: Yesterday at 04:50:43 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 04:38:14 pm
88.235% win rate. It's outrageous.

Hes inherited a great squad but having a great squad and knowing how to get the best out of it arent the same thing. He knows what hes doing.

He seems to have that key ability that Klopp also had to be able to make tweaks mid-game that influence the result. Nothing major, just subtle adjustments that make the difference.

Happy for him to be allowed to quietly go about his job without the ridiculous hype were seeing in the media about certain other managers I could mention.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5139 on: Yesterday at 04:52:12 pm »
https://xcancel.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1860720558381379882

Quote
Arne Slot receives the adulation of the travelling Kop.
Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5140 on: Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm »
First game his halftime tweaks didn't exactly work, he'll be annoyed at how poor we were defensively.. Ended up like a Klopp game of end to end football won by the brilliant of Salah rather than the normal control.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5141 on: Yesterday at 05:08:56 pm »
Online Ghost Town

  Re: Arne Slot
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5142 on: Yesterday at 05:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm
First game his halftime tweaks didn't exactly work, he'll be annoyed at how poor we were defensively.. Ended up like a Klopp game of end to end football won by the brilliant of Salah rather than the normal control.
You can't really tweak to cancel out the effects of extreme weather
Offline farawayred

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5143 on: Yesterday at 05:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:08:56 pm

He's just showing 10 fingers saying that we won 10 games. I wonder what he'd do next weekend?...
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5144 on: Yesterday at 05:25:46 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:24
He's just showing 10 fingers saying that we won 10 games. I wonder what he'd do next weekend?...

Borrow a Manc hand
Offline clinical

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5145 on: Yesterday at 05:27:36 pm »
Just seen we are the worst in the league for expected goals from set pieces. We really need that set piece coach I think
Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5146 on: Yesterday at 05:29:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 05:27:36 pm
Just seen we are the worst in the league for expected goals from set pieces. We really need that set piece coach I think

Strange. I thought we looked more dangerous with set pieces this season more than before.
Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5147 on: Yesterday at 05:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:19:01 pm
You can't really tweak to cancel out the effects of extreme weather

What did the weather have to do with players not concentrating or being complacent?
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5148 on: Yesterday at 05:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:19:01 pm
You can't really tweak to cancel out the effects of extreme weather

You can you play the ball along the ground. First half we kept going long from the centrebacks. VVD went long 7 times and we lost the ball 5 times, Ibouu went long 3 times and we lost the ball twice.
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5149 on: Yesterday at 05:31:17 pm »
Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5150 on: Yesterday at 05:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:30:05 pm
What did the weather have to do with players not concentrating or being complacent?
Lol

Giggleswick here
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5151 on: Yesterday at 05:33:58 pm »
Offline SamLad

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5152 on: Yesterday at 05:35:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:25:46 pm
Borrow a Manc hand
I knew that was coming.  :)
Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5153 on: Yesterday at 05:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:31:40 pm
Lol

Giggleswick here

Guess van dijks run and back heel was a brain fart so some wind..
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5154 on: Yesterday at 09:12:58 pm »
Offline MBL?

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5155 on: Yesterday at 10:52:18 pm »
He's starting to grow on me a small bit. Early signs are he might be good enough.
Offline rscanderlech

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5156 on: Today at 12:49:51 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:52:18 pm
He's starting to grow on me a small bit. Early signs are he might be good enough.
He is our third choice, though.
With our second choice, we would have beaten Arsenal and would have an extra 2 points.
With out first choice, we would have even beaten Nottingham Forest, which Slot was not able to do, and we would have 12 wins from 12.
Offline MBL?

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5157 on: Today at 01:59:23 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 12:49:51 am
He is our third choice, though.
With our second choice, we would have beaten Arsenal and would have an extra 2 points.
With out first choice, we would have even beaten Nottingham Forest, which Slot was not able to do, and we would have 12 wins from 12.
You make valid points. Will hold off for a bit.
Online mullyred94

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5158 on: Today at 04:53:58 am »
I may be wrong, but I'm fairly sure I heard on the commentary this is the biggest gap from a league leader at this stage of the season.
