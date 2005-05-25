I don't think.





Ederson



Walker Dias Akanji Gvardiol



Stones



Silva Gundogan





De Bruyne/ Savinho Haaland Foden





Is too shabby. I think stories of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.



Ruben Dias is out injured and Walker is knackered.I agree with your point, they can turn it around in a heartbeat.If I'm Pep I probably drop walker for Ake, maybe drop Gundo who looks spent and get some runners in the midfield. They will probably be fine. It's possible we get a 2019/20 scenario where they have an off-season and get 80 pts.Slot has done so well, hopefully he is staying calm under pressure and keeping the players grounded. I get the sense that he offers that from a leadership perspective.