« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 389263 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,354
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 06:33:52 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 06:14:56 pm
It's the usual 2 suspects who like picking arguments on here,  always think they're right, and think that they own the threads they post in.

The rest seem to be making mostly rational points, and enjoying what's been a better season than any of us could've expected.

What the site needs is an ignore function that also ignores the replies to certain posters. It would halve many threads and make them much more tolerable (and on topic!).

I took a 6 month break from here and returned to find it worse than ever - even when there is quite literally nothing to be concerned about (or arguing about) at the moment...

Let's be honest here. You spent last season lecturing posters about how fantastic things were. Then fucking disappeared after the 2-2 draw with United. When the going got tough, you got going.  ;D ;D

 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 06:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:31:50 pm
The worst is bringing the argument down to a Klopp did everything good, fsg and their hired goons everything bad. The man himself would laugh you out of a pub if you said that, its totally disingenuous.

Literally his whole entire argument. Good things in spite of FSG, bad things because of FSG. Everything that happens is just contorted to fit with this narrative regardless of how batshit crazy it has to become.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,733
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:32:42 pm
Maybe. But perhaps every poster should look to their own output before they so casually dismiss the efforts of others?

I'm not sure if that's a comment on my posts or not, but it would be fair. Sometimes it's easy to engage at that level. I'd like to think most including me have the self awareness to admit when wrong, or when we went too far.  However, you look at some threads and it's the same bashing of the same points for the last 5/6 years. What's the endgame?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,733
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5003 on: Yesterday at 06:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:33:52 pm
Let's be honest here. You spent last season lecturing posters about how fantastic things were. Then fucking disappeared after the 2-2 draw with United. When the going got tough, you got going.  ;D ;D

 

I mean it wasn't exactly shit last season was it...or did I miss something?  We won a trophy and ran out of steam and arguably tactical ideas in the league and Europe but still finished 3rd. Overall, I had a lot of fun watching.  Wasn't exactly awful.  Most of us 'got going' at one point or another because the first sign of a bad result brought the 'told you so' 'gotcha' brigade out and it was tedious at best (IMO, I'm sure he'll speak for himself).

And now the groundwork seems to be being laid for the same shit this season. I was as annoyed at the end of our season as anyone but it was down to a combination of injuries, rhythm and, frankly, a tired looking coaching staff.  I'm not seeing the same signs so far this season. Call me naive if you will but I think we're in a good position. Perhaps it won't work out, perhaps it will, but given it's a new regime's first season I think we'll be happy with how it goes.

I think my main issue is some come across as though they would be happier if things went wrong than if they go well just so they can score points on here. I don't fully understand that. I don't think I ever will.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm by JP! »
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,342
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5004 on: Yesterday at 06:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:24:18 pm
In defence of Eeyore I don't believe he does think he "owns the thread". Nor do I (I'm guessing I'm the other "suspect"?) He thinks one thing, I think another. It's as simple as that. If you think that RAWK should be about agreement and consensus perhaps you should take another 6 month break? Because it'll never be that.


We are all Eyores bitches in this thread.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,813
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5005 on: Yesterday at 06:49:00 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 06:36:02 pm
I'm not sure if that's a comment on my posts or not, but it would be fair. Sometimes it's easy to engage at that level. I'd like to think most including me have the self awareness to admit when wrong, or when we went too far.  However, you look at some threads and it's the same bashing of the same points for the last 5/6 years. What's the endgame?

It wasn't JP. It was more generally directed, - although, admittedly, inspired by Keyop's rather flouncy comment ("I gave you all six months to improve and RAWK still lets me down.")

This site is what the posters, under the benign nudging of the mods, make of it. The idea that the site will improve if it is devoid of debate and conflict is an illusion. Footy is about debate and conflict. In fact the real problem on RAWK - if there is a problem - is the knee-jerk one-liner.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5006 on: Yesterday at 06:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:33:52 pm
Let's be honest here. You spent last season lecturing posters about how fantastic things were. Then fucking disappeared after the 2-2 draw with United. When the going got tough, you got going.  ;D ;D
I disappeared when my mum died.

Fuck off you pathetic troll.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,354
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5007 on: Yesterday at 06:50:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:47:31 pm
We are all Eyores bitches in this thread.

I can't believe the mods haven't changed my username to Niccolo Machiavelli to be honest. ;D ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,733
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5008 on: Yesterday at 06:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:49:00 pm
It wasn't JP. It was more generally directed, - although, admittedly, inspired by Keyop's rather flouncy comment ("I gave you all six months to improve and RAWK still lets me down.")

This site is what the posters, under the benign nudging of the mods, make of it. The idea that the site will improve if it is devoid of debate and conflict is an illusion. Footy is about debate and conflict. In fact the real problem on RAWK - if there is a problem - is the knee-jerk one-liner.

Your last paragraph is a noble, dare I say it, utopian ideal - and I broadly agree - but when some bludgeon the same points into multiple threads over and over and over then it becomes hard to say it's 'what the posters make of it'.  Too much of that and most posters get tired and walk away.

The idea of debate is a good one but it requires both sides to be willing to at least somewhat entertain a contrasting opinion. I don't see much sign of that in the worst offenders on either side.  It's also very hard to entertain a contrasting opinion when any evidence in either direction is responded to (and I'm including myself, Avens and the rest of the mingebags in this btw) with a 'haha gotcha, you're all mugs' etc type post. The Doak thread is a great example of this, people are now 'gotcha'ing points people didn't even make.

I've been complicit in that as no doubt some posters will be along to tell me, so I've tried to reduce that, but I understand why it happens, for me at least. Seaking personally, it's bloody hard not to do it when you feel like you're battling against an avalanche of needless negativity or people posting with absolute condescending certainty that what they're saying is correct e.g 'Matip is finished at the top level', 'Top 8 will be a massive struggle' et al.

Realistically, I might take it too personally, because I absolutely fucking love this football club and I love to see it do well. It's been a big part of getting me through tough times as a disabled person lacking some mobility and also suffering with depression, and hopefully will remain being.

The reason it's been able to do that is I think we've been pretty successful, I broadly think we're well run and I'm happy when it goes well. The fact that seems to be a hard position to articulate at times or have it be agreed with is strange. The fact that it seems gloom is the default position for some is strange.  The fact that it comes across as though some would prefer failure is strange. And that gets my back up.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:58:00 pm by JP! »
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,354
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5009 on: Yesterday at 06:51:57 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 06:49:56 pm
I disappeared when my mum died.

Fuck off you pathetic troll.

In that case, I apologise, wholeheartedly.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,691
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5010 on: Yesterday at 07:30:51 pm »
I don't think it's wild to suggest that we could use strengthening, especially in midfield. We have a crazy number of games coming up and a seriously brutal sequence coming up. Things could look VERY different by the New Year. We failed to strengthen when we were the world's best team from 2018 to 2020, and we all know what happened then. It would be a mistake not to back the new manager, especially since he has a talented squad already. Yet, there are areas where we can strengthen so hopefully the club does all it can to address them. Slot knows better than anyone what's required.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5011 on: Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:49:00 pm
It wasn't JP. It was more generally directed, - although, admittedly, inspired by Keyop's rather flouncy comment ("I gave you all six months to improve and RAWK still lets me down.")

This site is what the posters, under the benign nudging of the mods, make of it. The idea that the site will improve if it is devoid of debate and conflict is an illusion. Footy is about debate and conflict. In fact the real problem on RAWK - if there is a problem - is the knee-jerk one-liner.
If you can point me to where I said either of these things in any of my posts, then I'm all ears Yorky.

If you read my posts, you'll see that I'm often perplexed at the stark contrast between how well we're doing, and the propensity of some people to still be criticising everything on multiple threads. If we were doing badly then I wouldn't feel the need to push back, and I've certainly posted my own fair share of disappointment on this site down the years when things aren't going well. But surely you must see how out of place and repetitive some of the criticisms are, and how some people are consistently argumentative, contrarian, and provocative on the same topics every single season - no matter how well we're doing. I've seen enough arguments, locked threads and regular concerns raised by other posters down the years, to know that this has nothing to do with stifling criticism or debate.

We're not Spurs - but the way some people post on here, you'd think we were and that the sky was falling in. There's also an alarming lack of context from the serial whingers - who have a complete blindspot to the reality of modern football. Yet they know full well City have been cheating, and that Utd spent £1.6 billion and are on their 6th manager in 11 years. They know that clubs have been fined and docked points for financial mismanagement, and that dozens of big money signings across Europe have been flops. They know plenty of top players run down their contracts, and that other clubs have injury problems. They know Barca almost went bankrupt, and that the wider state of football is a complete shitshow, and that no club anywhere gets everything right (and never has). Yet they post on here with absolute certainty that we should get everything right.

I even tried creating an FSG thread in 2022 to prevent so many threads getting locked, and stop the anti-owner sentiment spilling over into every other topic. But here we are.

Fans of other clubs would piss themselves at some of the entitled cry-arsing on here, and how much relentless complaining there has been during Jurgen's reign (and even into this season!), during one of the best and most exciting periods in our entire history.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,354
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5012 on: Yesterday at 09:27:37 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm
If you can point me to where I said either of these things in any of my posts, then I'm all ears Yorky.

If you read my posts, you'll see that I'm often perplexed at the stark contrast between how well we're doing, and the propensity of some people to still be criticising everything on multiple threads. If we were doing badly then I wouldn't feel the need to push back, and I've certainly posted my own fair share of disappointment on this site down the years when things aren't going well. But surely you must see how out of place and repetitive some of the criticisms are, and how some people are consistently argumentative, contrarian, and provocative on the same topics every single season - no matter how well we're doing. I've seen enough arguments, locked threads and regular concerns raised by other posters down the years, to know that this has nothing to do with stifling criticism or debate.

We're not Spurs - but the way some people post on here, you'd think we were and that the sky was falling in. There's also an alarming lack of context from the serial whingers - who have a complete blindspot to the reality of modern football. Yet they know full well City have been cheating, and that Utd spent £1.6 billion and are on their 6th manager in 11 years. They know that clubs have been fined and docked points for financial mismanagement, and that dozens of big money signings across Europe have been flops. They know plenty of top players run down their contracts, and that other clubs have injury problems. They know Barca almost went bankrupt, and that the wider state of football is a complete shitshow, and that no club anywhere gets everything right (and never has). Yet they post on here with absolute certainty that we should get everything right.

I even tried creating an FSG thread in 2022 to prevent so many threads getting locked, and stop the anti-owner sentiment spilling over into every other topic. But here we are.

Fans of other clubs would piss themselves at some of the entitled cry-arsing on here, and how much relentless complaining there has been during Jurgen's reign (and even into this season!), during one of the best and most exciting periods in our entire history.

Your posts at this stage of pretty much every season are almost identical. You tell us how wonderful the team is and constantly berate anyone who doesn't go completely overboard like you do.

There is no nuance allowed everything is wonderful. Anyone who disagrees slightly is lambasted for being negative. Then when it doesn't turn out perfectly you then lambast the players for lacking effort or mentality or blame the manager and his tactics.

My particular favourite has to be January 2015 when you were ridiculing everyone for not believing the likes of Lambert, Ballotelli, Moreno etc. By the end of the season, you were calling Moreno a deadhead and the other two a waste of space. You are like a United fan who goes completely overboard when things are going well. Anyone who doesn't get completely carried away is negative.

Then because things inevitably don't go as well as you predict, you don't hold your hands up and admit you got a bit carried away, you just blame the players. Then by the start of the next season it is back to everything being wonderful again.

Slot has had a wonderful start to his tenure better than anyone could have expected. However, we still have issues and areas for improvement. That isn't being negative it is being realistic. You don't do shades of grey or nuance you just flit between utopia and dystopia at the flick of a switch.

For me Slot is doing fantastically well but I doubt he is entirely happy with how we are progressing the ball. Villa was a perfect example we bossed both boxes but struggled to play through Villa and create chances. The three big chances came from two breaks from their corners and Salah intercepting the ball. We are doing very well but there are areas we can improve on.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5013 on: Yesterday at 09:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:27:37 pm
We are doing very well but there are areas we can improve on.

it's such a damn shame that can't be said about any other football team. anywhere. ever.

the problem on here is there are people who simply won't STFU about their favourite hobby-horse whinge and seem to be incapable of seeing the big picture. 

it's like the club or player is refusing to do [whatever TF it is] that would make them happy. 

and until that happens they're gonna moan non-fucking-stop about it instead of - gasp - accepting we're dealing with human beings who - gasp again - have flaws.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5014 on: Yesterday at 10:10:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:38:26 pm
it's such a damn shame that can't be said about any other football team. anywhere. ever.

the problem on here is there are people who simply won't STFU about their favourite hobby-horse whinge and seem to be incapable of seeing the big picture. 

it's like the club or player is refusing to do [whatever TF it is] that would make them happy. 

and until that happens they're gonna moan non-fucking-stop about it instead of - gasp - accepting we're dealing with human beings who - gasp again - have flaws.
Well said Sam-wise ... :wellin
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5015 on: Yesterday at 10:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 10:10:08 pm
Well said Sam-wise ... :wellin

you are obviously a person of unfettered and unerring good taste, Kalito.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,354
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5016 on: Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:38:26 pm
it's such a damn shame that can't be said about any other football team. anywhere. ever.

the problem on here is there are people who simply won't STFU about their favourite hobby-horse whinge and seem to be incapable of seeing the big picture. 

it's like the club or player is refusing to do [whatever TF it is] that would make them happy. 

and until that happens they're gonna moan non-fucking-stop about it instead of - gasp - accepting we're dealing with human beings who - gasp again - have flaws.

I am sure that is what Slot said to the team after the Forest game. You are only human, all teams have weaknesses so don't bother trying to improve lads cos SamLad has got your back.

Even now Slot doesn't STFU about that Forest game. ;D ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5017 on: Yesterday at 11:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm
I am sure that is what Slot said to the team after the Forest game. You are only human, all teams have weaknesses so don't bother trying to improve lads cos SamLad has got your back.

Even now Slot doesn't STFU about that Forest game. ;D ;D
who said anything about not trying to improve?

is this one of those "move the goalposts" things?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,354
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5018 on: Yesterday at 11:30:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:00:00 pm
who said anything about not trying to improve?

is this one of those "move the goalposts" things?

No, it means that Slot has come in and tightened us up defensively. The full backs tend to sit closer to the centrebacks and we have dropped our defensive line. Upfront he has improved our execution, especially on counterattacks. We are also shooting less from poor positions. We tend to play with a patience and look for more optimal chances.

Where we can improve for me is in midfield. We need to progress the ball better through the pitch, especially from goal kicks, and stop going long so much. I would say we are a hybrid between a Slot side and a Klopp side. We are doing brilliantly from a results perspective but I think there is still more to come.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5019 on: Today at 12:29:31 am »
For all the "control" we've gained under Slot, we don't seem to create many openings with it. Most of our creativity is still coming from counter attacks or a high press. I don't think we have the players to execute what would be Slot's ideal way of working but the hybrid we have now is getting great results. Either way, I think there might be a higher turnover of player in the summer than many are expecting, including a 9 and 10 for the starting eleven.
Logged

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5020 on: Today at 12:45:31 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm
I am sure that is what Slot said to the team after the Forest game. You are only human, all teams have weaknesses so don't bother trying to improve lads cos SamLad has got your back.

Even now Slot doesn't STFU about that Forest game. ;D ;D
Every team has weaknesses, even the 99/97 point Liverpool teams. Too constantly go on about the failure to sign players for those weaknesses is tiresome. We've started the season well, does that mean we're perfect, obviously no. But on the flip side if we had signed loads of new players plus adding a new manager things mightve gone worse. It makes sense to make as little changes as possible.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,398
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #5021 on: Today at 12:52:46 am »
Now I understand why Slot is the most hated manager in the PL. it's half our fans.

:D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Up
« previous next »
 