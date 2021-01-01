Great video by the Atheletic FC channel. Not a lot we don't know, but broken down methodically and relayed in a way that's easier to understand:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mC0ZZ-E6sGo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mC0ZZ-E6sGo</a>
I think the section from 21 - 29, misses the point though. He's gone into the typical Gareth Southgate/Roy Hodgson mentality of ditching that for more defense there.
If you do that, you miss a large chuck of your ability to score goals. When Slot was saying that, I think he keeps in mind the ability to still press high(he had all the reason in the world to do that, since that backline will be gotten to frequently), and win balls with the counter-press, and having forwards at the ready, should we regain position in midfield- maintaining the threat, whilst leaving the defense to do their jobs, if they do break through.
A balancing act, which often delivers more rewards than not.
Typical defensive/midtable mindset form that lad. "Get away! Get away!", then ... "Let's never do that again!"