That's what people often said about Shankly too. And where Paisley excelled. Ruthless. All business. Not sentimental at all. You lose a few yards of pace on someone's else field



Toshack. Hughes. Smith. Heighway. Case. Kennedy. McDermott. All mainstays. All gone before they're completely gone



For Gini and Firmino, totally. But Fab and Hendo? You must have blanked 22/23 from you mind!



Its an interesting conversation about letting players lose their legs on someone elses field.Heighway for example, just plucked one out there. He stayed for his last two seasons and played very little, so on the face of it looks like we'd noticed he'd 'lost his legs' but still kept him around.It would have been a brave man to bump Fabinho and Henderson out of the team after the 21/22 season.