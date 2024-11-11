« previous next »
Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 382411 times)

Offline daveymac_4

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 02:23:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on November 11, 2024, 06:05:50 pm


The Chelsea "new manager bounce" was no joke in the Abramovich days! No wonder he changed so frequently.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 07:20:48 am »
Mind you,the Chelsea one?  Really good outcomes

The others? Rubbish
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 07:21:22 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:20:48 am
Mind you,the Chelsea one?  Really good outcomes

The others? Rubbish

The original sportswasher Chelsea squad..
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4883 on: Yesterday at 08:47:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on November 11, 2024, 06:05:50 pm

I know, I know.. but the fact that there's no Guardiola in there, tells you how slow City usually starts. (and Liverpool under Jurgen as well, I guess)
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,829
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4884 on: Yesterday at 08:48:20 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:47:26 am
Fact that there's no Guardiola in there, tells you how slow City usually starts.

They finished 4th on GD over Man Utd in his first season I think.
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,829
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4885 on: Yesterday at 08:49:41 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 08:48:20 am
They finished 4th on GD over Man Utd in his first season I think.
Yeah, before they opened up the vault and serenaded him with billions.
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4886 on: Yesterday at 09:10:18 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 11, 2024, 06:24:13 pm
Not that it matters but that Frank Clark year looks wrong. Clough was still in charge in 92/93

Yeah think it was 94/95. Their first year back up with Collymore and Brian Roy. Think they finished 3rd which was pretty impressive.
Offline daveymac_4

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4887 on: Yesterday at 10:05:17 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:47:26 am
I know, I know.. but the fact that there's no Guardiola in there, tells you how slow City usually starts. (and Liverpool under Jurgen as well, I guess)

Not really. It just shows that they both started slow in their first season at their clubs
Online GreekScouser

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4888 on: Yesterday at 10:12:20 am »
Yeah its only their first seasons

Guardiola had 31 points after 11 league games in 17/18 and Jurgen the same for us in 19/20
Online rob1966

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4889 on: Yesterday at 10:33:50 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:47:26 am
I know, I know.. but the fact that there's no Guardiola in there, tells you how slow City usually starts. (and Liverpool under Jurgen as well, I guess)

Jurgen came into a pretty broken side, we weren't great at all under Rodgers that season. Ped had to get the players used to a whole new style
Offline jepovic

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4890 on: Yesterday at 10:55:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on November 11, 2024, 06:05:50 pm

Thats not great company to be in for Slot!

But he has a different situation to most new managers, since his predecessor left voluntarily. Most new managers inherit big problems.
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4891 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 am »
Koeman at Southampton at 10 is mental.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4892 on: Yesterday at 01:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:57:58 am
Koeman at Southampton at 10 is mental.

Lost his first game as well - to us at Anfield! Although they played well and probably deserved something.

It's mostly mental because they were being written off massively before that season given that they lost Pochettino and the likes of Lallana, Lambert, Lovren, Shaw, Chambers and Ramirez were all sold. Had a really good season but then it was downhill from there.
Offline MNAA

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4893 on: Yesterday at 02:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:18:52 am
Klopp's loyalty/sentimentality was his strength but also a weakness long-term.
That's what people often said about Shankly too. And where Paisley excelled. Ruthless. All business. Not sentimental at all. You lose a few yards of pace on someone's else field

Toshack. Hughes. Smith. Heighway. Case. Kennedy. McDermott. All mainstays. All gone before they're completely gone
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4894 on: Yesterday at 02:05:45 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 02:01:44 pm
That's what people often said about Shankly too. And where Paisley excelled. Ruthless. All business. Not sentimental at all. You lose a few yards of pace on someone's else field

Toshack. Hughes. Smith. Heighway. Case. Kennedy. McDermott. All mainstays. All gone before they're completely gone

But couldn't we say the same about Henderson, Firmino, Gini & Fabinho?
Online PaulF

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4895 on: Yesterday at 02:06:57 pm »
It's klopps team still till Jan. With arne tweaks. Jürgen slott for now
Significant transfer activity and it's arne slots.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4896 on: Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm »
He's hated but he hasn;t said anything that's mildly controversial. It's us these fuckers hate.  ;D

https://xcancel.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1856309157814579702

Quote
Just had an email in which research finds Brighton's Fabian Herzeler and Liverpool's Arne Slot are the two most hated Premier League managers online, and Julen Lopetegui of West Ham is the least hated. I mean...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4897 on: Yesterday at 02:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm
He's hated but he hasn;t said anything that's mildly controversial. It's us these fuckers hate.  ;D

https://xcancel.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1856309157814579702
Jealous people hate success. It's a compliment.  8)

The only ones they like are the ones they don't feel threatened by.

💪😎👊
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4898 on: Yesterday at 02:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm
He's hated but he hasn;t said anything that's mildly controversial. It's us these fuckers hate.  ;D

https://xcancel.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1856309157814579702


Who did they ask, Martin Samuel and the Neville brothers?
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4899 on: Yesterday at 02:46:39 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:43:30 pm
Who did they ask, Martin Samuel and the Neville brothers?

and David Coote.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4900 on: Yesterday at 03:31:58 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:43:30 pm
Who did they ask, Martin Samuel and the Neville brothers?

Samuel and his ten bellies...
Offline Peabee

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4901 on: Yesterday at 07:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:33:12 pm
He's hated but he hasn;t said anything that's mildly controversial. It's us these fuckers hate.  ;D

https://xcancel.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1856309157814579702

Probably driven by City's troll bot army.
Online Draex

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 09:12:06 am »
Online Knight

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 09:20:14 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:05:45 pm
But couldn't we say the same about Henderson, Firmino, Gini & Fabinho?

For Gini and Firmino, totally. But Fab and Hendo? You must have blanked 22/23 from you mind!
Online GreekScouser

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4904 on: Today at 09:37:58 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 02:01:44 pm
That's what people often said about Shankly too. And where Paisley excelled. Ruthless. All business. Not sentimental at all. You lose a few yards of pace on someone's else field

Toshack. Hughes. Smith. Heighway. Case. Kennedy. McDermott. All mainstays. All gone before they're completely gone

Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:20:14 am
For Gini and Firmino, totally. But Fab and Hendo? You must have blanked 22/23 from you mind!

Its an interesting conversation about letting players lose their legs on someone elses field.

Heighway for example, just plucked one out there. He stayed for his last two seasons and played very little, so on the face of it looks like we'd noticed he'd 'lost his legs' but still kept him around.

It would have been a brave man to bump Fabinho and Henderson out of the team after the 21/22 season.
Offline Gerry83

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4905 on: Today at 09:40:40 am »
Really hope he gets backed early doors in January with a signing or two. Could really make the difference this year (as we know it could have in the past)! Hes exceeding all expectations at the minute and hes a likeable fecker to boot. Long may it continue!
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 10:07:39 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:20:14 am
For Gini and Firmino, totally. But Fab and Hendo? You must have blanked 22/23 from you mind!

Not quite! Wasn't Henderson (at least) told that he would not be playing too many games in the coming season? If so, that was quite a ruthless - though completely necessary - move by Klopp. And so Henderson began to look at his options.

And chose the most degrading one.
