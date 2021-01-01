Not posted on here for ages, but it's been a great start to the season, and the perfect way for Slot to endear himself to the players and fans.



His friendly, open style in front of the camera and the way he handles the media have shown him to be an astute communicator, and he seems to have made good first impressions on pretty much everyone so far. To be doing so well without playing our best football is better than any of us could've hoped for after Jurgen's departure - turning a potentially difficult transition season into a much calmer and settled start to his tenure. Of course, everything can change very quickly in football, but so far all the signs are looking good. That result against Bayer cannot be understated, winning 4-0 against the German Champions - a side who went unbeaten in the Bundesliga last season, and had a run of 51 games without defeat in all competitions.



Slot has achieved so many things already in his short time here. He's made a record breaking start, getting plenty of points on the board and giving us a great platform to build from. He's silenced the doubters in the media and our fan base, who may have thought we'd struggle after Jurgen. He's earned himself credit in the bank, and some breathing space to introduce his methods without the pressure that would've inevitably come if results weren't so good. He's endeared himself to fans and the media with his calm and confident approach, showing that he's clearly his own man and has his own identity/philosophy for how he wants us to play. Importantly, he's also helped us move on from Jurgen, which back in January seemed like something that might take a while to come to terms with. He'll also have contributed to plenty of fume amongst rival fans (especially Gary Neville) who will have all been delighted Jurgen was leaving, and hoping that we'd fall off a cliff. Utd fans in particular must be wondering how they can spend £1.6 billion in 11 years (across 6 managers) to go backwards, yet we can spend so little but actually see results improve. It's early days, and wins make such a difference of course, but we couldn't have asked for a better start to help quell any anxieties about a post-Jurgen world. Even that blip against Forest now looks better in context, given that they've only lost once all season and are currently level on points with Chelsea and Arsenal.



Slot has already made us more measured, more compact, and less chaotic. I loved our energy and intensity under Jurgen, but we also had our fair share of injuries and sometimes played on a knife edge. A key theme under Jurgen certainly seemed to be players regularly being on the treatment table, and whether this was our intensity, injury prone players, keeping pace with City or just bad luck is up for debate. But our style under Slot so far seems more controlled and patient - less heavy metal and more orchestrated.



City are struggling, and whether they recover or not, we are certainly making hay whilst the sun shines. Although their cheating is by far the biggest factor in their success, they also benefitted massively from a far smaller injury list every year - mainly due to playing a possession game where control is key. They'd often play at walking pace whilst the opposition sat deep and parked the bus. This, combined with their squad depth and expensive bench meant they've rarely suffered a season-changing injury crisis - and any injuries had far less impact on them than we experienced (although the effect of losing Laporte in 19/20 and Rodri this season shows just how fragile Guardiola's system can be when a key player is out). Chasing them down for 7 seasons under Jurgen was hard enough, but doing so with a stretched squad playing with such intensity twice a week (and twice chasing quadruples) was sometimes a leap too far. It's refreshing to see them finally hit with a few more injuries, just as we seem to be gradually approaching an almost fully fit squad to choose from. So perhaps Slot's approach and patient style might bode well for player durability - especially if we go deep in several competitions, which already looks likely this season. Our main injuries so far are either injury prone players like Jota/Chiesa, and a freak injury to Alisson. We have arguably the best squad depth we've had for a long time, and hopefully our less intense playing style keeps players fresh with a strong bench to use for rotation.



We have 6 forwards who are all versatile and bring something different to the team. We have 8 midfielders who all have energy, durability, and plenty of desire. We have 8 defenders who will all play their part, and give Slot plenty of options to find a balance between rotation and game time. We also have the best back up keeper in the league (and a 3rd choice who looked very capable in the League cup). Which players would make our first and 'second' eleven is up for debate, but a team of Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Macallister, Szboszlai, Jota, Diaz and Mo could hold their own against anyone in Europe. A second eleven of Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsjmikas, Endo, Jones, Elliot, Gakpo, Nunez and Chiesa is a great group of players - all pushing for a regular starting place (especially Jones/Gakpo) and all able to do a job when needed. I'd be happy seeing any of them on the team sheet.



Our squad didn't need too much work in the summer, and regardless of who people wanted (or how much money we did/didnt have), I think it was always going to be a quiet summer after Jurgen left. Our recruitment team no doubt had some targets, but I imagine it's difficult to recruit when a managerial giant like Jurgen leaves, and the new manager hasn't yet had the chance to settle and assess the squad. Perhaps transfer funds were set aside to use for new contracts for Mo, Virgil and Trent, or were put on ice until Slot has worked out what he needs. Perhaps the lack of news on contract extensions is because the 3 players we'd all like to extend were waiting to see how the managerial transition panned out, before putting pen to paper. They've had the best years of their careers under Jurgen, and no-one could blame them for considering their options once he announced his early exit. Our results so far can only bolster their faith in Slot, and hopefully they want to stick around and help finish what Jurgen started.



I'm trying not to get carried away at this early stage. But everything about Slot and our results so far have been the perfect tonic to move on from Jurgen's departure, and embrace this new era with plenty of optimism. It's been a dream start, and I think Slot and this team has huge potential. We look in good shape to challenge on all fronts this season, and our rivals for the title all have different problems to contend with.



Our post-Jurgen form makes for great reading: P17 W15 D1 L1 F39 A10 GD+29 with 9 clean sheets. Top of the Premier league, dropping only 5 points in 11 games, and conceding just 6 goals. Top of the Champions League group with maximum points. Into the League Cup quarter finals. Already played Utd away, Arsenal away, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkeusen, AC Milan, Villa, and Brighton (twice). City and Arsenal are struggling, and looking like this could be a difficult season for both of them.



And yet, some are still finding reasons to complain, or be worried, or suggesting that our results are not sustainable and we're 'riding our luck'. It's the same old posters camped out in the same old threads - finding any topic that mentions contracts, money, transfers, or owners, and planting seeds that they hope to reap if the wheels come off, to prove their perennial summer whining was justified. Or throwing toys out of of their prams in the half time thread, but then nowhere to be seen when we turn the game around. Or making veiled references to lack of signings by suggesting we're screwed if Gravenberch gets injured - even though Macallister or Jones can cover if needed (with Endo as their backup). Or another tiresome argument about the number 6 role, and finding any possible reason to find fault with the club or squad - whilst the rest of us are busy enjoying our record breaking season start. Seriously - why not just give it a rest, and heed the advice of the mods on here down the years: sometimes its better to read more, and post less.



This season is surely better than any of us could've expected after Jurgen decided to leave early. What could've been a bumpy ride or big drop-off has (so far) been a seamless handover, in contrast to the shitshows we've seen at other clubs when a successful manager departs. Gravenberch and Gakpo look like different players under Slot. Diaz is on fire. Mo is scoring whilst providing some exquisite assists. Virgil and Konate look unbreachable. Kelleher is again showing he's a more than capable number 2. Jones is looking great, Macallister is as reliable as ever, and our bench and injuries are much less of a concern than previous seasons. Last season's PGMOL conspiracy thread has also aged particularly badly now that things are going well.



And all this whilst we haven't yet hit top gear, Slot has barely even had time to fully implement his ideas, and we have several players not on consistent top form - including Trent, Robbo, Szoboszlai, and Nunez. Plus we have Alisson, Jota, Elliot and Chiesa to come back.



So....rather than us being 'lucky' or getting the 'rub of the green' this season, I'd say the opposite. We've been doggedly excellent in getting results with a brand new manager, key players out, several of our best players out of form, and a club adjusting to the loss of one of the best managers in our history. So if we're talking about luck, perhaps it's the other clubs that are lucky we haven't hit our full stride yet, haven't got everyone fit yet, haven't got all our key players on top form, and haven't yet fully adopted Slot's philosophy. Because when it all comes together we'll be bloody brilliant.



'Riding your luck' is flipping a coin and getting heads 9 times in a row, then betting £1,000 you can get 10. But winning 15 and drawing 1 from 17 games, with the only loss being a rare home defeat (to a side looking remarkably decent) is definitely not luck. Not in the slightest. Nine clean sheets (and rarely conceding first) suggests we've tightened up, are more compact, patient, and risk averse. Winning when not at our best suggests we've got plenty of fight and resilience - which fortunately didn't leave the club with Jurgen. Utd certainly weren't 'riding their luck' whilst winning games when not at their best, scoring late goals, and hoovering up trophies for 20 years. That the was 'the sign of champions', and our run so far is no different.



Slot is a very likeable manager - articulate, confident, tactically astute, and aware of the size of job he's taken on. There'll no doubt be challenges ahead and times when him and the team will have to dig deep, but for now we can be very grateful that the baton has been passed over so smoothly.



It's a great time to be a red.