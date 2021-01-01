« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 378017 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 10:30:49 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:14:28 am
I don't think anyone would suggest Slot is a better coach than Klopp. And his decision to step down last season was a shock to us all, and not something any of us wanted or thought was the right thing at the time, so let's not start with rewriting history.

However, on reflection, and putting emotions aside to look at it rationally, we can say that after nine seasons at the helm, it was probably time for a change. Aside from Klopp's personal concerns about the toll the job was taking on him, there's a risk that things turn stale when a manager stays in a job too long - we saw it at Arsenal with Wenger. Maybe we're seeing signs of it at City this season. Sometimes, you just need a reset.

Such a major change is always fraught with risk, and it's right that we were all nervous about stepping into the unknown with such a major overhaul of the coaching staff, but it feels like we've got the right man. Slot has injected new life into the squad.

Not convinced it has anything to do with Pep, and it feels a bit weird looking at the way we fell short last season and blaming him for that.
I would  :P

Klopp was a brilliant man manager and a very, very good coach.  How Klopp turned the club around - on the pitch and in the stands - and the legacy he's left behind are incredible.  He's the only modern day manager that can be spoken of in the same terms as Shankly.  All that said, he had such a broad remit that he seemingly - and sensibly - let others lead on the coaching (primarily Buvac and Ljinders).

Slot has a reduced role but he seems like an excellent head coach.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 10:33:22 am »
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,800
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 10:46:43 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:30:49 am
I would  :P

Klopp was a brilliant man manager and a very, very good coach.  How Klopp turned the club around - on the pitch and in the stands - and the legacy he's left behind are incredible.  He's the only modern day manager that can be spoken of in the same terms as Shankly.  All that said, he had such a broad remit that he seemingly - and sensibly - let others lead on the coaching (primarily Buvac and Ljinders).

Slot has a reduced role but he seems like an excellent head coach.
  spot on..
Logged
JFT 96

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,652
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 10:55:41 am »
It would be fucking wild if he wins the league in his first season.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,898
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 11:41:35 am »
Not posted on here for ages, but it's been a great start to the season, and the perfect way for Slot to endear himself to the players and fans.

His friendly, open style in front of the camera and the way he handles the media have shown him to be an astute communicator, and he seems to have made good first impressions on pretty much everyone so far. To be doing so well without playing our best football is better than any of us could've hoped for after Jurgen's departure - turning a potentially difficult transition season into a much calmer and settled start to his tenure. Of course, everything can change very quickly in football, but so far all the signs are looking good. That result against Bayer cannot be understated, winning 4-0 against the German Champions - a side who went unbeaten in the Bundesliga last season, and had a run of 51 games without defeat in all competitions.

Slot has achieved so many things already in his short time here. He's made a record breaking start, getting plenty of points on the board and giving us a great platform to build from. He's silenced the doubters in the media and our fan base, who may have thought we'd struggle after Jurgen. He's earned himself credit in the bank, and some breathing space to introduce his methods without the pressure that would've inevitably come if results weren't so good. He's endeared himself to fans and the media with his calm and confident approach, showing that he's clearly his own man and has his own identity/philosophy for how he wants us to play. Importantly, he's also helped us move on from Jurgen, which back in January seemed like something that might take a while to come to terms with. He'll also have contributed to plenty of fume amongst rival fans (especially Gary Neville) who will have all been delighted Jurgen was leaving, and hoping that we'd fall off a cliff. Utd fans in particular must be wondering how they can spend £1.6 billion in 11 years (across 6 managers) to go backwards, yet we can spend so little but actually see results improve. It's early days, and wins make such a difference of course, but we couldn't have asked for a better start to help quell any anxieties about a post-Jurgen world. Even that blip against Forest now looks better in context, given that they've only lost once all season and are currently level on points with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Slot has already made us more measured, more compact, and less chaotic. I loved our energy and intensity under Jurgen, but we also had our fair share of injuries and sometimes played on a knife edge. A key theme under Jurgen certainly seemed to be players regularly being on the treatment table, and whether this was our intensity, injury prone players, keeping pace with City or just bad luck is up for debate. But our style under Slot so far seems more controlled and patient - less heavy metal and more orchestrated.

City are struggling, and whether they recover or not, we are certainly making hay whilst the sun shines. Although their cheating is by far the biggest factor in their success, they also benefitted massively from a far smaller injury list every year - mainly due to playing a possession game where control is key. They'd often play at walking pace whilst the opposition sat deep and parked the bus. This, combined with their squad depth and expensive bench meant they've rarely suffered a season-changing injury crisis - and any injuries had far less impact on them than we experienced (although the effect of losing Laporte in 19/20 and Rodri this season shows just how fragile Guardiola's system can be when a key player is out). Chasing them down for 7 seasons under Jurgen was hard enough, but doing so with a stretched squad playing with such intensity twice a week (and twice chasing quadruples) was sometimes a leap too far. It's refreshing to see them finally hit with a few more injuries, just as we seem to be gradually approaching an almost fully fit squad to choose from. So perhaps Slot's approach and patient style might bode well for player durability - especially if we go deep in several competitions, which already looks likely this season. Our main injuries so far are either injury prone players like Jota/Chiesa, and a freak injury to Alisson. We have arguably the best squad depth we've had for a long time, and hopefully our less intense playing style keeps players fresh with a strong bench to use for rotation.

We have 6 forwards who are all versatile and bring something different to the team. We have 8 midfielders who all have energy, durability, and plenty of desire. We have 8 defenders who will all play their part, and give Slot plenty of options to find a balance between rotation and game time. We also have the best back up keeper in the league (and a 3rd choice who looked very capable in the League cup). Which players would make our first and 'second' eleven is up for debate, but a team of Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Macallister, Szboszlai, Jota, Diaz and Mo could hold their own against anyone in Europe. A second eleven of Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsjmikas, Endo, Jones, Elliot, Gakpo, Nunez and Chiesa is a great group of players - all pushing for a regular starting place (especially Jones/Gakpo) and all able to do a job when needed. I'd be happy seeing any of them on the team sheet.

Our squad didn't need too much work in the summer, and regardless of who people wanted (or how much money we did/didnt have), I think it was always going to be a quiet summer after Jurgen left. Our recruitment team no doubt had some targets, but I imagine it's difficult to recruit when a managerial giant like Jurgen leaves, and the new manager hasn't yet had the chance to settle and assess the squad. Perhaps transfer funds were set aside to use for new contracts for Mo, Virgil and Trent, or were put on ice until Slot has worked out what he needs. Perhaps the lack of news on contract extensions is because the 3 players we'd all like to extend were waiting to see how the managerial transition panned out, before putting pen to paper. They've had the best years of their careers under Jurgen, and no-one could blame them for considering their options once he announced his early exit. Our results so far can only bolster their faith in Slot, and hopefully they want to stick around and help finish what Jurgen started.

I'm trying not to get carried away at this early stage. But everything about Slot and our results so far have been the perfect tonic to move on from Jurgen's departure, and embrace this new era with plenty of optimism. It's been a dream start, and I think Slot and this team has huge potential. We look in good shape to challenge on all fronts this season, and our rivals for the title all have different problems to contend with.

Our post-Jurgen form makes for great reading: P17 W15 D1 L1 F39 A10 GD+29 with 9 clean sheets. Top of the Premier league, dropping only 5 points in 11 games, and conceding just 6 goals. Top of the Champions League group with maximum points. Into the League Cup quarter finals. Already played Utd away, Arsenal away, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkeusen, AC Milan, Villa, and Brighton (twice). City and Arsenal are struggling, and looking like this could be a difficult season for both of them.

And yet, some are still finding reasons to complain, or be worried, or suggesting that our results are not sustainable and we're 'riding our luck'. It's the same old posters camped out in the same old threads - finding any topic that mentions contracts, money, transfers, or owners, and planting seeds that they hope to reap if the wheels come off, to prove their perennial summer whining was justified. Or throwing toys out of of their prams in the half time thread, but then nowhere to be seen when we turn the game around. Or making veiled references to lack of signings by suggesting we're screwed if Gravenberch gets injured - even though Macallister or Jones can cover if needed (with Endo as their backup). Or another tiresome argument about the number 6 role, and finding any possible reason to find fault with the club or squad - whilst the rest of us are busy enjoying our record breaking season start. Seriously - why not just give it a rest, and heed the advice of the mods on here down the years: sometimes its better to read more, and post less.

This season is surely better than any of us could've expected after Jurgen decided to leave early. What could've been a bumpy ride or big drop-off has (so far) been a seamless handover, in contrast to the shitshows we've seen at other clubs when a successful manager departs. Gravenberch and Gakpo look like different players under Slot. Diaz is on fire. Mo is scoring whilst providing some exquisite assists. Virgil and Konate look unbreachable. Kelleher is again showing he's a more than capable number 2. Jones is looking great, Macallister is as reliable as ever, and our bench and injuries are much less of a concern than previous seasons. Last season's PGMOL conspiracy thread has also aged particularly badly now that things are going well.

And all this whilst we haven't yet hit top gear, Slot has barely even had time to fully implement his ideas, and we have several players not on consistent top form - including Trent, Robbo, Szoboszlai, and Nunez. Plus we have Alisson, Jota, Elliot and Chiesa to come back.

So....rather than us being 'lucky' or getting the 'rub of the green' this season, I'd say the opposite. We've been doggedly excellent in getting results with a brand new manager, key players out, several of our best players out of form, and a club adjusting to the loss of one of the best managers in our history. So if we're talking about luck, perhaps it's the other clubs that are lucky we haven't hit our full stride yet, haven't got everyone fit yet, haven't got all our key players on top form, and haven't yet fully adopted Slot's philosophy. Because when it all comes together we'll be bloody brilliant.

'Riding your luck' is flipping a coin and getting heads 9 times in a row, then betting £1,000 you can get 10. But winning 15 and drawing 1 from 17 games, with the only loss being a rare home defeat (to a side looking remarkably decent) is definitely not luck. Not in the slightest. Nine clean sheets (and rarely conceding first) suggests we've tightened up, are more compact, patient, and risk averse. Winning when not at our best suggests we've got plenty of fight and resilience - which fortunately didn't leave the club with Jurgen. Utd certainly weren't 'riding their luck' whilst winning games when not at their best, scoring late goals, and hoovering up trophies for 20 years. That the was 'the sign of champions', and our run so far is no different.

Slot is a very likeable manager - articulate, confident, tactically astute, and aware of the size of job he's taken on. There'll no doubt be challenges ahead and times when him and the team will have to dig deep, but for now we can be very grateful that the baton has been passed over so smoothly.

It's a great time to be a red.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,455
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 11:57:01 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:41:35 am
Not posted on here for ages, but it's been a great start to the season, and the perfect way for Slot to endear himself to the players and fans.

His friendly, open style in front of the camera and the way he handles the media have shown him to be an astute communicator, and he seems to have made good first impressions on pretty much everyone so far. To be doing so well without playing our best football is better than any of us could've hoped for after Jurgen's departure - turning a potentially difficult transition season into a much calmer and settled start to his tenure. Of course, everything can change very quickly in football, but so far all the signs are looking good. That result against Bayer cannot be understated, winning 4-0 against the German Champions - a side who went unbeaten in the Bundesliga last season, and had a run of 51 games without defeat in all competitions.

Slot has achieved so many things already in his short time here. He's made a record breaking start, getting plenty of points on the board and giving us a great platform to build from. He's silenced the doubters in the media and our fan base, who may have thought we'd struggle after Jurgen. He's earned himself credit in the bank, and some breathing space to introduce his methods without the pressure that would've inevitably come if results weren't so good. He's endeared himself to fans and the media with his calm and confident approach, showing that he's clearly his own man and has his own identity/philosophy for how he wants us to play. Importantly, he's also helped us move on from Jurgen, which back in January seemed like something that might take a while to come to terms with. He'll also have contributed to plenty of fume amongst rival fans (especially Gary Neville) who will have all been delighted Jurgen was leaving, and hoping that we'd fall off a cliff. Utd fans in particular must be wondering how they can spend £1.6 billion in 11 years (across 6 managers) to go backwards, yet we can spend so little but actually see results improve. It's early days, and wins make such a difference of course, but we couldn't have asked for a better start to help quell any anxieties about a post-Jurgen world. Even that blip against Forest now looks better in context, given that they've only lost once all season and are currently level on points with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Slot has already made us more measured, more compact, and less chaotic. I loved our energy and intensity under Jurgen, but we also had our fair share of injuries and sometimes played on a knife edge. A key theme under Jurgen certainly seemed to be players regularly being on the treatment table, and whether this was our intensity, injury prone players, keeping pace with City or just bad luck is up for debate. But our style under Slot so far seems more controlled and patient - less heavy metal and more orchestrated.

City are struggling, and whether they recover or not, we are certainly making hay whilst the sun shines. Although their cheating is by far the biggest factor in their success, they also benefitted massively from a far smaller injury list every year - mainly due to playing a possession game where control is key. They'd often play at walking pace whilst the opposition sat deep and parked the bus. This, combined with their squad depth and expensive bench meant they've rarely suffered a season-changing injury crisis - and any injuries had far less impact on them than we experienced (although the effect of losing Laporte in 19/20 and Rodri this season shows just how fragile Guardiola's system can be when a key player is out). Chasing them down for 7 seasons under Jurgen was hard enough, but doing so with a stretched squad playing with such intensity twice a week (and twice chasing quadruples) was sometimes a leap too far. It's refreshing to see them finally hit with a few more injuries, just as we seem to be gradually approaching an almost fully fit squad to choose from. So perhaps Slot's approach and patient style might bode well for player durability - especially if we go deep in several competitions, which already looks likely this season. Our main injuries so far are either injury prone players like Jota/Chiesa, and a freak injury to Alisson. We have arguably the best squad depth we've had for a long time, and hopefully our less intense playing style keeps players fresh with a strong bench to use for rotation.

We have 6 forwards who are all versatile and bring something different to the team. We have 8 midfielders who all have energy, durability, and plenty of desire. We have 8 defenders who will all play their part, and give Slot plenty of options to find a balance between rotation and game time. We also have the best back up keeper in the league (and a 3rd choice who looked very capable in the League cup). Which players would make our first and 'second' eleven is up for debate, but a team of Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Macallister, Szboszlai, Jota, Diaz and Mo could hold their own against anyone in Europe. A second eleven of Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsjmikas, Endo, Jones, Elliot, Gakpo, Nunez and Chiesa is a great group of players - all pushing for a regular starting place (especially Jones/Gakpo) and all able to do a job when needed. I'd be happy seeing any of them on the team sheet.

Our squad didn't need too much work in the summer, and regardless of who people wanted (or how much money we did/didnt have), I think it was always going to be a quiet summer after Jurgen left. Our recruitment team no doubt had some targets, but I imagine it's difficult to recruit when a managerial giant like Jurgen leaves, and the new manager hasn't yet had the chance to settle and assess the squad. Perhaps transfer funds were set aside to use for new contracts for Mo, Virgil and Trent, or were put on ice until Slot has worked out what he needs. Perhaps the lack of news on contract extensions is because the 3 players we'd all like to extend were waiting to see how the managerial transition panned out, before putting pen to paper. They've had the best years of their careers under Jurgen, and no-one could blame them for considering their options once he announced his early exit. Our results so far can only bolster their faith in Slot, and hopefully they want to stick around and help finish what Jurgen started.

I'm trying not to get carried away at this early stage. But everything about Slot and our results so far have been the perfect tonic to move on from Jurgen's departure, and embrace this new era with plenty of optimism. It's been a dream start, and I think Slot and this team has huge potential. We look in good shape to challenge on all fronts this season, and our rivals for the title all have different problems to contend with.

Our post-Jurgen form makes for great reading: P17 W15 D1 L1 F39 A10 GD+29 with 9 clean sheets. Top of the Premier league, dropping only 5 points in 11 games, and conceding just 6 goals. Top of the Champions League group with maximum points. Into the League Cup quarter finals. Already played Utd away, Arsenal away, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkeusen, AC Milan, Villa, and Brighton (twice). City and Arsenal are struggling, and looking like this could be a difficult season for both of them.

And yet, some are still finding reasons to complain, or be worried, or suggesting that our results are not sustainable and we're 'riding our luck'. It's the same old posters camped out in the same old threads - finding any topic that mentions contracts, money, transfers, or owners, and planting seeds that they hope to reap if the wheels come off, to prove their perennial summer whining was justified. Or throwing toys out of of their prams in the half time thread, but then nowhere to be seen when we turn the game around. Or making veiled references to lack of signings by suggesting we're screwed if Gravenberch gets injured - even though Macallister or Jones can cover if needed (with Endo as their backup). Or another tiresome argument about the number 6 role, and finding any possible reason to find fault with the club or squad - whilst the rest of us are busy enjoying our record breaking season start. Seriously - why not just give it a rest, and heed the advice of the mods on here down the years: sometimes its better to read more, and post less.

This season is surely better than any of us could've expected after Jurgen decided to leave early. What could've been a bumpy ride or big drop-off has (so far) been a seamless handover, in contrast to the shitshows we've seen at other clubs when a successful manager departs. Gravenberch and Gakpo look like different players under Slot. Diaz is on fire. Mo is scoring whilst providing some exquisite assists. Virgil and Konate look unbreachable. Kelleher is again showing he's a more than capable number 2. Jones is looking great, Macallister is as reliable as ever, and our bench and injuries are much less of a concern than previous seasons. Last season's PGMOL conspiracy thread has also aged particularly badly now that things are going well.

And all this whilst we haven't yet hit top gear, Slot has barely even had time to fully implement his ideas, and we have several players not on consistent top form - including Trent, Robbo, Szoboszlai, and Nunez. Plus we have Alisson, Jota, Elliot and Chiesa to come back.

So....rather than us being 'lucky' or getting the 'rub of the green' this season, I'd say the opposite. We've been doggedly excellent in getting results with a brand new manager, key players out, several of our best players out of form, and a club adjusting to the loss of one of the best managers in our history. So if we're talking about luck, perhaps it's the other clubs that are lucky we haven't hit our full stride yet, haven't got everyone fit yet, haven't got all our key players on top form, and haven't yet fully adopted Slot's philosophy. Because when it all comes together we'll be bloody brilliant.

'Riding your luck' is flipping a coin and getting heads 9 times in a row, then betting £1,000 you can get 10. But winning 15 and drawing 1 from 17 games, with the only loss being a rare home defeat (to a side looking remarkably decent) is definitely not luck. Not in the slightest. Nine clean sheets (and rarely conceding first) suggests we've tightened up, are more compact, patient, and risk averse. Winning when not at our best suggests we've got plenty of fight and resilience - which fortunately didn't leave the club with Jurgen. Utd certainly weren't 'riding their luck' whilst winning games when not at their best, scoring late goals, and hoovering up trophies for 20 years. That the was 'the sign of champions', and our run so far is no different.

Slot is a very likeable manager - articulate, confident, tactically astute, and aware of the size of job he's taken on. There'll no doubt be challenges ahead and times when him and the team will have to dig deep, but for now we can be very grateful that the baton has been passed over so smoothly.

It's a great time to be a red.

Great post! Nice one
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 12:02:49 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jordan-henderson-highlights-arne-slot-30342515?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target

Quote

Henderson spent 12 years at Liverpool and was the captain under Slot's predecessor Jurgen Klopp for eight years before joining Saudi Arabia club Al-Ettifaq last summer and then subsequently moving to Ajax in January.

He was back at the AXA Training Centre last month to visit his former team-mates. And, speaking after Ajax's 2-2 Eredivisie draw at FC Twente on Sunday, Henderson was asked about Liverpool's campaign.

 So good," he said. "I've watched them a lot and the team have had a lift with the manager and the staff coming in.

"The performances have been outstanding. Every time I've watched them play, they look in full control.

I went to Liverpool a few weeks ago and met Arne Slot there and his staff and the team. It was very impressive, to be honest.

 You can see the energy is very good there at the minute. The vibe is good, they look very strong in the league so it's nice to see.

Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 12:11:10 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:30:49 am
I would  :P

Klopp was a brilliant man manager and a very, very good coach.  How Klopp turned the club around - on the pitch and in the stands - and the legacy he's left behind are incredible.  He's the only modern day manager that can be spoken of in the same terms as Shankly.  All that said, he had such a broad remit that he seemingly - and sensibly - let others lead on the coaching (primarily Buvac and Ljinders).

Slot has a reduced role but he seems like an excellent head coach.

You actually havent explained how hes a better coach..

But he isnt a Klopp team got 97 points in a season, this season we could win the league without attaining those numbers, doesnt mean we have a better team than that one or hes a equal or better coach than Klopp cause he equals the amount of titles Klopp won.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,701
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 12:15:33 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:41:35 am
Not posted on here for ages, but it's been a great start to the season, and the perfect way for Slot to endear himself to the players and fans.

His friendly, open style in front of the camera and the way he handles the media have shown him to be an astute communicator, and he seems to have made good first impressions on pretty much everyone so far. To be doing so well without playing our best football is better than any of us could've hoped for after Jurgen's departure - turning a potentially difficult transition season into a much calmer and settled start to his tenure. Of course, everything can change very quickly in football, but so far all the signs are looking good. That result against Bayer cannot be understated, winning 4-0 against the German Champions - a side who went unbeaten in the Bundesliga last season, and had a run of 51 games without defeat in all competitions.

Slot has achieved so many things already in his short time here. He's made a record breaking start, getting plenty of points on the board and giving us a great platform to build from. He's silenced the doubters in the media and our fan base, who may have thought we'd struggle after Jurgen. He's earned himself credit in the bank, and some breathing space to introduce his methods without the pressure that would've inevitably come if results weren't so good. He's endeared himself to fans and the media with his calm and confident approach, showing that he's clearly his own man and has his own identity/philosophy for how he wants us to play. Importantly, he's also helped us move on from Jurgen, which back in January seemed like something that might take a while to come to terms with. He'll also have contributed to plenty of fume amongst rival fans (especially Gary Neville) who will have all been delighted Jurgen was leaving, and hoping that we'd fall off a cliff. Utd fans in particular must be wondering how they can spend £1.6 billion in 11 years (across 6 managers) to go backwards, yet we can spend so little but actually see results improve. It's early days, and wins make such a difference of course, but we couldn't have asked for a better start to help quell any anxieties about a post-Jurgen world. Even that blip against Forest now looks better in context, given that they've only lost once all season and are currently level on points with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Slot has already made us more measured, more compact, and less chaotic. I loved our energy and intensity under Jurgen, but we also had our fair share of injuries and sometimes played on a knife edge. A key theme under Jurgen certainly seemed to be players regularly being on the treatment table, and whether this was our intensity, injury prone players, keeping pace with City or just bad luck is up for debate. But our style under Slot so far seems more controlled and patient - less heavy metal and more orchestrated.

City are struggling, and whether they recover or not, we are certainly making hay whilst the sun shines. Although their cheating is by far the biggest factor in their success, they also benefitted massively from a far smaller injury list every year - mainly due to playing a possession game where control is key. They'd often play at walking pace whilst the opposition sat deep and parked the bus. This, combined with their squad depth and expensive bench meant they've rarely suffered a season-changing injury crisis - and any injuries had far less impact on them than we experienced (although the effect of losing Laporte in 19/20 and Rodri this season shows just how fragile Guardiola's system can be when a key player is out). Chasing them down for 7 seasons under Jurgen was hard enough, but doing so with a stretched squad playing with such intensity twice a week (and twice chasing quadruples) was sometimes a leap too far. It's refreshing to see them finally hit with a few more injuries, just as we seem to be gradually approaching an almost fully fit squad to choose from. So perhaps Slot's approach and patient style might bode well for player durability - especially if we go deep in several competitions, which already looks likely this season. Our main injuries so far are either injury prone players like Jota/Chiesa, and a freak injury to Alisson. We have arguably the best squad depth we've had for a long time, and hopefully our less intense playing style keeps players fresh with a strong bench to use for rotation.

We have 6 forwards who are all versatile and bring something different to the team. We have 8 midfielders who all have energy, durability, and plenty of desire. We have 8 defenders who will all play their part, and give Slot plenty of options to find a balance between rotation and game time. We also have the best back up keeper in the league (and a 3rd choice who looked very capable in the League cup). Which players would make our first and 'second' eleven is up for debate, but a team of Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Macallister, Szboszlai, Jota, Diaz and Mo could hold their own against anyone in Europe. A second eleven of Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsjmikas, Endo, Jones, Elliot, Gakpo, Nunez and Chiesa is a great group of players - all pushing for a regular starting place (especially Jones/Gakpo) and all able to do a job when needed. I'd be happy seeing any of them on the team sheet.

Our squad didn't need too much work in the summer, and regardless of who people wanted (or how much money we did/didnt have), I think it was always going to be a quiet summer after Jurgen left. Our recruitment team no doubt had some targets, but I imagine it's difficult to recruit when a managerial giant like Jurgen leaves, and the new manager hasn't yet had the chance to settle and assess the squad. Perhaps transfer funds were set aside to use for new contracts for Mo, Virgil and Trent, or were put on ice until Slot has worked out what he needs. Perhaps the lack of news on contract extensions is because the 3 players we'd all like to extend were waiting to see how the managerial transition panned out, before putting pen to paper. They've had the best years of their careers under Jurgen, and no-one could blame them for considering their options once he announced his early exit. Our results so far can only bolster their faith in Slot, and hopefully they want to stick around and help finish what Jurgen started.

I'm trying not to get carried away at this early stage. But everything about Slot and our results so far have been the perfect tonic to move on from Jurgen's departure, and embrace this new era with plenty of optimism. It's been a dream start, and I think Slot and this team has huge potential. We look in good shape to challenge on all fronts this season, and our rivals for the title all have different problems to contend with.

Our post-Jurgen form makes for great reading: P17 W15 D1 L1 F39 A10 GD+29 with 9 clean sheets. Top of the Premier league, dropping only 5 points in 11 games, and conceding just 6 goals. Top of the Champions League group with maximum points. Into the League Cup quarter finals. Already played Utd away, Arsenal away, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkeusen, AC Milan, Villa, and Brighton (twice). City and Arsenal are struggling, and looking like this could be a difficult season for both of them.

And yet, some are still finding reasons to complain, or be worried, or suggesting that our results are not sustainable and we're 'riding our luck'. It's the same old posters camped out in the same old threads - finding any topic that mentions contracts, money, transfers, or owners, and planting seeds that they hope to reap if the wheels come off, to prove their perennial summer whining was justified. Or throwing toys out of of their prams in the half time thread, but then nowhere to be seen when we turn the game around. Or making veiled references to lack of signings by suggesting we're screwed if Gravenberch gets injured - even though Macallister or Jones can cover if needed (with Endo as their backup). Or another tiresome argument about the number 6 role, and finding any possible reason to find fault with the club or squad - whilst the rest of us are busy enjoying our record breaking season start. Seriously - why not just give it a rest, and heed the advice of the mods on here down the years: sometimes its better to read more, and post less.

This season is surely better than any of us could've expected after Jurgen decided to leave early. What could've been a bumpy ride or big drop-off has (so far) been a seamless handover, in contrast to the shitshows we've seen at other clubs when a successful manager departs. Gravenberch and Gakpo look like different players under Slot. Diaz is on fire. Mo is scoring whilst providing some exquisite assists. Virgil and Konate look unbreachable. Kelleher is again showing he's a more than capable number 2. Jones is looking great, Macallister is as reliable as ever, and our bench and injuries are much less of a concern than previous seasons. Last season's PGMOL conspiracy thread has also aged particularly badly now that things are going well.

And all this whilst we haven't yet hit top gear, Slot has barely even had time to fully implement his ideas, and we have several players not on consistent top form - including Trent, Robbo, Szoboszlai, and Nunez. Plus we have Alisson, Jota, Elliot and Chiesa to come back.

So....rather than us being 'lucky' or getting the 'rub of the green' this season, I'd say the opposite. We've been doggedly excellent in getting results with a brand new manager, key players out, several of our best players out of form, and a club adjusting to the loss of one of the best managers in our history. So if we're talking about luck, perhaps it's the other clubs that are lucky we haven't hit our full stride yet, haven't got everyone fit yet, haven't got all our key players on top form, and haven't yet fully adopted Slot's philosophy. Because when it all comes together we'll be bloody brilliant.

'Riding your luck' is flipping a coin and getting heads 9 times in a row, then betting £1,000 you can get 10. But winning 15 and drawing 1 from 17 games, with the only loss being a rare home defeat (to a side looking remarkably decent) is definitely not luck. Not in the slightest. Nine clean sheets (and rarely conceding first) suggests we've tightened up, are more compact, patient, and risk averse. Winning when not at our best suggests we've got plenty of fight and resilience - which fortunately didn't leave the club with Jurgen. Utd certainly weren't 'riding their luck' whilst winning games when not at their best, scoring late goals, and hoovering up trophies for 20 years. That the was 'the sign of champions', and our run so far is no different.

Slot is a very likeable manager - articulate, confident, tactically astute, and aware of the size of job he's taken on. There'll no doubt be challenges ahead and times when him and the team will have to dig deep, but for now we can be very grateful that the baton has been passed over so smoothly.

It's a great time to be a red.

When you start reading a post, and then realise that its an article that requires reading over a cup of coffee 😁
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,167
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 12:20:43 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:30:49 am
I would  :P

Klopp was a brilliant man manager and a very, very good coach.  How Klopp turned the club around - on the pitch and in the stands - and the legacy he's left behind are incredible.  He's the only modern day manager that can be spoken of in the same terms as Shankly.  All that said, he had such a broad remit that he seemingly - and sensibly - let others lead on the coaching (primarily Buvac and Ljinders).

Slot has a reduced role but he seems like an excellent head coach.

I think that is pretty hard to say. Firstly we don't know how influential the likes of Hulshof and Heitinga are for Slot before we make comparisons with the likes of Buvac and Ljinders.

Secondly, Slot has had a great start and for me has improved us in both boxes but the midfield is still an area of concern. Above all though Slot has done it for 3-4 months. He has the advantage of fresh ideas both in terms of our players and opposition coaches. Klopp did it for 9 years. He kept us evolving, he kept tweaking our play and he kept refreshing our tactical approach.

I think it is way too early to start comparing them.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 12:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:11:10 pm
You actually havent explained how hes a better coach..

But he isnt a Klopp team got 97 points in a season, this season we could win the league without attaining those numbers, doesnt mean we have a better team than that one or hes a equal or better coach than Klopp cause he equals the amount of titles Klopp won.
I thought I had  :(

Klopp was a manager that entrusted his lieutenants to coach and, in my view, shape how we played.  Klopp would have obviously had the final say and realistically had the power to recruit or replace those lieutenants.  Klopp/Buvac and Klopp/Ljinders resulted in very different styles of play (just as Ferguson's Man U did under Brian Kidd, Carlos Queiroz and Meulensteen).

Slot seems to be really hands on with the coaching, almost like Ljinders but with also having the power of the final say.  In the clips I've seen from our training this season you can really see how much Slot enjoys that aspect of it.

I certainly wouldn't say Slot is a better manager than Klopp as there's nothing to support that, yet.  Slot inherited a group of excellent pros and has worked on refining how they play.  Klopp inherited a group containing misfits and degenerates that he had to get a tune out of whilst slowly refreshing the squad.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,782
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 12:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:20:43 pm
Secondly, Slot has had a great start and for me has improved us in both boxes but the midfield is still an area of concern.

You don't say.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,167
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 12:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:30:22 pm
You don't say.

Wow cutting one line from a length post. Never seen you do that before Yorky.  ;D ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,782
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 12:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:33:21 pm
Wow cutting one line from a length post. Never seen you do that before Yorky.  ;D ;D

Unheard of right? No one ever excerpts a passage from a book or a sentence from a post. They always quote the entire book or the entire post. You're full of shit Eeyore, and a single turd is all I can deal with. But it's a very familiar turd. Your favourite turd in fact and it appears every time you take a dump on RAWK. Viz - our midfield is a problem (and FSG refused to address this problem over summer).  Same old, same old.

Meanwhile the Reds keep winning.




Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 12:42:58 pm »
What's the point in comparing Klopp and Slot at all? They aren't competing against each other and you can praise one without shitting on the other.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:30:22 pm
You don't say.

 ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4855 on: Today at 12:43:18 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:41:35 am
Not posted on here for ages, but it's been a great start to the season, and the perfect way for Slot to endear himself to the players and fans.

His friendly, open style in front of the camera and the way he handles the media have shown him to be an astute communicator, and he seems to have made good first impressions on pretty much everyone so far. To be doing so well without playing our best football is better than any of us could've hoped for after Jurgen's departure - turning a potentially difficult transition season into a much calmer and settled start to his tenure. Of course, everything can change very quickly in football, but so far all the signs are looking good. That result against Bayer cannot be understated, winning 4-0 against the German Champions - a side who went unbeaten in the Bundesliga last season, and had a run of 51 games without defeat in all competitions.

Slot has achieved so many things already in his short time here. He's made a record breaking start, getting plenty of points on the board and giving us a great platform to build from. He's silenced the doubters in the media and our fan base, who may have thought we'd struggle after Jurgen. He's earned himself credit in the bank, and some breathing space to introduce his methods without the pressure that would've inevitably come if results weren't so good. He's endeared himself to fans and the media with his calm and confident approach, showing that he's clearly his own man and has his own identity/philosophy for how he wants us to play. Importantly, he's also helped us move on from Jurgen, which back in January seemed like something that might take a while to come to terms with. He'll also have contributed to plenty of fume amongst rival fans (especially Gary Neville) who will have all been delighted Jurgen was leaving, and hoping that we'd fall off a cliff. Utd fans in particular must be wondering how they can spend £1.6 billion in 11 years (across 6 managers) to go backwards, yet we can spend so little but actually see results improve. It's early days, and wins make such a difference of course, but we couldn't have asked for a better start to help quell any anxieties about a post-Jurgen world. Even that blip against Forest now looks better in context, given that they've only lost once all season and are currently level on points with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Slot has already made us more measured, more compact, and less chaotic. I loved our energy and intensity under Jurgen, but we also had our fair share of injuries and sometimes played on a knife edge. A key theme under Jurgen certainly seemed to be players regularly being on the treatment table, and whether this was our intensity, injury prone players, keeping pace with City or just bad luck is up for debate. But our style under Slot so far seems more controlled and patient - less heavy metal and more orchestrated.

City are struggling, and whether they recover or not, we are certainly making hay whilst the sun shines. Although their cheating is by far the biggest factor in their success, they also benefitted massively from a far smaller injury list every year - mainly due to playing a possession game where control is key. They'd often play at walking pace whilst the opposition sat deep and parked the bus. This, combined with their squad depth and expensive bench meant they've rarely suffered a season-changing injury crisis - and any injuries had far less impact on them than we experienced (although the effect of losing Laporte in 19/20 and Rodri this season shows just how fragile Guardiola's system can be when a key player is out). Chasing them down for 7 seasons under Jurgen was hard enough, but doing so with a stretched squad playing with such intensity twice a week (and twice chasing quadruples) was sometimes a leap too far. It's refreshing to see them finally hit with a few more injuries, just as we seem to be gradually approaching an almost fully fit squad to choose from. So perhaps Slot's approach and patient style might bode well for player durability - especially if we go deep in several competitions, which already looks likely this season. Our main injuries so far are either injury prone players like Jota/Chiesa, and a freak injury to Alisson. We have arguably the best squad depth we've had for a long time, and hopefully our less intense playing style keeps players fresh with a strong bench to use for rotation.

We have 6 forwards who are all versatile and bring something different to the team. We have 8 midfielders who all have energy, durability, and plenty of desire. We have 8 defenders who will all play their part, and give Slot plenty of options to find a balance between rotation and game time. We also have the best back up keeper in the league (and a 3rd choice who looked very capable in the League cup). Which players would make our first and 'second' eleven is up for debate, but a team of Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Macallister, Szboszlai, Jota, Diaz and Mo could hold their own against anyone in Europe. A second eleven of Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsjmikas, Endo, Jones, Elliot, Gakpo, Nunez and Chiesa is a great group of players - all pushing for a regular starting place (especially Jones/Gakpo) and all able to do a job when needed. I'd be happy seeing any of them on the team sheet.

Our squad didn't need too much work in the summer, and regardless of who people wanted (or how much money we did/didnt have), I think it was always going to be a quiet summer after Jurgen left. Our recruitment team no doubt had some targets, but I imagine it's difficult to recruit when a managerial giant like Jurgen leaves, and the new manager hasn't yet had the chance to settle and assess the squad. Perhaps transfer funds were set aside to use for new contracts for Mo, Virgil and Trent, or were put on ice until Slot has worked out what he needs. Perhaps the lack of news on contract extensions is because the 3 players we'd all like to extend were waiting to see how the managerial transition panned out, before putting pen to paper. They've had the best years of their careers under Jurgen, and no-one could blame them for considering their options once he announced his early exit. Our results so far can only bolster their faith in Slot, and hopefully they want to stick around and help finish what Jurgen started.

I'm trying not to get carried away at this early stage. But everything about Slot and our results so far have been the perfect tonic to move on from Jurgen's departure, and embrace this new era with plenty of optimism. It's been a dream start, and I think Slot and this team has huge potential. We look in good shape to challenge on all fronts this season, and our rivals for the title all have different problems to contend with.

Our post-Jurgen form makes for great reading: P17 W15 D1 L1 F39 A10 GD+29 with 9 clean sheets. Top of the Premier league, dropping only 5 points in 11 games, and conceding just 6 goals. Top of the Champions League group with maximum points. Into the League Cup quarter finals. Already played Utd away, Arsenal away, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkeusen, AC Milan, Villa, and Brighton (twice). City and Arsenal are struggling, and looking like this could be a difficult season for both of them.

And yet, some are still finding reasons to complain, or be worried, or suggesting that our results are not sustainable and we're 'riding our luck'. It's the same old posters camped out in the same old threads - finding any topic that mentions contracts, money, transfers, or owners, and planting seeds that they hope to reap if the wheels come off, to prove their perennial summer whining was justified. Or throwing toys out of of their prams in the half time thread, but then nowhere to be seen when we turn the game around. Or making veiled references to lack of signings by suggesting we're screwed if Gravenberch gets injured - even though Macallister or Jones can cover if needed (with Endo as their backup). Or another tiresome argument about the number 6 role, and finding any possible reason to find fault with the club or squad - whilst the rest of us are busy enjoying our record breaking season start. Seriously - why not just give it a rest, and heed the advice of the mods on here down the years: sometimes its better to read more, and post less.

This season is surely better than any of us could've expected after Jurgen decided to leave early. What could've been a bumpy ride or big drop-off has (so far) been a seamless handover, in contrast to the shitshows we've seen at other clubs when a successful manager departs. Gravenberch and Gakpo look like different players under Slot. Diaz is on fire. Mo is scoring whilst providing some exquisite assists. Virgil and Konate look unbreachable. Kelleher is again showing he's a more than capable number 2. Jones is looking great, Macallister is as reliable as ever, and our bench and injuries are much less of a concern than previous seasons. Last season's PGMOL conspiracy thread has also aged particularly badly now that things are going well.

And all this whilst we haven't yet hit top gear, Slot has barely even had time to fully implement his ideas, and we have several players not on consistent top form - including Trent, Robbo, Szoboszlai, and Nunez. Plus we have Alisson, Jota, Elliot and Chiesa to come back.

So....rather than us being 'lucky' or getting the 'rub of the green' this season, I'd say the opposite. We've been doggedly excellent in getting results with a brand new manager, key players out, several of our best players out of form, and a club adjusting to the loss of one of the best managers in our history. So if we're talking about luck, perhaps it's the other clubs that are lucky we haven't hit our full stride yet, haven't got everyone fit yet, haven't got all our key players on top form, and haven't yet fully adopted Slot's philosophy. Because when it all comes together we'll be bloody brilliant.

'Riding your luck' is flipping a coin and getting heads 9 times in a row, then betting £1,000 you can get 10. But winning 15 and drawing 1 from 17 games, with the only loss being a rare home defeat (to a side looking remarkably decent) is definitely not luck. Not in the slightest. Nine clean sheets (and rarely conceding first) suggests we've tightened up, are more compact, patient, and risk averse. Winning when not at our best suggests we've got plenty of fight and resilience - which fortunately didn't leave the club with Jurgen. Utd certainly weren't 'riding their luck' whilst winning games when not at their best, scoring late goals, and hoovering up trophies for 20 years. That the was 'the sign of champions', and our run so far is no different.

Slot is a very likeable manager - articulate, confident, tactically astute, and aware of the size of job he's taken on. There'll no doubt be challenges ahead and times when him and the team will have to dig deep, but for now we can be very grateful that the baton has been passed over so smoothly.

It's a great time to be a red.
Great post.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,167
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4856 on: Today at 12:46:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:27:55 pm
I thought I had  :(

Klopp was a manager that entrusted his lieutenants to coach and, in my view, shape how we played.  Klopp would have obviously had the final say and realistically had the power to recruit or replace those lieutenants.  Klopp/Buvac and Klopp/Ljinders resulted in very different styles of play (just as Ferguson's Man U did under Brian Kidd, Carlos Queiroz and Meulensteen).

Slot seems to be really hands on with the coaching, almost like Ljinders but with also having the power of the final say.  In the clips I've seen from our training this season you can really see how much Slot enjoys that aspect of it.

I certainly wouldn't say Slot is a better manager than Klopp as there's nothing to support that, yet.  Slot inherited a group of excellent pros and has worked on refining how they play.  Klopp inherited a group containing misfits and degenerates that he had to get a tune out of whilst slowly refreshing the squad.

Buvac was still here though when we started evolving our play from a pure geggenpressing team into a more possession based team. That is what happens in Football you have to keep evolving. You have a style of play that gives you a temporary advantage. The thing is opposition coaches then adapt to neutralise your advantage.

Coaches followed the lead of Klopp and started playing a high line and pressing and counter-pressing us. That then necessitated us trying to become more press resistant and looking to become a more possession-based team. The biggest change was that teams stopped playing out from the back so much against us. They were more direct played the ball higher earlier in moves and looked to turn the tables on us and press us high up the pitch.

That is the sort of thing Slot will have to adapt to. Saturday's game was a perfect example. Emery usually plays a very high-line and looks to dominate possession. On Saturday he didn't. They dropped into a mid-block, held a deeper defensive line and refused to jump out and press us. Slot wants to tempt teams to press us. Emery refused to do that and they sat in waiting for us to try and play into midfield and then pounced. It was similar to what Nuno did with Forest.

So now it will be a new challenge for Slot and his coaching team and we will have to see if he can adapt and find ways to overcome those tactics. That will be the real test as to whether he is a better coach than Klopp, because Klopp kept on finding solutions.   
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,782
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4857 on: Today at 12:47:16 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:41:35 am

Yes, terrific post. Really enjoyed reading that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,167
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4858 on: Today at 12:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:38:47 pm
Unheard of right? No one ever excerpts a passage from a book or a sentence from a post. They always quote the entire book or the entire post. You're full of shit Eeyore, and a single turd is all I can deal with. But it's a very familiar turd. Your favourite turd in fact and it appears every time you take a dump on RAWK. Viz - our midfield is a problem (and FSG refused to address this problem over summer).  Same old, same old.

Meanwhile the Reds keep winning.



Good to see the mask slipping and the real Yorky coming to the fore. ;)

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,812
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4859 on: Today at 12:59:07 pm »
Great post Keyop.


My criticism of Klopp is that the song he chose for Slot is terrible. I'm hoping that the Kop comes up with something better than that. :)
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,605
  • Meh sd f
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4860 on: Today at 01:13:47 pm »
Most of the focus is on the changes Slot have made, but to me the most impressive aspect is actually the relative lack of changes.
New managers often want to make a lot of changes to show who's the boss, but Slot has been very pragmatic and humble. He has kept the stuff that he likes, which is most of what Klopp built. The overall 433 shape, the counterattacks, the high press, the gegenpress, the importance of FBs. The biggest tactical change is going from a 1-2 midfield to a 2-1 (and even this change seems to be reverted quite often), so most of the players have the same roles.

This shows a great degree of humbleness and maturity. He also shows a great deal of respect for the league and the opponents, with a clear focus on improving the defense.
Logged

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,768
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4861 on: Today at 01:14:51 pm »
This guy is a real winner.

Keep up the good work!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,782
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4862 on: Today at 01:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:57:58 pm
Good to see the mask slipping and the real Yorky coming to the fore. ;)

You've upset me now. Surely I didn't ever give you the impression that I thought your posts were anything but full of the brown stuff?  ;D
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,167
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4863 on: Today at 01:21:25 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:13:47 pm
Most of the focus is on the changes Slot have made, but to me the most impressive aspect is actually the relative lack of changes.
New managers often want to make a lot of changes to show who's the boss, but Slot has been very pragmatic and humble. He has kept the stuff that he likes, which is most of what Klopp built. The overall 433 shape, the counterattacks, the high press, the gegenpress, the importance of FBs. The biggest tactical change is going from a 1-2 midfield to a 2-1 (and even this change seems to be reverted quite often), so most of the players have the same roles.

This shows a great degree of humbleness and maturity. He also shows a great deal of respect for the league and the opponents, with a clear focus on improving the defense.

Really good points. My favourite aspect is that he is confident enough in himself to give Klopp full credit for what he inherited. So many times you see a new coach come in and start complaining or downplaying what his predecessors had done or achieved.

It is going to be fascinating to see how Slot's Liverpool evolve.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,167
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4864 on: Today at 01:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:17:28 pm
You've upset me now. Surely I didn't ever give you the impression that I thought your posts were anything but full of the brown stuff?  ;D

It's okay mate. I don't want to get dragged down to your level and resort to getting personal. ;)
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,306
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4865 on: Today at 01:24:47 pm »
Great post Keyop.

Good to see you back.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 