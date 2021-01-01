Especially because we're doing so terribly this season.



That complacency is exactly what led to the massive drop off in 22-23. Hey 21-22 was brilliant, we almost won four trophies so just go again.Managers and coaches who overachieve get punished by complacent owners. We need to start being pro-active and addressing issues before they lead to huge drop-offs. We need to give Slot the tools to create the best team he can.The results have been excellent but the performances haven't. We are clearly stuck between two styles at the moment. A hybrid of Klopp's and Slot's styles. We still can't play out from the back properly. So back the coach and reap the rewards.