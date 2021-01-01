« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 357382 times)

Offline Sharado

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,724
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4520 on: Yesterday at 10:56:04 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 01:41:18 am
Be interesting to see how we treat big CL fixtures or the games against the likes of City, Arsenal, United etc at home

Our trademark under Jurgen has been blowing teams away in those with ridiculous pressure on the ball from minute one and constant attacks, amplified by the crowd. Chelsea/Brighton suggests we may favour a different approach, but that would risk somewhat minimising the Anfield factor.

That's no bad thing. I think the tail end of last season, the amount of times we went behind in games left the crowd as burnt out as the players. We all just ran out of puff. The type of control we've demonstrated this season has been exactly what we needed. Can we keep it going into the stretch is now the only question. I really hope we beef up the squad in Jan as there's a league title to be won, no doubt.
Logged
Quote from: rossipersempre on May  6, 2014, 10:40:16 pm
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4521 on: Yesterday at 04:50:49 pm »
is this the 2nd best start we've had to a league season?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4522 on: Yesterday at 04:57:58 pm »

I love how he can't forget the Nottingham Forest defeat. Really hope the club backs him up in the future unlike past summer.
Logged
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,264
  • ...All the best
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4523 on: Yesterday at 05:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 04:57:58 pm
Really hope the club backs him up in the future unlike past summer.
Especially because we're doing so terribly this season.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,257
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4524 on: Yesterday at 05:22:14 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:42:09 am
Try telling Gary Neville that!


Try telling Ratface anything about Liverpool that is a positive and watch his eyes glaze over. He's a cultist when it comes to being anti-Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4525 on: Yesterday at 06:04:12 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 05:04:03 pm
Especially because we're doing so terribly this season.

Doing well is why he needs to be backed.
Logged
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,084
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4526 on: Yesterday at 06:04:38 pm »
Feel a bit sorry for our manager at times. Always having to answer questions about the contracts. Maybe they should prompt the media and inform them that no answers will be given to questions about the contracts.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4527 on: Yesterday at 06:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 06:04:38 pm
Feel a bit sorry for our manager at times. Always having to answer questions about the contracts. Maybe they should prompt the media and inform them that no answers will be given to questions about the contracts.

It seems like water off a ducks back to him. He has a great way of making the press people sound like idiots for asking the question, while giving a perfectly polite and reasonable answer.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4528 on: Yesterday at 06:16:38 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 06:09:38 pm
It seems like water off a ducks back to him. He has a great way of making the press people sound like idiots for asking the question, while giving a perfectly polite and reasonable answer.
absolutely excellent isn't he.

his phrasing and word choices would even be admirable if English was his native tongue.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,992
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4529 on: Yesterday at 06:25:56 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 05:04:03 pm
Especially because we're doing so terribly this season.

That complacency is exactly what led to the massive drop off in 22-23. Hey 21-22 was brilliant, we almost won four trophies so just go again.

Managers and coaches who overachieve get punished by complacent owners. We need to start being pro-active and addressing issues before they lead to huge drop-offs. We need to give Slot the tools to create the best team he can.

The results have been excellent but the performances haven't. We are clearly stuck between two styles at the moment. A hybrid of Klopp's and Slot's styles. We still can't play out from the back properly. So back the coach and reap the rewards.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,429
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4530 on: Yesterday at 09:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:04:12 pm
Doing well is why he needs to be backed.

We should give him enough money to bring in salah's replacement now.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,115
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4531 on: Yesterday at 09:03:36 pm »
Even seen the Mancs giving him some love. Never in a million years would I have expected that.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,762
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4532 on: Yesterday at 09:34:12 pm »
Quote
Pep Guardiola on Slot and Liverpool:

"Liverpool are a top class team"
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,603
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 06:01:59 am »
Shut the fuck up Pep.
Nobody cares about your blessings.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 