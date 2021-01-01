Be interesting to see how we treat big CL fixtures or the games against the likes of City, Arsenal, United etc at home



Our trademark under Jurgen has been blowing teams away in those with ridiculous pressure on the ball from minute one and constant attacks, amplified by the crowd. Chelsea/Brighton suggests we may favour a different approach, but that would risk somewhat minimising the Anfield factor.



That's no bad thing. I think the tail end of last season, the amount of times we went behind in games left the crowd as burnt out as the players. We all just ran out of puff. The type of control we've demonstrated this season has been exactly what we needed. Can we keep it going into the stretch is now the only question. I really hope we beef up the squad in Jan as there's a league title to be won, no doubt.