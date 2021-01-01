« previous next »
« Reply #4520 on: Today at 10:56:04 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:41:18 am
Be interesting to see how we treat big CL fixtures or the games against the likes of City, Arsenal, United etc at home

Our trademark under Jurgen has been blowing teams away in those with ridiculous pressure on the ball from minute one and constant attacks, amplified by the crowd. Chelsea/Brighton suggests we may favour a different approach, but that would risk somewhat minimising the Anfield factor.

That's no bad thing. I think the tail end of last season, the amount of times we went behind in games left the crowd as burnt out as the players. We all just ran out of puff. The type of control we've demonstrated this season has been exactly what we needed. Can we keep it going into the stretch is now the only question. I really hope we beef up the squad in Jan as there's a league title to be won, no doubt.
« Reply #4521 on: Today at 04:50:49 pm »
is this the 2nd best start we've had to a league season?
« Reply #4522 on: Today at 04:57:58 pm »

I love how he can't forget the Nottingham Forest defeat. Really hope the club backs him up in the future unlike past summer.
« Reply #4523 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:57:58 pm
Really hope the club backs him up in the future unlike past summer.
Especially because we're doing so terribly this season.
« Reply #4524 on: Today at 05:22:14 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:42:09 am
Try telling Gary Neville that!


Try telling Ratface anything about Liverpool that is a positive and watch his eyes glaze over. He's a cultist when it comes to being anti-Liverpool.
« Reply #4525 on: Today at 06:04:12 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Especially because we're doing so terribly this season.

Doing well is why he needs to be backed.
« Reply #4526 on: Today at 06:04:38 pm »
Feel a bit sorry for our manager at times. Always having to answer questions about the contracts. Maybe they should prompt the media and inform them that no answers will be given to questions about the contracts.
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 06:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 06:04:38 pm
Feel a bit sorry for our manager at times. Always having to answer questions about the contracts. Maybe they should prompt the media and inform them that no answers will be given to questions about the contracts.

It seems like water off a ducks back to him. He has a great way of making the press people sound like idiots for asking the question, while giving a perfectly polite and reasonable answer.
