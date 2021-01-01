But we arent conceding big chances in any high volume, our average XG against is 0.7 which is really low too.



Back in the day, catching a team offside was seen as good defending rather than lucky!



Mind you, every team gets luck from time to time, but generally you make your own luck.



Whats been great about Slot is the way the players have taken to him. Literally every interview and briefing off the record says that everyone loves him. Quite an achievement after Klopp.

Dont think were really seeing full Slot ball by any means though, dont expect to see that until next season really



Slot has done an incredible job. As you say it seems as if the players have really taken to him. Likewise, I agree that we haven't been giving up many chances. The point I was making is that teams get on runs when they seemingly get punished for every half-chance they give up. At other times the same team tends to get away with it.When you are doing well things tend to go for you because you are more confident and the opposition feel under more pressure. At times last season we would start games well and then teams would score with their first half chance. If it was a tight offside it would go against us.I also think Slot is having a bit of a honeymoon period with the PGMOL in which we seem to be getting more decisions than when they were at war with PGMOL. All in all though we couldn't have dreamt of Slot doing so well. After a few months in the job he already seems a great fit for a Liverpool head coach.