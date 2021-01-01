Partly that is down to a bit of luck though. Teams are failing to take their chances and we have had numerous games in which we would have gone behind apart from an offside.
But we arent conceding big chances in any high volume, our average XG against is 0.7 which is really low too.
Back in the day, catching a team offside was seen as good defending rather than lucky!
Mind you, every team gets luck from time to time, but generally you make your own luck.
Whats been great about Slot is the way the players have taken to him. Literally every interview and briefing off the record says that everyone loves him. Quite an achievement after Klopp.
Dont think were really seeing full Slot ball by any means though, dont expect to see that until next season really