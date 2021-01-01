« previous next »
Offline Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 10:33:24 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:02:40 am

Arsenal fans would have that tattooed already
Everton fans would too, but only the WWDW bit. As we know, to them, the first ten games don't count.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,922
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 10:41:52 am »
A number of times, we've struggled or even been second best in the first half, due mainly to the tactical set-up not being quite right.

I put that down to Slot still learning the league, the teams/opposition players, the styles of play.

His brilliance is how he's been able to identify the problem areas and make the required changes/tweaks at half time to rectify the issues.

The more experience he gets in this league, the more he'll get our opening formations and tactics right.

I've been far more impressed by him than I initially thought I'd be.
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,759
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 10:51:14 am »
Is it the tactical set up? What about player's not following guidance? For example we seem to suffer in the 1st half of the 1st match after an international break. As if many players have forgotten the game plan.



"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 10:53:12 am »
Slow starts have been an issue for a good few seasons now, don't think you can put that at Arnes door.
Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,759
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 12:15:26 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:53:12 am
Slow starts have been an issue for a good few seasons now, don't think you can put that at Arnes door.

And at least we aren't going down a goal in those periods so frequently.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,632
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 02:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:15:26 pm
And at least we aren't going down a goal in those periods so frequently.

Our back two are fucking solid. Fact is that there isnt a better centreback pairing in Europe than Van Dijk and Konate, and both are at the top of their game.
Offline GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 02:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:15:26 pm
And at least we aren't going down a goal in those periods so frequently.

Yeah very true

I do wonder sometimes if its by design, a bit rope-a-dope. I know there was a lot of talk in the summer about the optimal time to play players, and we'd have specific training schedules to try and get players peaking at certain times during the season. I wonder if we have a similar idea during games of letting teams wear themselves out early and we think going harder at certain times is more optimal.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,141
  • Seis Veces
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 03:00:36 pm »
Credit to whoever signed Konate, honestly. I don't remember hearing loads about him while defenders who have gone on to be far inferior sounded all the rage at the time. In his last season at Leipzig he was hardly playing and not due to injury either, just kept out the team. Feels crazy now even if he was relatively young at the time. If he can stay fit this season the way he's playing we'll have a great chance of winning trophies I feel.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,047
  • YNWA
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 03:05:23 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:00:36 pm
Credit to whoever signed Konate, honestly. I don't remember hearing loads about him while defenders who have gone on to be far inferior sounded all the rage at the time. In his last season at Leipzig he was hardly playing and not due to injury either, just kept out the team. Feels crazy now even if he was relatively young at the time. If he can stay fit this season the way he's playing we'll have a great chance of winning trophies I feel.

I'm fairly sure it prob wasn't Slot, tbf.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,141
  • Seis Veces
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 03:08:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:05:23 pm
I'm fairly sure it prob wasn't Slot, tbf.

Was meant to quote killer's post ffs
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,697
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 03:20:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:08:52 pm
Was meant to quote killer's post ffs

She's always in the thick of it, causing trouble.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,951
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 03:21:06 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:15:26 pm
And at least we aren't going down a goal in those periods so frequently.

Partly that is down to a bit of luck though. Teams are failing to take their chances and we have had numerous games in which we would have gone behind apart from an offside.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,084
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4372 on: Today at 04:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:21:06 pm
Partly that is down to a bit of luck though. Teams are failing to take their chances and we have had numerous games in which we would have gone behind apart from an offside.
But we arent conceding big chances in any high volume, our average XG against is 0.7 which is really low too.

Back in the day, catching a team offside was seen as good defending rather than lucky!

Mind you, every team gets luck from time to time, but generally you make your own luck.

Whats been great about Slot is the way the players have taken to him. Literally every interview and briefing off the record says that everyone loves him.  Quite an achievement after Klopp.
Dont think were really seeing full Slot ball by any means though, dont expect to see that until next season really
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,705
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 05:00:00 pm »
I;m not sure why anybody would want to debate with Al, the fucker will claim there's a hurricane happening when outside therer's a heatwave going on.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,951
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 05:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:00:00 pm
I;m not sure why anybody would want to debate with Al, the fucker will claim there's a hurricane happening when outside therer's a heatwave going on.

Hurricanes tend to happen when you have high sea temperatures during a heat wave. ;D ;D
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,951
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 05:45:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:26:30 pm
But we arent conceding big chances in any high volume, our average XG against is 0.7 which is really low too.

Back in the day, catching a team offside was seen as good defending rather than lucky!

Mind you, every team gets luck from time to time, but generally you make your own luck.

Whats been great about Slot is the way the players have taken to him. Literally every interview and briefing off the record says that everyone loves him.  Quite an achievement after Klopp.
Dont think were really seeing full Slot ball by any means though, dont expect to see that until next season really

Slot has done an incredible job. As you say it seems as if the players have really taken to him. Likewise, I agree that we haven't been giving up many chances. The point I was making is that teams get on runs when they seemingly get punished for every half-chance they give up. At other times the same team tends to get away with it.

When you are doing well things tend to go for you because you are more confident and the opposition feel under more pressure. At times last season we would start games well and then teams would score with their first half chance. If it was a tight offside it would go against us.

I also think Slot is having a bit of a honeymoon period with the PGMOL in which we seem to be getting more decisions than when they were at war with PGMOL. All in all though we couldn't have dreamt of Slot doing so well. After a few months in the job he already seems a great fit for a Liverpool head coach.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,084
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 05:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:45:22 pm
Slot has done an incredible job. As you say it seems as if the players have really taken to him. Likewise, I agree that we haven't been giving up many chances. The point I was making is that teams get on runs when they seemingly get punished for every half-chance they give up. At other times the same team tends to get away with it.

When you are doing well things tend to go for you because you are more confident and the opposition feel under more pressure. At times last season we would start games well and then teams would score with their first half chance. If it was a tight offside it would go against us.

I also think Slot is having a bit of a honeymoon period with the PGMOL in which we seem to be getting more decisions than when they were at war with PGMOL. All in all though we couldn't have dreamt of Slot doing so well. After a few months in the job he already seems a great fit for a Liverpool head coach.
He seemed so cool on the touch line.

Already PGMOL are breaking him!  Hes only one booking away from a ban!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,817
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 06:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:00:00 pm
I;m not sure why anybody would want to debate with Al, the fucker will claim there's a hurricane happening when outside therer's a heatwave going on.

Actually, in my opinion the real reason for that is that FSG is cloud seeding...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,951
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 07:13:42 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:05:22 pm
Actually, in my opinion the real reason for that is that FSG is cloud seeding...

Just a pity your auld fella did so much seeding. ;)
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,376
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 08:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:13:42 pm
Just a pity your auld fella did so much seeding. ;)

As a great poster once said, play the man, not the balls.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,817
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 08:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:14:04 pm
As a great poster once said, play the man, not the balls.

I just consider the source... ;D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,759
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 08:59:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:17:16 pm
Our back two are fucking solid. Fact is that there isnt a better centreback pairing in Europe than Van Dijk and Konate, and both are at the top of their game.

They have been great for years. But in the last couple of seasons they had to cover a lot of ground with less protection.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,697
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 08:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:14:04 pm
As a great poster once said, play the man, not the balls.

And if you cant, sue the bastard.
Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,759
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 09:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:21:06 pm
Partly that is down to a bit of luck though. Teams are failing to take their chances and we have had numerous games in which we would have gone behind apart from an offside.

Offside isn't down to luck 100%. If they are hurried and taking chances from distance, that ain't bad luck only.


There is some headsy defensive play from the back four and the midfielders.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,951
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4384 on: Today at 09:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 09:01:30 pm
Offside isn't down to luck 100%. If they are hurried and taking chances from distance, that ain't bad luck only.


There is some headsy defensive play from the back four and the midfielders.

A lot of offsides involve a bit of luck though. An attacker makes a run a defender pushes out and it depends on the fraction of a second when  the ball is released. Quite often it comes down to the two players' stride patterns. At 0-0 quite a few of those have gone our way. A lot of it is down to variance.

Teams tend to have runs when things go their way and other times when they don't. 
