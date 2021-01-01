« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot  (Read 345605 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,290
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 10:33:24 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:02:40 am

Arsenal fans would have that tattooed already
Everton fans would too, but only the WWDW bit. As we know, to them, the first ten games don't count.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,921
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 10:41:52 am »
A number of times, we've struggled or even been second best in the first half, due mainly to the tactical set-up not being quite right.

I put that down to Slot still learning the league, the teams/opposition players, the styles of play.

His brilliance is how he's been able to identify the problem areas and make the required changes/tweaks at half time to rectify the issues.

The more experience he gets in this league, the more he'll get our opening formations and tactics right.

I've been far more impressed by him than I initially thought I'd be.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,756
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 10:51:14 am »
Is it the tactical set up? What about player's not following guidance? For example we seem to suffer in the 1st half of the 1st match after an international break. As if many players have forgotten the game plan.



Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 10:53:12 am »
Slow starts have been an issue for a good few seasons now, don't think you can put that at Arnes door.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,756
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 12:15:26 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:53:12 am
Slow starts have been an issue for a good few seasons now, don't think you can put that at Arnes door.

And at least we aren't going down a goal in those periods so frequently.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,627
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 02:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:15:26 pm
And at least we aren't going down a goal in those periods so frequently.

Our back two are fucking solid. Fact is that there isnt a better centreback pairing in Europe than Van Dijk and Konate, and both are at the top of their game.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 02:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:15:26 pm
And at least we aren't going down a goal in those periods so frequently.

Yeah very true

I do wonder sometimes if its by design, a bit rope-a-dope. I know there was a lot of talk in the summer about the optimal time to play players, and we'd have specific training schedules to try and get players peaking at certain times during the season. I wonder if we have a similar idea during games of letting teams wear themselves out early and we think going harder at certain times is more optimal.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,138
  • Seis Veces
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 03:00:36 pm »
Credit to whoever signed Konate, honestly. I don't remember hearing loads about him while defenders who have gone on to be far inferior sounded all the rage at the time. In his last season at Leipzig he was hardly playing and not due to injury either, just kept out the team. Feels crazy now even if he was relatively young at the time. If he can stay fit this season the way he's playing we'll have a great chance of winning trophies I feel.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,045
  • YNWA
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 03:05:23 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:00:36 pm
Credit to whoever signed Konate, honestly. I don't remember hearing loads about him while defenders who have gone on to be far inferior sounded all the rage at the time. In his last season at Leipzig he was hardly playing and not due to injury either, just kept out the team. Feels crazy now even if he was relatively young at the time. If he can stay fit this season the way he's playing we'll have a great chance of winning trophies I feel.

I'm fairly sure it prob wasn't Slot, tbf.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,138
  • Seis Veces
Re: Arne Slot
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 03:08:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:05:23 pm
I'm fairly sure it prob wasn't Slot, tbf.

Was meant to quote killer's post ffs
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 